Dienstag, 31.01.2017

So ziemlich jeder kennt den Film "Forrest Gump" - und vermutlich noch mehr kennen das berühmteste Zitat daraus: "Das Leben ist wie eine Schachtel Pralinen - man weiß nie, was man bekommt."

Dieser simple Satz hat einen unbestreitbaren Wahrheitsgehalt. Und er ist übertragbar. Das dachte sich auch Martellus Bennett, seit dieser Saison Tight End der Patriots, als er Anfang Oktober erklärte: "Unser Game Plan ist wie eine Schachtel Pralinen. Man weiß nie, was man bekommt."

Seitdem ist zumindest eine Praline, und eine exquisite noch dazu, nicht mehr in der Schachtel: Die Verletzung von Rob Gronkowski sorgte zunächst für offene Fragen, der Tight End ist das fleischgewordene individuelle Mismatch in New Englands Offensive. Bradys reine Zahlen gingen seither tatsächlich auch ein wenig nach unten - doch der Effekt auf die gesamte Offense war mehr als überschaubar.

Erlebe ausgewählte NFL-Spiele Live auf DAZN. Hol Dir jetzt Deinen Gratismonat

Und das ist nicht zufällig so: Die Patriots sind seit Jahren das beste Team in der NFL, wenn es darum geht, sich mit möglichst wenig Qualitätsverlust an äußere Umstände anzupassen. Das wird vor allem offensiv immer wieder deutlich, wenn Brady einen weiteren Receiver scheinbar über Nacht zum X-Faktor macht - zu sehen zuletzt im Championship Game mit Chris Hogan. Neben Bradys Klasse liegen die Ursachen darin in einem seit Jahren ausgeübten und verfeinerten Scheme, für das der Rest der Liga nach wie vor Antworten sucht.

"Ein Hybrid aus allen Systemen"

"Ich habe in vielen verschiedenen Offenses gespielt. Das System der Patriots ist ein Hybrid aus all diesen Systemen", verriet Brian Hoyer, von 2009 bis 2011 in New England und in dieser Saison Teilzeit-Quarterback der Bears, bereits vor einem Jahr. "Es ist sehr komplex, aber wenn man Spieler hat, die es gut ausführen können, ist es das beste System. Und wenn man dann noch in dieser Offense den besten Quarterback aller Zeiten hat? Naja ..."

Die Playoff-Passing-Leader: Big Ben klettert, Brady unantastbar? © getty 1/20 Platz 20: Russell Wilson (seit 2012) - 2.777 Yards /de/sport/diashows/1701/nfl/playoff-passing-yards/postseason-yards-brady-roethlisberger-manning-favre.html © getty 2/20 19.: Roger Staubach (1969-1979) - 2.791 Yards /de/sport/diashows/1701/nfl/playoff-passing-yards/postseason-yards-brady-roethlisberger-manning-favre,seite=2.html © getty 3/20 18.: Eli Manning (seit 2004) - 2.815 Yards /de/sport/diashows/1701/nfl/playoff-passing-yards/postseason-yards-brady-roethlisberger-manning-favre,seite=3.html © getty 4/20 17.: Warren Moon (1984-2000) - 2.870 Yards /de/sport/diashows/1701/nfl/playoff-passing-yards/postseason-yards-brady-roethlisberger-manning-favre,seite=4.html © getty 5/20 16.: Joe Flacco (seit 2008) - 3.223 Yards /de/sport/diashows/1701/nfl/playoff-passing-yards/postseason-yards-brady-roethlisberger-manning-favre,seite=5.html © getty 6/20 15.: Steve Young (1985-1999) - 3.326 Yards /de/sport/diashows/1701/nfl/playoff-passing-yards/postseason-yards-brady-roethlisberger-manning-favre,seite=6.html © getty 7/20 14.: Drew Brees (seit 2001) - 3.539 Yards /de/sport/diashows/1701/nfl/playoff-passing-yards/postseason-yards-brady-roethlisberger-manning-favre,seite=7.html © getty 8/20 13.: Donovan McNabb (1999-2011) - 3.752 Yards /de/sport/diashows/1701/nfl/playoff-passing-yards/postseason-yards-brady-roethlisberger-manning-favre,seite=8.html © getty 9/20 12.: Terry Bradshaw (1970-1983) - 3.833 Yards /de/sport/diashows/1701/nfl/playoff-passing-yards/postseason-yards-brady-roethlisberger-manning-favre,seite=9.html © getty 10/20 11.: Troy Aikman (1989-2000): 3.849 Yards /de/sport/diashows/1701/nfl/playoff-passing-yards/postseason-yards-brady-roethlisberger-manning-favre,seite=10.html © getty 11/20 10.: Jim Kelly (1986-1996) - 3.863 Yards /de/sport/diashows/1701/nfl/playoff-passing-yards/postseason-yards-brady-roethlisberger-manning-favre,seite=11.html © getty 12/20 9.: Kurt Warner (1998-2009) - 3.952 Yards /de/sport/diashows/1701/nfl/playoff-passing-yards/postseason-yards-brady-roethlisberger-manning-favre,seite=12.html © getty 13/20 8.: Aaron Rodgers (seit 2005) - 4.458 Yards /de/sport/diashows/1701/nfl/playoff-passing-yards/postseason-yards-brady-roethlisberger-manning-favre,seite=13.html © getty 14/20 7.: Dan Marino (1983-1999) - 4.510 Yards /de/sport/diashows/1701/nfl/playoff-passing-yards/postseason-yards-brady-roethlisberger-manning-favre,seite=14.html © getty 15/20 6.: Ben Roethlisberger (seit 2004) - 4.787 Yards /de/sport/diashows/1701/nfl/playoff-passing-yards/postseason-yards-brady-roethlisberger-manning-favre,seite=15.html © getty 16/20 5.: John Elway (1983-1998) - 4.964 Yards /de/sport/diashows/1701/nfl/playoff-passing-yards/postseason-yards-brady-roethlisberger-manning-favre,seite=16.html © getty 17/20 4.: Joe Montana (1979-1994) - 5.772 Yards /de/sport/diashows/1701/nfl/playoff-passing-yards/postseason-yards-brady-roethlisberger-manning-favre,seite=17.html © getty 18/20 3.: Brett Favre (1991-2010) - 5.855 Yards /de/sport/diashows/1701/nfl/playoff-passing-yards/postseason-yards-brady-roethlisberger-manning-favre,seite=18.html © getty 19/20 2.: Peyton Manning (1998-2015) - 7.339 Yards /de/sport/diashows/1701/nfl/playoff-passing-yards/postseason-yards-brady-roethlisberger-manning-favre,seite=19.html © getty 20/20 1.: Tom Brady (seit 2000) - 8.628 Yards /de/sport/diashows/1701/nfl/playoff-passing-yards/postseason-yards-brady-roethlisberger-manning-favre,seite=20.html

Optionen über Optionen:

Wer sich mit dem Offense-Getriebe der Patriots beschäftigt, stolpert schnell regelmäßig über die gleichen Schlagwörter: Option Routes, Choice Routes, Alert-System - was auch direkt einen der beiden zentralen Aspekte in New Englands Offensive abdeckt. Denn ein maßgeblicher Unterschied zwischen der Patriots-Offense und den allermeisten anderen NFL-Offenses ist die Möglichkeit, vor dem Snap und während des Spielzugs als Team auf das Verhalten der Defense zu reagieren.

Atlantas Offense in der Taktik-Analyse: Ein Raubtier mit vielen Zähnen

So hat der Receiver bei einer Choice Route etwa meist die Wahl zwischen zwei Möglichkeiten: Verteidigt sein Gegenspieler eher nach innen, läuft er seine Route nach außen und umgekehrt. Bei einer Option Route liest er die Defense, und reagiert, je nachdem ob es eine Zone- oder eine Man-Coverage ist. So könnte er dem Quarterback gegen eine Zone-Coverage etwa den kurzen Pass anbieten, gegen eine Man-Coverage dann je nach Gegenspieler und Formation der Defense nach links oder rechts ziehen.

All das muss in Sekundenbruchteilen erkannt und verarbeitet werden, und dabei müssen der Quarterback und der Receiver die Defense jeweils richtig und somit auch übereinstimmend lesen. Passiert das nicht, gibt es mitunter gravierende Missverständnisse und Fehler. Zu sehen in dieser Saison mehrfach bei den Houston Texans, die ebenfalls auf ihre Variation der Patriots-Offense setzen, zwischen Brock Osweiler und DeAndre Hopkins.

"Was man von anderen Spielern hört, die von anderen Teams kommen, ist, dass die Offense irgendwie anders ist, beispielsweise von der Terminologie her. Dazu kommen die Option Routes. Dafür müssen Receiver und Quarterback voll auf der gleichen Wellenlänge sein", erklärte auch Patriots-Tackle Sebastian Vollmer bereits im November gegenüber SPOX. "Das kann kompliziert sein und das kann auch ein wenig Zeit sowie gemeinsames Training brauchen."

Der Quarterback muss dabei nicht nur während des Spielzugs das Verhalten der Defense schnell erkennen, und in den richtigen Spielzug ummünzen - die Patriots gehen häufig mit zwei verschiedenen angesagten Spielzügen aus dem Huddle. Je nachdem, wie sich die Defense dann aufstellt, kann Brady durch ein Wort seine komplette Offense den entsprechend anderen Spielzug ausführen lassen. Das ist das Alert-System, das sind die Kernstücke der Patriots-Offense.

Die Pro-Bowl-Teilnehmer 2016 © getty 1/86 Quarterbacks, AFC: Tom Brady, New England Patriots /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott.html © getty 2/86 Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=2.html © getty 3/86 Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=3.html © getty 4/86 Quarterbacks, NFC: Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=4.html © getty 5/86 Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=5.html © getty 6/86 Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=6.html © getty 7/86 Wide Receiver, AFC: Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=7.html © getty 8/86 Amari Cooper, Oakland Raiders /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=8.html © getty 9/86 A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=9.html © getty 10/86 T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=10.html © getty 11/86 Wide Receiver, NFC: Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=11.html © getty 12/86 Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=12.html © getty 13/86 Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=13.html © getty 14/86 Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=14.html © getty 15/86 Running Backs, AFC: Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=15.html © getty 16/86 DeMarco Murray, Tennessee Titans /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=16.html © getty 17/86 LeSean McCoy, Buffalo Bills /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=17.html © getty 18/86 Running Backs, NFC: Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=18.html © getty 19/86 David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=19.html © getty 20/86 Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=20.html © getty 21/86 Fullback, AFC: Kyle Juszczyk, Baltimore Ravens /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=21.html © getty 22/86 Fullback, NFC: Mike Tolbert, Carolina Panthers /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=22.html © getty 23/86 Tight Ends, AFC: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=23.html © getty 24/86 Delanie Walker, Tennessee Titans /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=24.html © getty 25/86 Tight Ends, NFC: Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=25.html © getty 26/86 Jordan Reed, Washington Redskins /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=26.html © getty 27/86 Tackles, AFC: Joe Thomas, Cleveland Browns /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=27.html © getty 28/86 Donald Penn, Oakland Raiders /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=28.html © getty 29/86 Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=29.html © getty 30/86 Tackles, NFC: Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=30.html © getty 31/86 Trent Williams, Washington Redskins /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=31.html © getty 32/86 Jason Peters, Philadelphia Eagles /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=32.html © getty 33/86 Guards, AFC: Marshal Yanda, Baltimore Ravens /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=33.html © getty 34/86 Kelechi Osemele, Oakland Raiders /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=34.html © getty 35/86 David DeCastro, Pittsburgh Steelers /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=35.html © getty 36/86 Guards, NFC: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=36.html © getty 37/86 Brandon Scherff, Washington Redskins /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=37.html © getty 38/86 T.J. Lang, Green Bay Packers /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=38.html © getty 39/86 Center, AFC: Rodney Hudson, Oakland Raiders /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=39.html © getty 40/86 Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh Steelers /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=40.html © getty 41/86 Center, NFC: Travis Frederick, Dallas Cowboys /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=41.html © getty 42/86 Alex Mack, Atlanta Falcons /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=42.html © getty 43/86 Defensive Ends, AFC: Khalil Mack, Oakland Raiders /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=43.html © getty 44/86 Cameron Wake, Miami Dolphins /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=44.html © getty 45/86 Jadeveon Clowney, Houston Texans /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=45.html © getty 46/86 Defensive Ends, NFC: Everson Griffen, Minnesota Vikings /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=46.html © getty 47/86 Cliff Avril, Seattle Seahawks /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=47.html © getty 48/86 Michael Bennett, Seattle Seahawks /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=48.html © getty 49/86 Interior Linemen, AFC: Geno Atkins, Cincinnati Bengals /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=49.html © getty 50/86 Ndamukong Suh, Miami Dolphins /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=50.html © getty 51/86 Jurrell Casey, Tennessee Titans /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=51.html © getty 52/86 Interior Linemen, NFC: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=52.html © getty 53/86 Gerald McCoy, Tampa Bay Buccaneers /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=53.html © getty 54/86 Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=54.html © getty 55/86 Outside Linebacker, AFC: Von Miller, Denver Broncos /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=55.html © getty 56/86 Lorenzo Alexander, Buffalo Bills /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=56.html © getty 57/86 Brian Orakpo, Tennessee Titans /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=57.html © getty 58/86 Outside Linebacker, NFC: Vic Beasley, Atlanta Falcons /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=58.html © getty 59/86 Ryan Kerrigan, Washington Redskins /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=59.html © getty 60/86 Thomas Davis, Carolina Panthers /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=60.html © getty 61/86 Inside Linebacker, AFC: Dont'a Hightower, New England Patriots /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=61.html © getty 62/86 C.J. Mosley, Baltimore Ravens /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=62.html © getty 63/86 Inside Linebacker, NFC: Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=63.html © getty 64/86 Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=64.html © getty 65/86 Cornerbacks, AFC: Marcus Peters, Kansas City Chiefs /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=65.html © getty 66/86 Aqib Talib, Denver Broncos /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=66.html © getty 67/86 Casey Hayward, San Diego Chargers /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=67.html © getty 68/86 Chris Harris, Denver Broncos /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=68.html © getty 69/86 Cornerbacks, NFC: Janoris Jenkins, New York Giants /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=69.html © getty 70/86 Patrick Peterson, Arizona Cardinals /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=70.html © getty 71/86 Richard Sherman, Seattle Seahawks /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=71.html © getty 72/86 Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota Vikings /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=72.html © getty 73/86 Free Safetys, AFC: Devin McCourty, New England Patriots /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=73.html © getty 74/86 Reggie Nelson, Oakland Raiders /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=74.html © getty 75/86 Free Safetys, NFC: Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=75.html © getty 76/86 Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Green Bay Packers /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=76.html © getty 77/86 Strong Safety, AFC: Eric Berry, Kansas City Chiefs /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=77.html © getty 78/86 Strong Safety, NFC: Landon Collins, New York Giants /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=78.html © getty 79/86 Punter, AFC: Pat McAfee, Indianapolis Colts /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=79.html © getty 80/86 Punter, NFC: Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=80.html © getty 81/86 Kicker, AFC: Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=81.html © getty 82/86 Kicker, NFC: Matt Bryant, Atlanta Falcons /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=82.html © getty 83/86 Return Specialist, AFC: Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=83.html © getty 84/86 Return Specialist, NFC: Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota Vikings /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=84.html © getty 85/86 Special Teamer, AFC: Matthew Slater, New England Patriots /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=85.html © getty 86/86 Special Teamer, NFC: Dwayne Harris, New York Giants /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=86.html

Das Erhardt-Perkins-System:

New Englands Offensive ist so mental fast anspruchsvoller als physisch und kann jederzeit in alle Richtungen weiterentwickelt werden. Seine Wurzeln allerdings hat das System in den 1970er Jahren. Unter dem defensiv geprägten Head Coach Chuck Fairbanks durften die Offensiv-Coaches Ron Erhardt und Ray Perkins ihr eigenes System entwickeln. Ihr Ziel: Ein Quarterback-freundliches Scheme, das auf einem starken Running Game basiert.

Der letzte Aspekt ist heute so nicht mehr gegeben, andere zentrale Elemente aber bestehen nach wie vor: Die gleichen Passspielzüge können aus diversen Gruppen ausgeführt werden - egal, ob ein Running Back, Receiver oder Tight End den Slot besetzt, oder welcher Receiver den Outside-Posten einnimmt. Auch dadurch sieht New Englands Offense manchmal so komplex und vielschichtig für eine Defense aus.

"Ich sehe es nicht als Neuerfindung einer Offense", brachte es Perkins einst auf den Punkt. "Es waren mehrere Coaches, die spät am Abend zusammen saßen, und etwas ausgetüftelt haben, um Spielern dabei zu helfen, erfolgreich zu sein." Und so gibt es weitere maßgebliche Unterschiede gegenüber anderen Offense-Grundsystemen, wie etwa der West Coast Offense. Das Erhardt-Perkins-System baut nicht auf den klassischen Route Tree, bei dem jeder mögliche Laufweg eines Receivers eine Zahl bekommt.

Stattdessen gilt jeder Spielzug als eigenes Konzept und hat einen eigenen Namen, kann aber eben aus diversen Aufstellungen gespielt werden. "Im Prinzip hast du immer wieder den gleichen Spielzug", führte Perkins weiter aus, "du hübschst ihn einfach ein wenig auf, damit er anders aussieht."

Das kann man sich vereinfacht so vorstellen: Jede Position (Slot Receiver, Outside Receiver und so weiter) hat - unabhängig davon, welcher Spieler diese Position gerade besetzt - für ein bestimmtes Konzept eine Route. Ein klassischer Play-Call von Brady kann also aus zwei Worten bestehen: Das eine Wort erklärt den Receivern auf der linken Seite ein Konzept, das andere denen auf der rechten Seite. Das gibt der Offense eine enorme Vielfalt und die Möglichkeit, jederzeit auf jede Defense zu reagieren - zumal jeder Receiver dann innerhalb des Spielzugs noch über Option und Choice Routes verschiedene Möglichkeiten hat.

Seite 1: Was macht die Patriots-Offensive so schwer zu verteidigen?

Seite 2: Edelman, Blount und Co.: Viele Waffen, mehr Zeit für Brady