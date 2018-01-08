Golf: Weltranglistenerster Dustin Johnson feiert 17. US-Tour-Sieg
SID
Montag, 08.01.2018 | 09:14 Uhr
Der Weltranglistenerste Dustin Johnson aus den USA hat seinen 17. Sieg auf der US-Tour der Profigolfer gefeiert.
Der US-Open-Sieger von 2016 spielte beim Turnier in Kapalua auf Hawaii am Schlusstag auf dem Par-70-Platz eine 65 und triumphierte am Ende mit 268 Schlägen und acht Schlägen Vorsprung vor dem Spanier Jon Rahm (276).