Golf: Weltranglistenerster Dustin Johnson feiert 17. US-Tour-Sieg

SID
Montag, 08.01.2018 | 09:14 Uhr
Dustin Johnson beim Abschlag des Golfballs
Der Weltranglistenerste Dustin Johnson aus den USA hat seinen 17. Sieg auf der US-Tour der Profigolfer gefeiert.

Der US-Open-Sieger von 2016 spielte beim Turnier in Kapalua auf Hawaii am Schlusstag auf dem Par-70-Platz eine 65 und triumphierte am Ende mit 268 Schlägen und acht Schlägen Vorsprung vor dem Spanier Jon Rahm (276).

Für Titelverteidiger Justin Thomas (USA) reichte es beim ersten Turnier des Jahres mit 288 Schlägen nur zu Rang 22 im 34-köpfigen Teilnehmerfeld. Deutsche Profis waren nicht am Start.

