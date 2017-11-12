Motorrad-WM: Großbritannien-Rennen bis 2020 in Silverstone

"Legendäre Strecke" Silverstone bis 2020

SID
Sonntag, 12.11.2017 | 10:19 Uhr
Die Rennserie Moto-GP wird bis mindestens 2020 in Silverstone an den Start gehen
© getty
Der Große Motorrad-Preis von Großbritannien wird auch in den nächsten drei Jahren in Silverstone ausgetragen. Das gab der WM-Vermarkter Dorna am Rande des Saisonfinales im spanischen Valencia bekannt.

Die Weltmeisterschaft macht seit 2010 ununterbrochen in Silverstone Station.

"Silverstone ist eine legendäre Strecke, darum sind wir natürlich froh, dass wir weiter dort fahren können. Großbritannien ist ein wichtiger Markt für die Dorna und muss im MotoGP-Kalender bleiben", sagte Dorna-Geschäftsführer Carmelo Ezpeleta.

