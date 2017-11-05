DHB-Pokal: Rhein-Neckar Löwen und Füchse Berlin haben Heimrecht im Viertelfinale

DHB-Pokal: Löwen und Füchse mit Heimrecht

SID
Sonntag, 05.11.2017 | 18:16 Uhr
Die Füchse Berlin sind Tabellenführer
© getty
Der deutsche Meister Rhein-Neckar Löwen und Tabellenführer Füchse Berlin haben im Viertelfinale des DHB-Pokals am 6. und 7. März 2018 Heimrecht.

Stefan Ilsanker, Mittelfeldspieler des Bundesligisten RB Leipzig, zog im Anschluss an die Bundesliga-Partie zwischen Leipzigs Handballern und der MT Melsungen (30:27) die Lose und wurde dafür kräftig ausgebuht.

Ausgerechnet dem SC DHfK Leipzig bescherte er das schwere Gastspiel bei den Löwen.

Die Füchse empfangen den SC Magdeburg, die TSV Hannover-Burgdorf hat Frisch Auf Göppingen zu Gast, und die HSG Wetzlar spielt zu Hause gegen den TVB Stuttgart. Das Final Four findet am 5. und 6. Mai in Hamburg statt.

