Alina Reh und Konstanze Klosterhalfen mit Doppelsieg bei Cross-EM

Sonntag, 10.12.2017 | 16:01 Uhr
Alina Reh und Konstanze Klosterhalfen stehen beide auf dem Treppchen
Die deutschen Toptalente Alina Reh und Konstanze Klosterhalfen haben im U23-Rennen der Crosslauf-EM im slowakischen Samorin einen überragenden Doppelsieg gefeiert.

Die deutsche 5000-m-Meisterin Reh setzte sich über 6,18 km in 20:22 Minuten knapp vor der gleichaltrigen Klosterhalfen durch, die in der Freiluftsaison über 1500 m dreimal unter der Vier-Minuten-Marke geblieben war.

Die drittplatzierte Britin Jessica Judd lag weit zurück. Eine weitere deutsche Medaille holte in Samorin in der U20 Miriam Dattke als Dritte.

Im Eliterennen der Frauen wurde Elena Burkard starke Fünfte, bei den Männern kam Richard Ringer auf Rang zwölf.

