Hamilton sieht Höhepunkt noch vor sich

Weltmeister Lewis Hamilton denkt auch nach seinem vierten WM-Titel weder an eine Karriereende noch an einen Wechsel der Rennklasse. "Die Formel 1 ist die obere Spitze des Rennsports. Es gibt nichts, das ihr das Wasser reichen könnte. Alle anderen Rennformen wären für mich ein großer Schritt zurück", sagte der 32-Jährige der Welt.

Hamilton plant vielmehr einen weiteren Anlauf auf den Formel-1-Titel. "Ich denke, ich bewege mich gerade auf den Höhepunkt meiner Karriere zu. Ich glaube nicht, dass ich ihn schon ganz erreicht habe. Ich denke eher, die kommenden zwölf Monate könnten tatsächlich genau die Schritte werden, um so hoch wie möglich zu gelangen", sagte der Brite weiter.

An ein Karriereende verschwende er daher keinen Gedanken, so Hamilton: "Oh nein, ich werde weiter rasen. Ich genieße es einfach viel zu sehr, Rennen zu fahren. Vielleicht mehr denn je, jedenfalls kann ich mich nicht an eine vergleichbar schöne Situation erinnern. Ich möchte in jedem Fall weitermachen."