Massa beendet Formel-1-Karriere

Felipe Massa hat seinen Rücktritt von der Formel 1 verkündet. Über seinen Twitter-Account bedankte sich Massa bei seinen Fans. Der Williams-Pilot wollte bereits vergangene Saison aufhören und kam erst auf die Bitte von Teamchefin Claire Williams für eine Saison wieder zurück. Dem Motorsport will er aber erhalten bleiben.

Die noch ausstehenden Rennen des Formel 1-Rennkalenders 2017 in Abu Dhabi und Massas Heimrennen in Interlagos, Brasilien werden definitiv die letzten für Felipe Massa in der Formel 1 sein. Jedoch kündigte der 36-Jährige an, in anderen Motosport-Klassen an den Start gehen zu wollen.

Die aktuelle Saison ist bereits die 16. in Massas Formel-1-Karriere. Der größte Erfolg des Ex-Teamkollegen von Michael Schumacher war der zweite Platz in der Saison 2008, als ihm Lewis Hamilton in letzter Sekunde noch den Weltmeistertitel wegschnappte.

Chance für Pascal Wehrlein?

Massas Rücktritt könnte die große Chance für Pascal Wehrlein auf ein weiteres Jahr im Formel 1-Cockpit sein. Williams hat noch keinen Fahrer für 2018 bestätigt, die Vertragsverlängerung mit dem kanadischen Milliardärssohn Lance Stroll gilt aber als Formsache.

Für das zweite Cockpit gelten jedoch der bisherige Ersatzfahrer Paul di Resta (31/Schottland) und der frühere Grand-Prix-Sieger Robert Kubica (32/Polen) als Favoriten. Für den 23 Jahre alten Wehrlein ist Williams nach Aussage von Mercedes-Motorsportchef Toto Wolff die "letzte Möglichkeit" auf ein drittes Jahr als Stammfahrer in der Formel 1, dem Worndorfer werden bei dem Mercedes-Motorkunden aber nur Außenseiterchancen eingeräumt.