Ski Alpin: Jansrud gewinnt Super-G in Lake Louise, zwei ÖSV-Fahrer auf Podest

Franz und Reichelt rasen aufs Stockerl

Von APA
Sonntag, 26.11.2017 | 21:31 Uhr
Max Franz
© GEPA
Der Norweger Kjetil Jansrud hat sich am Sonntag in Lake Louise den Sieg im ersten Super-G der alpinen Ski-Weltcupsaison 2017/18 vor dem Kärntner Max Franz (+0,28 Sek.) und dem Salzburger Hannes Reichelt (+0,32) geholt.

Dahinter landeten mit Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (0,41) und Aksel Lund Svindal (0,52) zwei weitere Norweger. Für Jansrud war es der 20. Erfolg im Weltcup, der zehnte im Super-G.

Jansrud übernahm damit auch die Führung im Gesamtweltcup vor dem Schweizer Beat Feuz, Svindal und Franz.

