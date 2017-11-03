McGregor: UFC-Rückkehr nur als Promoter?

World Series of Darts World Series of Darts Finals -

UFC-Fighter Conor McGregor hat Bedingungen für seine Rückkehr in den Octagon gestellt. Der Ire will sich nicht mehr mit Peanuts abspeisen lassen, sondern ein echter "Partner" sein.

Mit seinem Mega-Boxkampf gegen Floyd Mayweather hatte McGregor mehrere hundert Millionen Dollar verdient. In den nächsten Monaten wollte er eigentlich in den UFC-Ring zurückkehren: Mögliche Gegner wären Tony Ferguson, oder ein dritter Kampf gegen Nate Diaz.

Nun hat sich McGregor aber ausweichend über seine Pläne geäußert: "Wir werden sehen", sagte er am Mittwoch am Rande der Premiere seiner Doku "Notorious". "Wir verhandeln gerade, es gibt mehrere mögliche Gegner in verschiedenen Sportarten, ich könnte ja auch wieder boxen."

Sollte er für UFC-Boss Dana White kämpfen, will er sich aber definitiv nicht mehr mit einer lumpigen Börse zufrieden geben. "Sie müssen es mir schmackhaft machen, weil ich gerade einen milliardenschweren Kampf hinter mir habe. Ich will Anteile, ich will Pay-per-View(-Beteiligungen). Ich will ein echter Partner sein." Seine Forderung: "Ich will Promoter und Fighter sein, wenn ich weitermache."