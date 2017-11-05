DHB-Pokal: Löwen und Füchse mit Heimrecht

ACB
Live
Malaga -
Saski-Baskonia
World Series of Darts
World Series of Darts Finals: Tag 3 -
Session 2
NHL
Canadiens @ Blackhawks
BSL
Trabzonspor -
Anadolu Efes
NHL
Blue Jackets @ Rangers
Champions Hockey League
Brynas -
Mannheim
Champions Hockey League
München -
Bern
Basketball Champions League
Bonn -
Nanterre
Basketball Champions League
Bayreuth -
Estudiantes
Basketball Champions League
Monaco -
Oldenburg
Basketball Champions League
Ludwigsburg -
Elan Chalon
NBA
Timberwolves @ Warriors
Deutschland Cup
USA -
Slowakei
Deutschland Cup
Deutschland -
Russland
Fed Cup Women National_team
FedCup Finale: Weißrussland -
USA - Tag 1
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam Of Darts -
Tag 1 Session 1
Rugby Union Internationals
Schottland -
Samoa
Deutschland Cup
Deutschland -
Slowakei
Rugby Union Internationals
England -
Argentinien
Rugby Union Internationals
Wales -
Australien
Rugby Union Internationals
Irland -
Südafrika
Deutschland Cup
Russland -
USA
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam Of Darts -
Tag 1 Session 2
World Championship Boxing
Daniel Jacobs vs Luis Arias
Fed Cup Women National_team
FedCup Finale: Weißrussland -
USA - Tag 2
ACB
Estudiantes -
Fuenlabrada
Deutschland Cup
Slowakei -
Russland
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam Of Darts -
Tag 2 Session 1
BSL
Darüssafaka -
Fenerbahce
Deutschland Cup
USA -
Deutschland
ACB
Real Madrid -
Barcelona
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam Of Darts -
Tag 2 Session 2
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam OF Darts -
Tag 3
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam OF Darts -
Tag 4
Basketball Champions League
Ludwigsburg -
Gaziantep
Basketball Champions League
Venedig -
Bayreuth
Basketball Champions League
Bonn -
Besiktas
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam of Darts -
Tag 5
Basketball Champions League
Baskets Oldenburg -
Juventus
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam of Darts -
Tag 6
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam Of Darts -
Viertelfinale
Premiership
Gloucester -
Saracens
Rugby Union Internationals
Wales -
Georgien
Rugby Union Internationals
England -
Australien
Rugby Union Internationals
Schottland -
Neuseeland
Rugby Union Internationals
Irland -
Fidschi
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam Of Darts: Halbfinale
King Of Kings
King of Kings 51
Der deutsche Meister
Rhein-Neckar Löwen und Tabellenführer Füchse Berlin haben im Viertelfinale des DHB-Pokals am 6. und 7. März 2018 Heimrecht.
Stefan Ilsanker, Mittelfeldspieler des Bundesligisten RB Leipzig, zog im Anschluss an die Bundesliga-Partie zwischen Leipzigs Handballern und der MT Melsungen (30:27) die Lose und wurde dafür kräftig ausgebuht.
Ausgerechnet dem SC DHfK Leipzig bescherte er das schwere Gastspiel bei den Löwen.
Die Füchse empfangen den SC Magdeburg, die TSV Hannover-Burgdorf hat Frisch Auf Göppingen zu Gast, und die HSG Wetzlar spielt zu Hause gegen den TVB Stuttgart. Das Final Four findet am 5. und 6. Mai in Hamburg statt.