Norris wird Ersatzfahrer bei McLaren

McLaren gibt einem der derzeit größten Motorsport-Talente eine Chance in der Königsklasse und beruft den erst 17-jährigen Lando Norris (Großbritannien) zum Test- und Ersatzfahrer für die kommende Saison.

Das teilte das Team am Montag mit. Bei einem Ausfall der Stammfahrer Fernando Alonso (Spanien) oder Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgien) würde Norris damit schon 2018 Formel-1-Rennen bestreiten.

Norris, der in der kommenden Woche 18 wird, hatte in der abgelaufenen Saison als Rookie souverän den Titel in der Formel-3-Europameisterschaft gewonnen und dabei unter anderem den Deutschen Maximilian Günther ausgestochen. Auch Mick Schumacher trat als Neuling in der Serie an.

"Lando ist ein außergewöhnliches Talent", sagte McLaren-Teamchef Zak Brown: "Er ist bereit, eine derart große und verantwortungsvolle Aufgabe zu übernehmen." Schon in diesem Sommer durfte Norris die offiziellen Formel-1-Tests für McLaren bestreiten und überzeugte dabei.

Seit Jahren dominiert er zudem die verschiedensten Nachwuchsklassen. Norris war Kart-Weltmeister, Formel-4-Champion und holte im vergangenen Jahr die Titel in drei parallelen Junioren-Meisterschaften. In welcher Serie Norris 2018 als Stammfahrer antritt, steht indes noch nicht fest. "Wir haben verschiedene Möglichkeiten, aber noch keine Entscheidung getroffen", sagte er.