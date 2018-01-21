Golf: Martin Kaymer beendet Abu Dhabi Championship auf Platz 27
SID
Sonntag, 21.01.2018 | 14:41 Uhr
Martin Kaymer hat die Abu Dhabi Championship als 27. beendet. Auf der letzten Runde spielte Kaymer auf dem Par-72-Kurs wie am Vortag eine 71 und lag am Ende 13 Schläge hinter dem englischen Sieger Tommy Fleetwood (266). Kaymer (279) war mit einer 69 und einer 68 gestartet.
Fleetwood gewann die mit drei Millionen Dollar dotierte Veranstaltung vor seinen Landsleuten Ross Fisher (268) und Matthew Fitzpatrick sowie dem früheren Weltranglistenersten Rory McIlroy (Nordirland/beide 270). Der zweimalige Major-Champion Kaymer hatte das Turnier 2008, 2010 und 2011 gewonnen. Maximilian Kieffer (Düsseldorf) und Marcel Siem (Ratingen) scheiterten am Cut nach zwei Runden.
Für Kaymer, ehemaliger Weltranglistenerster, wäre eine starke Schlussrunde am Arabischen Golf wichtig gewesen, um sich für seine anvisierte fünfte Ryder-Cup-Teilnahme in Folge in Position zu bringen. Der traditionelle Kontinentalvergleich zwischen den zwölf besten Golfern Europas und Titelverteidiger USA findet vom 28. bis 30. September im Klub Le Golf National vor den Toren von Paris statt.