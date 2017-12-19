Beachvolleyball: Finale der World Tour 2018 erneut in Hamburg
Dienstag, 19.12.2017 | 15:21 Uhr
Das Finale der Beach Volleyball World Tour wird 2018 erneut in Hamburg stattfinden. Dies gab der Weltverband FIVB am Dienstag bekannt. Das Turnier wird vom 14. bis 19. August am Hamburger Rothenbaum ausgetragen, das Preisgeld beträgt 800.000 US-Dollar für die Frauen- und Männerkonkurrenz.
"Ich sehe diese Entscheidung als wichtiges Signal, weil wir die erste Nation sind, die dieses Event zum zweiten Mal in Folge ausrichten darf", sagte Präsident Thomas Krone vom Deutschen Volleyball-Verband (DVV).