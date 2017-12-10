Alina Reh und Konstanze Klosterhalfen mit Doppelsieg bei Cross-EM
Sonntag, 10.12.2017 | 16:01 Uhr
Die deutschen Toptalente Alina Reh und Konstanze Klosterhalfen haben im U23-Rennen der Crosslauf-EM im slowakischen Samorin einen überragenden Doppelsieg gefeiert.
Die deutsche 5000-m-Meisterin Reh setzte sich über 6,18 km in 20:22 Minuten knapp vor der gleichaltrigen Klosterhalfen durch, die in der Freiluftsaison über 1500 m dreimal unter der Vier-Minuten-Marke geblieben war.