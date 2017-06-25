Golf: Sandra Gal macht in Arkansas Riesensprung

Gal stark, Masson scheitert in Arkansas

SID
Sonntag, 25.06.2017 | 09:32 Uhr
Zweite Runde mit Licht und Schatten: Profigolferin Sandra Gal (Düsseldorf) hat sich beim US-Turnier in Rogers/Arkansas deutlich verbessert, Caroline Masson (Gladbeck) scheiterte dagegen am Cut.

Gal spielte auf dem Par-71-Kurs eine 66 und kletterte mit insgesamt 137 Schlägen vom 72. auf den 20. Rang. Masson verbesserte sich auf der zweiten Runde mit 70 Schlägen zwar im Vergleich zum Vortag, verpasste mit insgesamt 143 Schlägen aber die Qualifikation für die Schlussrunde um zwei Schläge.

In Führung liegt bei dem mit zwei Millionen Dollar dotierten Turnier mit 16 unter Par Südkoreanerin Ryu So Yeon.

