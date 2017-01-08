Sonntag, 08.01.2017
NFL: Preview: Steelers - Dolphins und Packers - Giants

Rodgers gegen die NYPD

Unterschiedliche Vorzeichen bei den Wildcard-Games am Sonntag: Während die Pittsburgh Steelers gegen Miami und deren Backup-Quarterback Matt Moore klarer Favorit sind, kommt es in Green Bay zum Kracher des Wochenendes. Ist Aaron Rodgers auch von der starken Defense der New York Giants nicht zu stoppen? Zu sehen gibt es beide Spiele, genau wie die gesamte Postseason, live auf DAZN!

No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers (11-5) - No. 6 Miami Dolphins (10-6) (So., 19.05 Uhr live auf DAZN)

Der Weg in die Playoffs:

Pittsburgh: Die 84. Saison der Traditions-Franchise brachte in der Offensive einige Veränderungen mit sich: Tight End Heath Miller hatte seine Karriere beendet, Receiver Martavis Bryant war für die komplette Saison suspendiert worden und auch Running Back Le'Veon Bell durfte in den ersten drei Partien nicht eingreifen. Dennoch waren die Steelers ob der immer noch explosiven Offense für nicht wenige Experten ein heißer Anwärter auf das Erreichen des Super Bowls.

Das Team startete mit einem Kantersieg über die Redskins (38:16) gut in die Saison, Backup DeAngelo Williams wusste Bell zu ersetzen. Aber die luftigen Offensiv-Höhen erreichte die Truppe von Mike Tomlin nur unregelmäßig und zur Saisonmitte gab es plötzlich vier Niederlagen am Stück, darunter gegen die Patriots (ohne Ben Roethlisberger) oder die Cowboys (30:35). Es wurde eng mit den Playoffs, aber die Steelers beendeten die Saison mit sieben Niederlagen in Serie, darunter in Week 16 gegen Angstgegner Baltimore (31:27). Pittsburgh hat Momentum, aber man wartet immer noch darauf, dass wirklich alle Superstars gleichzeitig glänzen.

Miami: In der ersten Saison unter Head Coach Adam Gase sollte der erste Playoff-Spot seit acht Jahren her. Dafür wurde das Team umgebaut - Lamar Miller, Olivier Vernon und Rishard Matthews waren zu teuer, Brent Grimes und Greg Jennings nicht gut genug. An der Seite von Quarterback Ryan Tannehill sollte es Running Back Arian Foster noch einmal allen zeigen, aber der beendete im Oktober überraschend seine Karriere.

Dass die Saison nach vier Niederlagen in den ersten fünf Spielen doch nicht als Desaster endete, lag zum einen an einer Leistungssteigerung von Tannehill, zum anderen aber an Foster-Ersatz Jay Ajayi, der mehrere 200-Yard-Spiele auflegte. So gewann man zwischenzeitlich neun von zehn Partien, darunter knapp gegen die Cardinals (26:23) und die Bills (34:31 OT). Miami hat den vorteilhaften Schedule genutzt, verlor Tannehill aber in Week 14 durch eine Knieverletzung. Gegen die Steelers wird er fehlen.

Die aktuelle Situation:

Pittsburgh: Wie schon gesagt - die Steelers sind heiß. Und, fast noch wichtiger: Die Stars sind fit. "Wir hatten so viele Verletzungen in den letzten Jahren, da ist es schwer, die beste Leistung abzurufen", erklärte Roethlisberger vor seinem 18. Playoff-Start. "So gesund in die Playoffs zu gehen, ist enorm wichtig für uns." Lediglich Tight End Ladarius Green steht mit einer Gehirnerschütterung auf der Kippe.

Auch die Defense legte in den letzten Wochen stetig zu, ist in der Red Zone stark - und wird sich für das Aufeinandertreffen in der Regular Season, als man Ajayi über 200 Yards Rushing erlaubte, revanchieren wollen. "Wir werden nicht so tun, als wäre das damals Zufall gewesen", betonte Mike Tomlin. "Das war echt."

Pittsburgh vor den Playoffs: Killer-Bs und der Cheerleader

Miami: Man sei "nah dran" an einem Comeback von Tannehill, erklärten die Dolphins unter der Woche. Aber noch reicht es nicht. Und so muss es nun der 32 Jahre alte Backup Matt Moore richten. Drei Starts hatte der zuletzt bestritten (8 TD, 3 INT), die Offense ist in dieser Hinsicht also eingespielt. Trotzdem: Es ist sein erster Playoff-Start überhaupt.

In Sachen Personal könnte Linebacker Jelani Jenkins nach zwei Wochen zurückkehren, auch Safety Baccari Rambo konnte am Donnerstag eingeschränkt trainieren. Eng wird es für Cornerback Byron Maxwell. Auf die eisigen Bedingungen im Heinz Field bereitete man sich derweil vor, in dem man die Trainingsbälle kurzerhand in der Tiefkühltruhe aufbewahrte.

Players to Watch:

Pittsburgh: Le'Veon Bell. Kaum zu glauben, aber der Running Back, der in diesem Jahr als erster Spieler überhaupt im Schnitt über 100 Rushing und 50 Passing Yards verzeichnete, wird sein Playoff-Debüt geben - in den letzten beiden Jahren fehlte er jeweils verletzt. "Ich weiß, wie aufgehypt ich sein werde, und ich finde, das habe ich mir auch verdient", sagte er. Interessant: In der Regular Season kam er gegen die Dolphins auf nur zehn Rushes (Season Low, 53 Yards) und sah sich einer Sonderbewachung von Linebacker Kiko Alonso ausgesetzt. Hat ihn Miami erneut im Griff?

Miami: Jay Ajayi. Auch hier ist es der Running Back - aber während die Steelers ja auch noch Big Ben und Antonio Brown haben, dürfte Ajayi ganz klar die erste Option seines Teams sein. Niemand hat seit Week 6 mehr Rushing Yards aufgelegt (1155), und niemand ist stärker bei den Yards after Contact: Im Schnitt 2,52 Yards holt Ajayi after Contact - das ist historisch gut, wenn es um Volume-Rusher geht. In den letzten zehn Jahren waren nur Adrian Peterson (2012) und Marshawn Lynch (2014) besser.

Darauf kommt es an: Können die Dolphins ihr Running Game auf dem eisigen Untergrund von Pittsburgh etablieren? Die Steelers ließen in der Saison im Schnitt 4,3 Yards pro Carry zu, kein sonderlich guter Wert. Wenn das klappt, könnte es Lücken für Moore und seine Receiver geben.

Two Minute Warning - das Panel zu den Playoffs: "Die Patriots werden sich strecken müssen"

Auf der anderen Seite sehen sich die Steelers einer schwachen Defense gegenüber, ganz besonders gegen den Run (4,8 Yards, über 140 pro Spiel). Dazu kommt der überragende Antonio Brown. Deshalb kommt es ganz besonders darauf an, dass sich der in diesem Jahr unkonstante Roethlisberger keine Turnover leistet: In der Regular Season warf er gegen Miami zwei Interceptions.

Prognose: Heimvorteil, dazu ein klarer Vorteil, was die Bedingungen angeht: Die Steelers werden die Box gegen Ajayi zustellen und Matt Moore zwingen, sie über das Passing Game zu schlagen. Auch wenn der als "Reliever" ordentlich spielte - das wird ganz schwer. Auf der Gegenseite kann man sich kaum vorstellen, dass die Dolphins sowohl Bell, als auch Brown aus dem Spiel nehmen können. Wenn sie nicht aufpassen, droht sogar eine Klatsche. Tipp: 24:13 Steelers.

Seite 1: Steelers vs. Dolphins - Klickt es endlich bei Big Ben und Co.?

Seite 2: Packers vs. Giants - Offense vs. Defense

