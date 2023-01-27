NBA All-Star-Voting: Kein Joel Embiid - Überraschung im Westen! Das sind die All-Star Starter 2023

Das Voting ist beendet! Die Starter für das diesjährige All-Star Game wurden am Donnerstag bekannt gegeben - mit einer Überraschung im Westen und schlechten Nachrichten für Joel Embiid. SPOX zeigt Euch die Ergebnisse.

Das All-Star Weekend findet in diesem Jahr zwischen dem 17. und 19. Februar in Salt Lake City statt, die NBA kehrt somit zum ersten Mal seit 1993 zurück an die Heimstätte der Utah Jazz. Nach der Rising Stars Challenge am Freitag sowie Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest und Slam-Dunk-Contest am Samstag steigt in der Nacht auf Montag deutscher Zeit dann das All-Star Game.

Die Starter für das Spiel der Besten werden per Voting bestimmt. Das Fan-Voting macht dabei 50 Prozent der Gesamtstimmen aus, die Stimmen der Spieler und Medienvertreter fließen zu jeweils 25 Prozent in das Ergebnis mit ein. Über die Reservisten entscheiden dann die 30 Head Coaches. Ihre Entscheidungen werden am 2. Februar bekannt gegeben, nun waren erst einmal die Starter dran.

Hier kommen die Resultate des All-Star Votings! Los geht es mit den fünf Starter aus der Eastern und der Western Conference. Als Teamkapitäne wurden LeBron James (zum sechsten Mal!) und Giannis Antetokounmpo bestimmt, da sie die meisten Stimmen im Fan-Voting erhielten. Sie werden im Rahmen des neuen Live-Drafts kurz vor dem Spiel am 19. Februar ihre Teams wählen.