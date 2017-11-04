Formel 1: Felipe Massa verkündet Rücktritt - Chance für Wehrlein?
Massa beendet Formel-1-Karriere
Von SPOX
Samstag, 04.11.2017 | 13:36 Uhr
Premier League
So15:15
Mega-Sonntag: City-Arsenal & Chelsea-United
Rugby Union Internationals
Live
Barbarians - Neuseeland
Championship
Live
Aston Villa - Sheffield Wed
Primera División
La Coruna - Atletico Madrid
Ligue 1
Angers - PSG
Serie A
Bologna - Crotone
Premier League
West Ham - Liverpool
Primera División
Alaves - Espanyol
Championship
Brentford - Leeds
Extreme Fighting Championship
EFC 65
World Series of Darts
World Series of Darts Finals: Tag 2
Ligue 1
Monaco - Guingamp
Ligue 1
Montpellier - Amiens
Ligue 1
Nantes - Toulouse
Ligue 1
Troyes - Straßburg
NBA
Grizzlies @ Clippers
Premier League
Huddersfield - West Bromwich (Delayed)
Primera División
Barcelona - Sevilla
Serie A
Genua - Sampdoria
Primeira Liga
Porto - Belenenses
Premier League
Newcastle - Bournemouth (DELAYED)
Premier League
Swansea - Brighton (DELAYED)
Premier League
Southampton - Burnley (DELAYED)
J1 League
Kashima - Urawa
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily - 05. November
Primera División
Levante - Girona
ACB
Murcia - Obradoiro
Serie A
Inter Mailand - FC Turin
Premier League
Tottenham - Crystal Palace
Championship
Middlesbrough - Sunderland
World Series of Darts
World Series of Darts Finals: Tag 3 - Session 1
Premier League
Lok Moskau - ZSKA Moskau
Bundesliga
Alpenvolleys - Düren
Ligue 1
Nizza - Dijon
Allsvenskan
Malmö - Häcken
Serie A
Cagliari - Hellas Verona
Serie A
Chievo Verona - Neapel
Serie A
Florenz - AS Rom
Serie A
Juventus - Benevento
Serie A
Lazio - Udinese
Premier League
Man City - Arsenal
Primera División
Celta Vigo - Bilbao
Eredivisie
PSV - Twente
Ligue 1
Marseille - Caen
Ligue 1
Metz - Lille
Premier League
Chelsea - Man United
First Division A
Anderlecht - Brügge
Serie A
Atalanta - SPAL
ACB
Malaga - Saski-Baskonia
Primera División
Real Sociedad - Eibar
Primera División
Villarreal - Malaga
NFL
Falcons @ Panthers
1. HNL
Slaven Belupo - Dinamo Zagreb
NFL
RedZone - Week 9
Serie A
Corinthians - Palmeiras
World Series of Darts
World Series of Darts Finals: Tag 3 - Session 2
Premier League
Everton - Watford (DELAYED)
Primera División
Real Madrid - Las Palmas
Serie A
Sassuolo - AC Mailand
Ligue 1
St. Etienne - Lyon
NBA
Heat @ Clippers
NHL
Red Wings @ Oilers
Superliga
River Plate - Boca Juniors
NFL
Broncos @ Eagles (Delayed)
NHL
Canadiens @ Blackhawks
NFL
Raiders @ Dolphins
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily - 06. November
Champion of Champions
Champion Of Champions: Tag 1 - Session 1
BSL
Trabzonspor - Anadolu Efes
Champion of Champions
Champion of Champions: Tag 1 - Session 2
NHL
Blue Jackets @ Rangers
NFL
Lions @ Packers
NBA
Heat @ Warriors
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily - 07. November
Champion of Champions
Champion of Champions: Tag 2 - Session 1
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
The Golf Fix Weekly - 07. November
CEV Champions League (W)
Minchanka Minsk - VakifBank Istanbul
Champions Hockey League
Brynas - Mannheim
Champions Hockey League
München - Bern
Champion of Champions
Champion of Champions: Tag 2 - Session 2
Basketball Champions League
Bonn - Nanterre
Basketball Champions League
Bayreuth - Estudiantes
NBA
Bucks @ Cavaliers
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily - 08. November
Champion of Champions
Champion of Champions: Tag 3 - Session 1
CEV Champions League
Abiant Groningen - Noliko Maaseik
Champion of Champions
Champion of Champions: Tag 3 - Session 2
Basketball Champions League
Monaco - Oldenburg
Basketball Champions League
Ludwigsburg - Elan Chalon
Serie A
Paranaense - Corinthians
NBA
Timberwolves @ Warriors
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily - 09. November
Champion of Champions
Champion of Champions: Tag 4 - Session 1
Champion of Champions
Champion of Champions: Tag 4 - Session 2
WC Qualification Europe
Nordirland - Schweiz
WC Qualification Europe
Kroatien - Griechenland
NBA
Cavaliers @ Rockets
NFL
Seahawks @ Cardinals
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily - 10. November
Friendlies
Japan - Brasilien
Deutschland Cup
USA - Slowakei
Deutschland Cup
Deutschland - Russland
Champion of Champions
Champion of Champions: Tag 5
NHL
Senators @ Avalanche
WC Qualification Europe
Schweden - Italien
Friendlies
France - Wales
NBA
Bucks @ Spurs
A-League
Melbourne Victory - Brisbane
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily - 11. November
Fed Cup Women National_team
FedCup Finale: Weißrussland - USA - Tag 1
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam Of Darts - Tag 1 Session 1
Friendlies
Russland - Argentinien
Rugby Union Internationals
Schottland - Samoa
Deutschland Cup
Deutschland - Slowakei
Rugby Union Internationals
England - Argentinien
Rugby Union Internationals
Wales - Australien
Rugby Union Internationals
Irland - Südafrika
NHL
Oilers @ Rangers
Deutschland Cup
Russland - USA
Champion of Champions
Champion of Champions: Tag 6
WC Qualification Europe
Dänemark - Irland
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam Of Darts - Tag 1 Session 2
Serie A
Corinthians - Avai
NBA
Grizzlies @ Rockets
World Championship Boxing
Daniel Jacobs vs Luis Arias
J2 League
YokohamaFC - Okayama
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily - 12. November
Fed Cup Women National_team
FedCup Finale: Weißrussland - USA - Tag 2
ACB
Estudiantes - Fuenlabrada
FIA World Rallycross Championship
FIA World Rallycross Championship - Runde 12
Deutschland Cup
Slowakei - Russland
Champion of Champions
Champion of Champions: Tag 7 - Session 1
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam Of Darts - Tag 2 Session 1
BSL
Darüssafaka - Fenerbahce
League One
Wimbledon - Peterborough
Deutschland Cup
USA - Deutschland
WC Qualification Europe
Schweiz - Nordirland
ACB
Real Madrid - Barcelona
NFL
RedZone - Week 10
Champion of Champions
Champion of Champions: Tag 7 - Session 2
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam Of Darts - Tag 2 Session 2
WC Qualification Europe
Griechenland - Kroatien
NBA
Raptors @ Celtics
NHL
Oilers @ Capitals
NFL
Patriots @ Broncos
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily - 13. November
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam OF Darts - Tag 3
WC Qualification Europe
Italien - Schweden
NHL
Stars @ Hurricanes
NBA
Grizzlies @ Bucks
NFL
Dolphins @ Panthers
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily - 14. November
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
The Golf Fix Weekly - 14. November
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam OF Darts - Tag 4
Basketball Champions League
Ludwigsburg - Gaziantep
Basketball Champions League
Venedig - Bayreuth
WC Qualification Europe
Irland - Dänemark
Friendlies
England - Brasilien
NBA
Spurs @ Mavericks
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily - 15. November
Basketball Champions League
Bonn - Besiktas
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam of Darts - Tag 5
Basketball Champions League
Baskets Oldenburg - Juventus
Serie A
Corinthians - Fluminense
NBA
Cavaliers @ Hornets
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily - 16. November
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam of Darts - Tag 6
NHL
Coyotes @ Canadiens
NBA
Warriors @ Celtics
NFL
Titans @ Steelers
A-League
Brisbane - Melbourne City
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily - 17. November
Ligue 1
Lille - Saint-Etienne
SINGHA Beer Grand Slam of Darts
Grand Slam Of Darts - Viertelfinale
Premiership
Gloucester - Saracens
Ligue 1
Amiens - Monaco
Championship
Preston - Bolton
Primera División
Girona - Real Sociedad
Hockey World League
England - Deutschland
Felipe Massa hat seinen Rücktritt von der Formel 1 verkündet. Über seinen Twitter-Account bedankte sich Massa bei seinen Fans. Der Williams-Pilot wollte bereits vergangene Saison aufhören und kam erst auf die Bitte von Teamchefin Claire Williams für eine Saison wieder zurück. Dem Motorsport will er aber erhalten bleiben.
Die aktuelle Saison ist bereits die 16. in Massas Formel-1-Karriere. Der größte Erfolg des Ex-Teamkollegen von Michael Schumacher war der zweite Platz in der Saison 2008, als ihm Lewis Hamilton in letzter Sekunde noch den Weltmeistertitel wegschnappte.
Chance für Pascal Wehrlein?
Massas Rücktritt könnte die große Chance für Pascal Wehrlein auf ein weiteres Jahr im Formel 1-Cockpit sein. Williams hat noch keinen Fahrer für 2018 bestätigt, die Vertragsverlängerung mit dem kanadischen Milliardärssohn Lance Stroll gilt aber als Formsache.
Für das zweite Cockpit gelten jedoch der bisherige Ersatzfahrer Paul di Resta (31/Schottland) und der frühere Grand-Prix-Sieger Robert Kubica (32/Polen) als Favoriten. Für den 23 Jahre alten Wehrlein ist Williams nach Aussage von Mercedes-Motorsportchef Toto Wolff die "letzte Möglichkeit" auf ein drittes Jahr als Stammfahrer in der Formel 1, dem Worndorfer werden bei dem Mercedes-Motorkunden aber nur Außenseiterchancen eingeräumt.