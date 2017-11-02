Gesperrter Langläufer zieht vor den CAS

Premier League
Nach
der lebenslangen Olympia-Sperre gegen den russischen Langlaufstar Alexander Legkow hat dessen deutscher Anwalt Christof Wieschemann den Gang vor den Internationalen Sportgerichtshof CAS angekündigt. Es werde einen Antrag auf ein beschleunigtes Verfahren geben, sagte Wieschemann am Donnerstag.
"Ich gehe davon aus, dass Sascha beim Weltcup-Auftakt am 24. November startet", sagte Wieschemann. Er erwarte nicht, dass der Ski-Weltverband FIS eine Suspendierung ausspricht. Mit dem IOC ging er hart ins Gericht: Ermittler Richard McLaren habe "in seinem Report erklärt, dass ihm keine Beweise für Doping individueller Athleten vorliegen. Das IOC trifft Entscheidungen, die weit über McLarens Report hinausgehen. Damit macht man es sich da zu einfach."
Das IOC hatte 50-km-Olympiasieger Legkow und seinen Teamkollegen Jewgenij Below am Mittwoch wegen Dopings bei den Winterspielen in Sotschi lebenslang in allen Funktionen für Olympia gesperrt.