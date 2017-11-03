Boxen: Europameister Agit Kabayel gegen Dereck Chisora gefordert
Kabayel fordert Skandal-Kämpfer Chisora
SID
Freitag, 03.11.2017 | 13:23 Uhr
Schwergewichts-Boxer Agit Kabayel will am Samstag den nächsten Schritt Richtung Weltspitze machen. Dann verteidigt der 25-Jährige in Monte Carlo seinen EBU-Europameistertitel gegen den britischen Skandal-Kämpfer Dereck Chisora (33).
Kabayel ist in 16 Fights als Profi noch ungeschlagen, 13 davon gewann er durch K.o.
"Es wird ein großer Kampf für mich. Ich werde am Samstag alles geben, damit ich der Champion bleibe", sagte der kurdischstämmige Kabayel vor dem Duell im berühmten Casino de Monte Carlo. Chisora, der bereits gegen die Ex-Weltmeister Witali Klitschko, David Haye und Tyson Fury im Ring gestanden hatte, kämpft derweil um seine Karriere.
Besonders durch seine teils gewalttätigen Auseinandersetzungen mit Haye war Chisora in der Vergangenheit in die Schlagzeilen geraten. Bei einer Bilanz von sieben Niederlagen in 34 Fights steht der Ex-Europameister gegen Kabayel unter Druck.
Dennoch ist er guter Dinge. "Mein Gegner ist ein junger, hungriger Champion, aber ich werde den Jungen zerstören. Einer wird am Samstag K.o. gehen - und ich werde das nicht sein", sagte Chisora.