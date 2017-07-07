Getriebewechsel: Hamilton strafversetzt

Hamilton beim Österreich Grand Prix wegen Getriebewechsel strafversetzt
SID
Freitag, 07.07.2017 | 21:06 Uhr
Der dreimalige Formel-1-Weltmeister Lewis Hamilton wird wegen eines unerlaubten Getriebewechsels in der Startaufstellung zum Großen Preis von Österreich am Sonntag (14.00 Uhr im LIVETICKER) um fünf Plätze strafversetzt.
Das bestätigte der Automobil-Weltverband FIA am Freitagabend. Mercedes musste das Getriebe austauschen, mit dem der 32-Jährige das Rennen vor knapp zwei Wochen in Aserbaidschan beendet hatte.
Damit geht Hamilton mit einem großen Handicap in das Qualifying am Samstag und muss sich trotz seiner Favoritenrolle bereits einen Tag zuvor von der Pole Position verabschieden. Der Vizeweltmeister hatte am Freitag beide Trainingseinheiten dominiert und mit Streckenrekord in Spielberg die Bestzeit vor Sebastian Vettel gesetzt.
Vor dem neunten Saisonlauf führt Ferrari-Star Vettel im Kampf um den WM-Titel mit 14 Punkten vor Hamilton. Der Brite gewann das Rennen in der Steiermark im Vorjahr, Vettel hingegen schaffte es auf dem Red-Bull-Ring in seiner Laufbahn bislang noch nie auf das Podest.