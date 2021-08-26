US Open - Daniil Medvedev exclusive: "Mario Gomez was by far my favorite player"

After winning the title in Toronto and reaching the semifinal in Cincinnati Daniil Medvedev is entering the US Open in New York as one of the big favorites after Novak Djokovic. Right before the last Grand Slam of the Year the Russian is talking to SPOX about his other love besides Tennis: Bayern Munich.

Daniil, you love soccer and you especially love Bayern Munich. How did you become such a big fan of Bayern?

Daniil Medvedev: To be honest, I really fell in love with soccer and with Bayern when I was maybe 12 years old. That's when it really started. But even before that, when I was 6 years old, I remember that I already liked Bayern. They were really good at that time and I remember telling my parents that Bayern is playing, we need to watch it. But when I was 12, I really got into soccer, so I said to myself: I need a team now.

Was there no team in Russia that you supported?

Medvedev: When I was younger I supported CSKA Moscow, but they were not playing in the Champions League or when they were playing in it, they would often lose. So I needed a team in Europe that I can support and be a fan of. So I remembered that I really liked Bayern and said: That's my team now. That's how I chose my team and from that point on obviously I started to really like certain players of Bayern and it became bigger and bigger for me.

Did you follow all the games?

Medvedev: Sure, when I was in school and at university, I watched absolutely everything. I watched every match of Bayern, I watched every friendly, I even watched practice sessions when there was a possibility. I became a huge fan. Only when I got better and more successful at tennis, soccer had to become less important, just because I had less time. But I follow Bayern every day on Tour. There is a Russian social media channel for Bayern where you can follow all the news and what is going on. I read that every day. Because we are travelling so much it's difficult to have a subscription to watch all the games but if I have the time I always try to find a way to watch the matches on the internet. And I even was playing the Kickbase manager game with some friends for some time and I won in both years, but because the Bundesliga is a little less popular than the Premier League my friends stopped playing, so I do not play it any more.

"I always take number 33 because of him"

Have you been to Munich to watch a match?

Medvedev: No, unfortunately not. When I was younger I played a small tournament in Ismaning which is pretty close to the arena. It was during the winter break of the Bundesliga but I still went to the stadium for a visit, walked around and I went to the shop - it was a super cool experience, even if there was no match. And one thing I know for sure: As soon as tennis plays a less important role and I have the time to do it, I will try to go to every game or something like that.

Bayern sent you a jersey after you won the ATP Finals, right?

Medvedev: Yes, they sent me some stuff which was super nice. I always take the number 33 because I am such a big fan of Mario Gomez. When he was at Bayern he was playing so well and I really really liked him. He was by far my favorite player and because of him my favorite number is 33.

But why him?

Medvedev: I think it has something to do with the fact that I was also a striker when I was playing myself when I was younger. Tall striker with no technique but with the ability to score goals. Mario was amazing and somehow I could relate to him very well. And Robben was fantastic as well, he was a magician on the pitch.

"I have so much respect for Lewandowski"

Who are your favorite players of the current team?

Medvedev: It is too obvious but I have to say Lewandowski. I just love how he works on his game and on his fitness. I admire that. Also his mental approach. Back in the time you could only follow the players on the pitch, now we have the chance to follow them on Instagram and see what they do. I have so much respect for Lewandowski and what he does with his body. I try to have the same approach in tennis. What you do outside of the court plays a huge role for your success on the court. Cristiano Ronaldo and how he has been working on his game is another perfect example for that. And let us be honest, I do not know what Bayern is doing or what is going on in Munich, but if a player comes to Bayern, one year later he looks like a bodybuilder, it is crazy how they work on the fitness aspect. It is really impressive to see.

What about a guy like Joshua Kimmich, who signed an extension a few days ago?

Medvedev: It's funny. The first thing that comes to my mind is that I watched the Supercup back when Pep Guardiola was the coach and I had no idea who this Kimmich guy was. I was very surprised. What a fantastic player he has become. What an amazing character. Kimmich is the kind of player you absolutely need to win matches and titles. He is maybe not the guy who scores this sensational goal from 30 metres under the crossbar, although he can score goals, but he is so important for the success of Bayern. When he is not on the pitch the probability of winning goes down straight away. The energy he brings is amazing, he is a difference maker.

And he embodies the famous Mia san mia approach of Bayern.

Medvedev: For a guy like me who does not speak German it is tough to really understand it fully. So it does not mean as much to me as for all the local Bayern fans, but I know the general importance of it. I know that it kind of means we are who we are, home is home and it reflects on the unbelievable will to succeed. And it is just the slogan of my team, so I like to use it from time to time.