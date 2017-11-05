Wilder schlägt Stiverne K.o. und fordert Joshua

Bundesliga Sa Jetzt BVB-FCB: Alle Highlights des Gipfeltreffens Primera División Live Levante -

Schwergewichts-Champion Deontay Wilder hat seinen WBC-Titel eindrucksvoll verteidigt und sich für einen Mega-Kampf gegen Anthony Joshua empfohlen. Der 32-Jährige Box-Profi fertigte im Barclays Center von Brooklyn/New York den Kanadier Bermane Stiverne (39) in der ersten Runde durch K.o. ab und verteidigte zum sechsten Mal erfolgreich den prestigeträchtigen WBC-Gürtel.

Zweimal ging der hoffnungslos unterlegene Stiverne, immerhin von 2014 bis zu seiner ersten Niederlage gegen Wilder am 17. Januar 2015 nach Punkten selbst WBC-Champion, zu Boden. Eine krachende Rechte von Wilder beendete den Kampf. Für den 2,01 m großen "Bronze Bomber" aus Tuscaloosa, Alabama, war es der 37. K.o. im 38. Profi-Kampf.

"Ich weiß, dass ich der Beste bin. Ich wollte beweisen, dass es so ist", sagte Wilder. Nun will sich der exzentrische Olympia-Dritte von 2008 mit dem Briten Joshua messen, der im Frühjahr nach seinem K.o. über Wladimir Klitschko (Ukraine) Champion der IBF und Superchampion der WBA geworden ist. "Ich will Joshua. Kein Wegducken, kein Verstecken, kein Ausweichen mehr. Machen wir den Kampf", forderte Wilder.