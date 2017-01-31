Dienstag, 31.01.2017
US-Sport \ NFL

NFL: Die Offense der New England Patriots analysiert

Wie eine Schachtel Pralinen

Vor dem Super-Bowl-Kracher zwischen den New England Patriots und den Atlanta Falcons (Montag, 0.30 Uhr live auf DAZN) dominiert das Matchup der Falcons-Offense gegen die Pats-Defense die Schlagzeilen. New Englands Offensivabteilung fliegt im Vergleich dazu fast ein wenig unter dem Radar - dabei sind Tom Brady, Julian Edelman und Co. ebenfalls brandheiß. Wieder einmal. Doch woher kommt die schematische Dominanz der Patriots-Offense, in der Brady scheinbar jeden zum Star-Receiver machen kann?

So ziemlich jeder kennt den Film "Forrest Gump" - und vermutlich noch mehr kennen das berühmteste Zitat daraus: "Das Leben ist wie eine Schachtel Pralinen - man weiß nie, was man bekommt."

Dieser simple Satz hat einen unbestreitbaren Wahrheitsgehalt. Und er ist übertragbar. Das dachte sich auch Martellus Bennett, seit dieser Saison Tight End der Patriots, als er Anfang Oktober erklärte: "Unser Game Plan ist wie eine Schachtel Pralinen. Man weiß nie, was man bekommt."

Seitdem ist zumindest eine Praline, und eine exquisite noch dazu, nicht mehr in der Schachtel: Die Verletzung von Rob Gronkowski sorgte zunächst für offene Fragen, der Tight End ist das fleischgewordene individuelle Mismatch in New Englands Offensive. Bradys reine Zahlen gingen seither tatsächlich auch ein wenig nach unten - doch der Effekt auf die gesamte Offense war mehr als überschaubar.

Und das ist nicht zufällig so: Die Patriots sind seit Jahren das beste Team in der NFL, wenn es darum geht, sich mit möglichst wenig Qualitätsverlust an äußere Umstände anzupassen. Das wird vor allem offensiv immer wieder deutlich, wenn Brady einen weiteren Receiver scheinbar über Nacht zum X-Faktor macht - zu sehen zuletzt im Championship Game mit Chris Hogan. Neben Bradys Klasse liegen die Ursachen darin in einem seit Jahren ausgeübten und verfeinerten Scheme, für das der Rest der Liga nach wie vor Antworten sucht.

"Ein Hybrid aus allen Systemen"

"Ich habe in vielen verschiedenen Offenses gespielt. Das System der Patriots ist ein Hybrid aus all diesen Systemen", verriet Brian Hoyer, von 2009 bis 2011 in New England und in dieser Saison Teilzeit-Quarterback der Bears, bereits vor einem Jahr. "Es ist sehr komplex, aber wenn man Spieler hat, die es gut ausführen können, ist es das beste System. Und wenn man dann noch in dieser Offense den besten Quarterback aller Zeiten hat? Naja ..."

Optionen über Optionen:

Wer sich mit dem Offense-Getriebe der Patriots beschäftigt, stolpert schnell regelmäßig über die gleichen Schlagwörter: Option Routes, Choice Routes, Alert-System - was auch direkt einen der beiden zentralen Aspekte in New Englands Offensive abdeckt. Denn ein maßgeblicher Unterschied zwischen der Patriots-Offense und den allermeisten anderen NFL-Offenses ist die Möglichkeit, vor dem Snap und während des Spielzugs als Team auf das Verhalten der Defense zu reagieren.

Atlantas Offense in der Taktik-Analyse: Ein Raubtier mit vielen Zähnen

So hat der Receiver bei einer Choice Route etwa meist die Wahl zwischen zwei Möglichkeiten: Verteidigt sein Gegenspieler eher nach innen, läuft er seine Route nach außen und umgekehrt. Bei einer Option Route liest er die Defense, und reagiert, je nachdem ob es eine Zone- oder eine Man-Coverage ist. So könnte er dem Quarterback gegen eine Zone-Coverage etwa den kurzen Pass anbieten, gegen eine Man-Coverage dann je nach Gegenspieler und Formation der Defense nach links oder rechts ziehen.

All das muss in Sekundenbruchteilen erkannt und verarbeitet werden, und dabei müssen der Quarterback und der Receiver die Defense jeweils richtig und somit auch übereinstimmend lesen. Passiert das nicht, gibt es mitunter gravierende Missverständnisse und Fehler. Zu sehen in dieser Saison mehrfach bei den Houston Texans, die ebenfalls auf ihre Variation der Patriots-Offense setzen, zwischen Brock Osweiler und DeAndre Hopkins.

"Was man von anderen Spielern hört, die von anderen Teams kommen, ist, dass die Offense irgendwie anders ist, beispielsweise von der Terminologie her. Dazu kommen die Option Routes. Dafür müssen Receiver und Quarterback voll auf der gleichen Wellenlänge sein", erklärte auch Patriots-Tackle Sebastian Vollmer bereits im November gegenüber SPOX. "Das kann kompliziert sein und das kann auch ein wenig Zeit sowie gemeinsames Training brauchen."

Der Quarterback muss dabei nicht nur während des Spielzugs das Verhalten der Defense schnell erkennen, und in den richtigen Spielzug ummünzen - die Patriots gehen häufig mit zwei verschiedenen angesagten Spielzügen aus dem Huddle. Je nachdem, wie sich die Defense dann aufstellt, kann Brady durch ein Wort seine komplette Offense den entsprechend anderen Spielzug ausführen lassen. Das ist das Alert-System, das sind die Kernstücke der Patriots-Offense.

Das Erhardt-Perkins-System:

New Englands Offensive ist so mental fast anspruchsvoller als physisch und kann jederzeit in alle Richtungen weiterentwickelt werden. Seine Wurzeln allerdings hat das System in den 1970er Jahren. Unter dem defensiv geprägten Head Coach Chuck Fairbanks durften die Offensiv-Coaches Ron Erhardt und Ray Perkins ihr eigenes System entwickeln. Ihr Ziel: Ein Quarterback-freundliches Scheme, das auf einem starken Running Game basiert.

Der letzte Aspekt ist heute so nicht mehr gegeben, andere zentrale Elemente aber bestehen nach wie vor: Die gleichen Passspielzüge können aus diversen Gruppen ausgeführt werden - egal, ob ein Running Back, Receiver oder Tight End den Slot besetzt, oder welcher Receiver den Outside-Posten einnimmt. Auch dadurch sieht New Englands Offense manchmal so komplex und vielschichtig für eine Defense aus.

"Ich sehe es nicht als Neuerfindung einer Offense", brachte es Perkins einst auf den Punkt. "Es waren mehrere Coaches, die spät am Abend zusammen saßen, und etwas ausgetüftelt haben, um Spielern dabei zu helfen, erfolgreich zu sein." Und so gibt es weitere maßgebliche Unterschiede gegenüber anderen Offense-Grundsystemen, wie etwa der West Coast Offense. Das Erhardt-Perkins-System baut nicht auf den klassischen Route Tree, bei dem jeder mögliche Laufweg eines Receivers eine Zahl bekommt.

Stattdessen gilt jeder Spielzug als eigenes Konzept und hat einen eigenen Namen, kann aber eben aus diversen Aufstellungen gespielt werden. "Im Prinzip hast du immer wieder den gleichen Spielzug", führte Perkins weiter aus, "du hübschst ihn einfach ein wenig auf, damit er anders aussieht."

Das kann man sich vereinfacht so vorstellen: Jede Position (Slot Receiver, Outside Receiver und so weiter) hat - unabhängig davon, welcher Spieler diese Position gerade besetzt - für ein bestimmtes Konzept eine Route. Ein klassischer Play-Call von Brady kann also aus zwei Worten bestehen: Das eine Wort erklärt den Receivern auf der linken Seite ein Konzept, das andere denen auf der rechten Seite. Das gibt der Offense eine enorme Vielfalt und die Möglichkeit, jederzeit auf jede Defense zu reagieren - zumal jeder Receiver dann innerhalb des Spielzugs noch über Option und Choice Routes verschiedene Möglichkeiten hat.

Adrian Franke
Adrian Franke
Adrian Franke(Redaktion)

Adrian Franke, Jahrgang 1989, ist seit 2013 bei SPOX.com tätig. Nach dem Abitur 2007 in Mannheim sammelte er erste Praxiserfahrungen im Printjournalismus. Anschließend war er 2010 bereits für einige Monate als Praktikant bei SPOX und kehrte 2013 parallel zu seinem Geschichts- und Anglistikstudium in Heidelberg zurück. Seit Herbst 2015 ist sein Kernressort die NFL.

