NBA All-Star-Voting: Kein Joel Embiid - Überraschung im Westen! Das sind die All-Star Starter 2023
Das Voting ist beendet! Die Starter für das diesjährige All-Star Game wurden am Donnerstag bekannt gegeben - mit einer Überraschung im Westen und schlechten Nachrichten für Joel Embiid. SPOX zeigt Euch die Ergebnisse.
Das All-Star Weekend findet in diesem Jahr zwischen dem 17. und 19. Februar in Salt Lake City statt, die NBA kehrt somit zum ersten Mal seit 1993 zurück an die Heimstätte der Utah Jazz. Nach der Rising Stars Challenge am Freitag sowie Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest und Slam-Dunk-Contest am Samstag steigt in der Nacht auf Montag deutscher Zeit dann das All-Star Game.
Die Starter für das Spiel der Besten werden per Voting bestimmt. Das Fan-Voting macht dabei 50 Prozent der Gesamtstimmen aus, die Stimmen der Spieler und Medienvertreter fließen zu jeweils 25 Prozent in das Ergebnis mit ein. Über die Reservisten entscheiden dann die 30 Head Coaches. Ihre Entscheidungen werden am 2. Februar bekannt gegeben, nun waren erst einmal die Starter dran.
Hier kommen die Resultate des All-Star Votings! Los geht es mit den fünf Starter aus der Eastern und der Western Conference. Als Teamkapitäne wurden LeBron James (zum sechsten Mal!) und Giannis Antetokounmpo bestimmt, da sie die meisten Stimmen im Fan-Voting erhielten. Sie werden im Rahmen des neuen Live-Drafts kurz vor dem Spiel am 19. Februar ihre Teams wählen.
ALL-STAR STARTER - OSTEN - GUARDS
KYRIE IRVING (Brooklyn Nets)
- Platzierung im Fan-Voting: 1
- Platzierung im Media-Voting: 4
- Platzierung im Spieler-Voting: 1
- Stats 2022/23: 26,8 Punkte, 5,1 Rebounds und 5,2 Assists bei 48,7 Prozent aus dem Feld (36 Spiele)
Der erste von zwei All-Stars der Brooklyn Nets - sie sind das einzige Team mit zwei Startern im diesjährigen All-Star Game. Irving ist zum achten Mal dabei.
DONOVAN MITCHELL (Cleveland Cavaliers)
- Platzierung im Fan-Voting: 2
- Platzierung im Media-Voting: 1
- Platzierung im Spieler-Voting: 2
- Stats 2022/23: 28,3 Punkte, 4,8 Assists und 4,0 Rebounds bei 48,1 Prozent aus dem Feld (41Spiele)
Zum vierten Mal wurde der 26-Jährige zum All-Star ernannt, das erste Mal in der Eastern Conference. Nach seinem Trade nach Cleveland greift er mit den Cavs sogar die Top 4 im Osten an - und ist mit 71 Punkten gegen die Bulls für den bisherigen Saisonrekord verantwortlich!
ALL-STAR STARTER - OSTEN - FORWARDS
JAYSON TATUM (Boston Celtics)
- Platzierung im Fan-Voting: 3
- Platzierung im Media-Voting: 1
- Platzierung im Spieler-Voting: 4
- Stats 2022/23: 31,0 Punkte, 8,6 Rebounds und 4,4 Assists bei 46,8 Prozent aus dem Feld (46 Spiele)
Auch für Tatum ist es die vierte Teilnahme am All-Star Game. Als bester Spieler der Boston Celtics führte er sein Team zur aktuell besten Bilanz der Liga. Auch im MVP-Rennen wird er ein Wörtchen mitreden.
KEVIN DURANT (Brooklyn Nets)
- Platzierung im Fan-Voting: 2
- Platzierung im Media-Voting: 4
- Platzierung im Spieler-Voting: 2
- Stats 2022/23: 29,7 Punkte, 6,7 Rebounds und 5,3 Assists bei 55,9 Prozent aus dem Feld (39 Spiele)
13. All-Star Teilnahme für KD! Damit sind Durant und Irving übrigens die einzigen beiden Spieler in der Franchise-Geschichte Brooklyns, die in ihrer Nets-Karriere mehrfach als All-Star-Starter auflaufen. Aktuell ist Durant zwar verletzt, er kündigte aber bereits an, beim All-Star Game dabei sein zu wollen.
GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO (Milwaukee Bucks)
- Platzierung im Fan-Voting: 1
- Platzierung im Media-Voting: 2
- Platzierung im Spieler-Voting: 1
- Stats 2022/23: 31,0 Punkte, 12,0 Rebounds und 5,3 Assists bei 52,6 Prozent aus dem Feld (37 Spiele)
Insgesamt 6.761.032 Stimmen der Fans vereinte der Greek Freak (siebtes All-Star Game) auf sich, damit sicherte er sich mit knappem Vorsprung vor Durant (6.525.199 Stimmen) die Ehre als Teamkapitän. Und damit ist auch klar, dass Joel Embiid im Ost-Frontcourt als All-Star Starter leer ausgeht. Das wird in Philly sicherlich nicht gut ankommen ...
ALL-STAR STARTER - WESTEN - GUARDS
STEPHEN CURRY (Golden State Warriors)
- Platzierung im Fan-Voting: 1
- Platzierung im Media-Voting: 2
- Platzierung im Spieler-Voting: 2
- Stats 2022/23: 29,3 Punkte, 6,2 Assists und 6,2 Rebounds bei 48,7 Prozent aus dem Feld (33 Spiele)
Obwohl der Chefkoch verletzungsbedingt in nur 33 Spielen in der laufendenden Saison auflief, darf er als Starter ran. Insgesamt ist Curry zum neunten Mal dabei.
LUKA DONCIC (Dallas Mavericks)
- Platzierung im Fan-Voting: 2
- Platzierung im Media-Voting: 1
- Platzierung im Spieler-Voting: 1
- Stats 2022/23: 33,8 Punkte, 9,1 Rebounds und 8,6 Assists bei 49,8 Prozent aus dem Feld (44 Spiele)
Der nächste MVP-Kandidat, der in seinem fünften Jahr in der NBA zum vierten Mal All-Star wird. Beim Spieler- und beim Media-Voting stach er sogar Curry aus. Der Warriors-Star bekam aber knapp 300.000 Fan-Stimmen mehr als Doncic.
ALL-STAR STARTER - WESTEN - FORWARDS
LEBRON JAMES (Los Angeles Lakers)
- Platzierung im Fan-Voting: 1
- Platzierung im Media-Voting: 2
- Platzierung im Spieler-Voting: 2
- Stats 2022/23: 29,9 Punkte, 8,5 Rebounds und 7,0 Assists bei 50,7 Prozent aus dem Feld (39 Spiele)
19. All-Star-Nominierung für den King - damit stellt er den NBA-Rekord von Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ein! Im Gegensatz zu Kareem wurde LeBron sogar 19-mal in Folge All-Star, damit bricht er den vorigen Rekord von Kobe Bryant. Und: Zum sechsten Mal greift die NBA auf das Format mit zwei Teamkapitänen zurück, die ihre Teams selbst zusammenstellen - zum sechsten Mal ist LeBron einer der beiden Kapitäne. Seine Bilanz lautet 5-0. Er bekam die meisten Fan-Stimmen aller Spieler (7.418.116).
ZION WILLIAMSON (New Orleans Pelicans)
- Platzierung im Fan-Voting: 4
- Platzierung im Media-Voting: 4
- Platzierung im Spieler-Voting: 3
- Stats 2022/23: 26,0 Punkte, 7,0 Rebounds und 4,6 Assists bei 60,8 Prozent aus dem Feld (29 Spiele)
Das ist schon eine kleine Überraschung, dass Zion in seinem zweiten All-Star Game erstmals starten darf - sofern er rechtzeitig fit wird. Mit 29 Spielen hat er nur drei mehr absolviert als zum Beispiel Anthony Davis, der leer ausgeht. Im Fan-Voting landete die Braue auf Rang 3 vor Zion. Die Medienvertreter hatten Domantas Sabonis noch vor den beiden.
NIKOLA JOKIC (Denver Nuggets)
- Platzierung im Fan-Voting: 2
- Platzierung im Media-Voting: 1
- Platzierung im Spieler-Voting: 1
- Stats 2022/23: 25,1 Punkte, 11,0 Rebounds und 9,9 Assists bei 62,9 Prozent aus dem Feld (42 Spiele)
Keine Zweifel gibt es dagegen beim Joker. Im Kampf um seinen dritten MVP in Folge nimmt er sein fünftes All-Star Game natürlich gerne mit. Im Medien- und im Spieler-Voting landete er sogar vor LeBron.
Und nun die offiziellen Ergebnisse des All-Star-Votings 2023 mit jeweils der Top 10 im Backcourt und Frontcourt aus dem Osten und Westen.
OSTEN: FRONTCOURT - Platz 10-6:
Platz 10: KYLE KUZMA (Washington Wizards)
- Platzierung im Fan-Voting: 7
- Platzierung im Media-Voting: 5
- Platzierung im Spieler-Voting: 16
- Gesamt: 8,75
Platz 9: JULIUS RANDLE (New York Knicks)
- Platzierung im Fan-Voting: 9
- Platzierung im Media-Voting: 5
- Platzierung im Spieler-Voting: 10
- Gesamt: 8,25
Platz 8: BAM ADEBAYO (Miami Heat)
- Platzierung im Fan-Voting: 11
- Platzierung im Media-Voting: 5
- Platzierung im Spieler-Voting: 5
- Gesamt: 8
Platz 7: PAOLO BANCHERO (Orlando Magic)
- Platzierung im Fan-Voting: 8
- Platzierung im Media-Voting: 5
- Platzierung im Spieler-Voting: 8
- Gesamt: 7,25
Platz 6: PASCAL SIAKAM (Toronto Raptors)
- Platzierung im Fan-Voting: 6
- Platzierung im Media-Voting: 5
- Platzierung im Spieler-Voting: 6
- Gesamt: 5,75
Platz 5: JIMMY BUTLER (Miami Heat)
- Platzierung im Fan-Voting: 5
- Platzierung im Media-Voting: 5
- Platzierung im Spieler-Voting: 7
- Gesamt: 5,5
Platz 4: JOEL EMBIID (Philadelphia 76ers)
- Platzierung im Fan-Voting: 4
- Platzierung im Media-Voting: 3
- Platzierung im Spieler-Voting: 3
- Gesamt: 3,5
Platz 3: JAYSON TATUM (Boston Celtics)
- Platzierung im Fan-Voting: 3
- Platzierung im Media-Voting: 1
- Platzierung im Spieler-Voting: 4
- Gesamt: 2,75
Platz 2: KEVIN DURANT (Brooklyn Nets)
- Platzierung im Fan-Voting: 2
- Platzierung im Media-Voting: 4
- Platzierung im Spieler-Voting: 2
- Gesamt: 2,5
Platz 1: GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO (Milwaukee Bucks)
- Platzierung im Fan-Voting: 1
- Platzierung im Media-Voting: 2
- Platzierung im Spieler-Voting: 1
- Gesamt: 1,25
OSTEN: BACKCOURT - Platz 10-6:
Platz 10: JALEN BRUNSON (New York Knicks)
- Platzierung im Fan-Voting: 12
- Platzierung im Media-Voting: 9
- Platzierung im Spieler-Voting: 8
- Gesamt: 10,25
Platz 9: DARIUS GARLAND (Cleveland Cavaliers)
- Platzierung im Fan-Voting: 10
- Platzierung im Media-Voting: 6
- Platzierung im Spieler-Voting: 7
- Gesamt: 8,25
Platz 8: LAMELO BALL (Charlotte Hornets)
- Platzierung im Fan-Voting: 7
- Platzierung im Media-Voting: 10
- Platzierung im Spieler-Voting: 9
- Gesamt: 8,25
Platz 7: TRAE YOUNG (Atlanta Hawks)
- Platzierung im Fan-Voting: 5
- Platzierung im Media-Voting: 6
- Platzierung im Spieler-Voting: 12
- Gesamt: 7
Platz 6: DEMAR DEROZAN (Chicago Bulls)
- Platzierung im Fan-Voting: 6
- Platzierung im Media-Voting: 10
- Platzierung im Spieler-Voting: 4
- Gesamt: 6,5
Platz 5: TYRESE HALIBURTON (Indiana Pacers)
- Platzierung im Fan-Voting: 8
- Platzierung im Media-Voting: 3
- Platzierung im Spieler-Voting: 6
- Gesamt: 6,25
Platz 4: JAMES HARDEN (Philadelphia 76ers)
- Platzierung im Fan-Voting: 4
- Platzierung im Media-Voting: 5
- Platzierung im Spieler-Voting: 5
- Gesamt: 4,5
Platz 3: JAYLEN BROWN (Boston Celtics)
- Platzierung im Fan-Voting: 3
- Platzierung im Media-Voting: 2
- Platzierung im Spieler-Voting: 3
- Gesamt: 2,75
Platz 2: DONOVAN MITCHELL (Cleveland Cavaliers)
- Platzierung im Fan-Voting: 2
- Platzierung im Media-Voting: 1
- Platzierung im Spieler-Voting: 2
- Gesamt: 1,75
Platz 1: KYRIE IRVING (Brooklyn Nets)
- Platzierung im Fan-Voting: 1
- Platzierung im Media-Voting: 4
- Platzierung im Spieler-Voting: 1
- Gesamt: 1,75
WESTEN: FRONTCOURT - Platz 9-6:
Platz 9: DRAYMOND GREEN (Golden State Warriors)
- Platzierung im Fan-Voting: 8
- Platzierung im Media-Voting: 9
- Platzierung im Spieler-Voting: 14
- Gesamt: 9,75
Platz 8: ANDREW WIGGINS (Golden State Warriors)
- Platzierung im Fan-Voting: 5
- Platzierung im Media-Voting: 9
- Platzierung im Spieler-Voting: 19
- Gesamt: 9,5
Platz 7: PAUL GEORGE (L.A. Clippers)
- Platzierung im Fan-Voting: 6
- Platzierung im Media-Voting: 9
- Platzierung im Spieler-Voting: 6
- Gesamt: 6,75
Platz 6: DOMANTAS SABONIS (Sacramento Kings)
- Platzierung im Fan-Voting: 9
- Platzierung im Media-Voting: 3
- Platzierung im Spieler-Voting: 5
- Gesamt: 6,5
Platz 5: LAURI MARKKANEN (Utah Jazz)
- Platzierung im Fan-Voting: 7
- Platzierung im Media-Voting: 5
- Platzierung im Spieler-Voting: 4
- Gesamt: 5,75
Platz 4: ANTHONY DAVIS (Los Angeles Lakers)
- Platzierung im Fan-Voting: 3
- Platzierung im Media-Voting: 6
- Platzierung im Spieler-Voting: 7
- Gesamt: 4,75
Platz 3: ZION WILLIAMSON (New Orleans Pelicans)
- Platzierung im Fan-Voting: 4
- Platzierung im Media-Voting: 4
- Platzierung im Spieler-Voting: 3
- Gesamt: 3,75
Platz 2: NIKOLA JOKIC (Denver Nuggets)
- Platzierung im Fan-Voting: 2
- Platzierung im Media-Voting: 1
- Platzierung im Spieler-Voting: 1
- Gesamt: 1,5
Platz 1: LEBRON JAMES (Los Angeles Lakers)
- Platzierung im Fan-Voting: 1
- Platzierung im Media-Voting: 2
- Platzierung im Spieler-Voting: 2
- Gesamt: 1,5
WESTEN: BACKCOURT - Platz 10-6:
Platz 10: KLAY THOMPSON (Golden State Warriors)
- Platzierung im Fan-Voting: 5
- Platzierung im Media-Voting: 5
- Platzierung im Spieler-Voting: 25
- Gesamt: 10
Platz 9: ANTHONY EDWARDS (Minnesota Timberwolves)
- Platzierung im Fan-Voting: 13
- Platzierung im Media-Voting: 5
- Platzierung im Spieler-Voting: 8
- Gesamt: 9,75
Platz 8: RUSSELL WESTBROOK (Los Angeles Lakers)
- Platzierung im Fan-Voting: 6
- Platzierung im Media-Voting: 5
- Platzierung im Spieler-Voting: 18
- Gesamt: 8,75
Platz 7: DEVIN BOOKER (Phoenix Suns)
- Platzierung im Fan-Voting: 10
- Platzierung im Media-Voting: 5
- Platzierung im Spieler-Voting: 7
- Gesamt: 8
Platz 6: DE'AARON FOX (Sacramento Kings)
- Platzierung im Fan-Voting: 8
- Platzierung im Media-Voting: 5
- Platzierung im Spieler-Voting: 5
- Gesamt: 6,5
Platz 5: DAMIAN LILLARD (Portland Trail Blazers)
- Platzierung im Fan-Voting: 7
- Platzierung im Media-Voting: 5
- Platzierung im Spieler-Voting: 5
- Gesamt: 6
Platz 4: SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER (Oklahoma City Thunder)
- Platzierung im Fan-Voting: 4
- Platzierung im Media-Voting: 4
- Platzierung im Spieler-Voting: 4
- Gesamt: 4
Platz 3: JA MORANT (Memphis Grizzlies)
- Platzierung im Fan-Voting: 3
- Platzierung im Media-Voting: 3
- Platzierung im Spieler-Voting: 3
- Gesamt: 3
Platz 2: LUKA DONCIC (Dallas Mavericks)
- Platzierung im Fan-Voting: 5
- Platzierung im Media-Voting: 1
- Platzierung im Spieler-Voting: 1
- Gesamt: 1,5
Platz 1: STEPHEN CURRY (Golden State Warriors)
- Platzierung im Fan-Voting: 1
- Platzierung im Media-Voting: 2
- Platzierung im Spieler-Voting: 2
- Gesamt: 1,5