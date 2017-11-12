"Legendäre Strecke" Silverstone bis 2020

Fed Cup Women National_team Live Weißrussland -

Der Große Motorrad-Preis von Großbritannien wird auch in den nächsten drei Jahren in Silverstone ausgetragen. Das gab der WM-Vermarkter Dorna am Rande des Saisonfinales im spanischen Valencia bekannt.

Die Weltmeisterschaft macht seit 2010 ununterbrochen in Silverstone Station.

"Silverstone ist eine legendäre Strecke, darum sind wir natürlich froh, dass wir weiter dort fahren können. Großbritannien ist ein wichtiger Markt für die Dorna und muss im MotoGP-Kalender bleiben", sagte Dorna-Geschäftsführer Carmelo Ezpeleta.