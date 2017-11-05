Hammer behauptet Titel gegen Ankrah

Bundesliga
SaJetzt
BVB-FCB: Alle Highlights des Gipfeltreffens
Primera División
Live
Levante -
Girona
Serie A
Live
Inter Mailand -
FC Turin
Premier League
Live
Tottenham -
Crystal Palace
Championship
Middlesbrough -
Sunderland
World Series of Darts
World Series of Darts Finals: Tag 3 -
Session 1
Premier League
Lok Moskau -
ZSKA Moskau
Bundesliga
Alpenvolleys -
Düren
Serie A
Cagliari -
Hellas Verona
Serie A
Chievo Verona -
Neapel
Serie A
Juventus -
Benevento
Premier League
Man City -
Arsenal
Primera División
Celta Vigo -
Bilbao
Premier League
Chelsea -
Man United
First Division A
Anderlecht -
Brügge
ACB
Malaga -
Saski-Baskonia
Primera División
Real Sociedad -
Eibar
Primera División
Villarreal -
Malaga
1. HNL
Slaven Belupo -
Dinamo Zagreb
Serie A
Corinthians -
Palmeiras
World Series of Darts
World Series of Darts Finals: Tag 3 -
Session 2
Premier League
Everton -
Watford (DELAYED)
Primera División
Real Madrid -
Las Palmas
Serie A
Sassuolo -
AC Mailand
Superliga
River Plate -
Boca Juniors
NFL
Broncos @ Eagles (Delayed)
NHL
Canadiens @ Blackhawks
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily -
06. November
Champion of Champions
Champion Of Champions: Tag 1 -
Session 1
BSL
Trabzonspor -
Anadolu Efes
Champion of Champions
Champion of Champions: Tag 1 -
Session 2
NHL
Blue Jackets @ Rangers
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily -
07. November
Champion of Champions
Champion of Champions: Tag 2 -
Session 1
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
The Golf Fix Weekly -
07. November
CEV Champions League (W)
Minchanka Minsk -
VakifBank Istanbul
Champions Hockey League
Brynas -
Mannheim
Champions Hockey League
München -
Bern
Champion of Champions
Champion of Champions: Tag 2 -
Session 2
Basketball Champions League
Bonn -
Nanterre
Basketball Champions League
Bayreuth -
Estudiantes
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily -
08. November
Champion of Champions
Champion of Champions: Tag 3 -
Session 1
CEV Champions League
Abiant Groningen -
Noliko Maaseik
Champion of Champions
Champion of Champions: Tag 3 -
Session 2
Basketball Champions League
Monaco -
Oldenburg
Basketball Champions League
Ludwigsburg -
Elan Chalon
Serie A
Paranaense -
Corinthians
NBA
Timberwolves @ Warriors
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily -
09. November
Champion of Champions
Champion of Champions: Tag 4 -
Session 1
Champion of Champions
Champion of Champions: Tag 4 -
Session 2
WC Qualification Europe
Nordirland -
Schweiz
WC Qualification Europe
Kroatien -
Griechenland
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily -
10. November
Friendlies
Japan -
Brasilien
Deutschland Cup
USA -
Slowakei
Deutschland Cup
Deutschland -
Russland
Champion of Champions
Champion of Champions: Tag 5
WC Qualification Europe
Schweden -
Italien
A-League
Melbourne Victory -
Brisbane
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily -
11. November
Fed Cup Women National_team
FedCup Finale: Weißrussland -
USA -
Tag 1
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam Of Darts -
Tag 1 Session 1
Friendlies
Russland -
Argentinien
Rugby Union Internationals
Schottland -
Samoa
Deutschland Cup
Deutschland -
Slowakei
Rugby Union Internationals
England -
Argentinien
Rugby Union Internationals
Wales -
Australien
Rugby Union Internationals
Irland -
Südafrika
Deutschland Cup
Russland -
USA
Champion of Champions
Champion of Champions: Tag 6
WC Qualification Europe
Dänemark -
Irland
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam Of Darts -
Tag 1 Session 2
Friendlies
Spanien -
Costa Rica
World Championship Boxing
Daniel Jacobs vs Luis Arias
J2 League
YokohamaFC -
Okayama
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily -
12. November
Fed Cup Women National_team
FedCup Finale: Weißrussland -
USA -
Tag 2
ACB
Estudiantes -
Fuenlabrada
FIA World Rallycross Championship
FIA World Rallycross Championship -
Runde 12
Deutschland Cup
Slowakei -
Russland
Champion of Champions
Champion of Champions: Tag 7 -
Session 1
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam Of Darts -
Tag 2 Session 1
BSL
Darüssafaka -
Fenerbahce
League One
Wimbledon -
Peterborough
Deutschland Cup
USA -
Deutschland
WC Qualification Europe
Schweiz -
Nordirland
ACB
Real Madrid -
Barcelona
Champion of Champions
Champion of Champions: Tag 7 -
Session 2
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam Of Darts -
Tag 2 Session 2
WC Qualification Europe
Griechenland -
Kroatien
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily -
13. November
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam OF Darts -
Tag 3
WC Qualification Europe
Italien -
Schweden
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily -
14. November
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
The Golf Fix Weekly -
14. November
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam OF Darts -
Tag 4
Basketball Champions League
Ludwigsburg -
Gaziantep
Basketball Champions League
Venedig -
Bayreuth
WC Qualification Europe
Irland -
Dänemark
Friendlies
England -
Brasilien
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily -
15. November
Basketball Champions League
Bonn -
Besiktas
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam of Darts -
Tag 5
Basketball Champions League
Baskets Oldenburg -
Juventus
Serie A
Corinthians -
Fluminense
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily -
16. November
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam of Darts -
Tag 6
A-League
Brisbane -
Melbourne City
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily -
17. November
Ligue 1
Lille -
Saint-Etienne
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam Of Darts -
Viertelfinale
Premiership
Gloucester -
Saracens
Championship
Preston -
Bolton
Primera División
Girona -
Real Sociedad
Hockey World League
England -
Deutschland
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily -
18. November
Primera División
Getafe -
Alavés
Premier League
Arsenal -
Tottenham
Premiership
Ross County -
Celtic
Rugby Union Internationals
Wales -
Georgien
Premier League
Liverpool -
Southampton
Rugby Union Internationals
England -
Australien
Championship
Reading -
Wolves
Primera División
Leganes -
Barcelona
Rugby Union Internationals
Schottland -
Neuseeland
Rugby Union Internationals
Irland -
Fidschi
Premier League
Man United -
Newcastle
Primera División
Sevilla -
Celta Vigo
Championship
Fulham -
Derby
Ligue 1
Strassburg -
Rennes
Premier League
Leicester -
Man City (DELAYED)
Primera División
Atlético Madrid -
Real Madrid
Serie A
Neapel -
AC Mailand
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam Of Darts: Halbfinale
King Of Kings
King of Kings 51
Premier League
West Brom -
Chelsea (DELAYED)
Premier League
Bournemouth -
Huddersfield (DELAYED)
Premier League
Crystal Palace -
Everton (DELAYED)
Premier League
Burnley -
Swansea (DELAYED)
Christina Hammer (Dortmund) hat ihre WM-Titel der WBC und WBO erfolgreich verteidigt und ihre makellose Karrierebilanz gewahrt.
Die 31 Jahre alte Mittelgewichtlerin gewann in München gegen Gifty Amanua Ankrah (Ghana) durch Knockout in der 4. Runde und feierte den 22. Sieg im 22. Profikampf.
Für 2018 plant Hammer einen längeren Aufenthalt in den USA. Für diese Zeit sind auch Duelle mit der US-Amerikanerin Claressa Shields (22), Weltmeisterin im Supermittelgewicht, geplant.