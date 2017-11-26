Ski Alpin: Jansrud gewinnt Super-G in Lake Louise, zwei ÖSV-Fahrer auf Podest
Franz und Reichelt rasen aufs Stockerl
Von APA
Sonntag, 26.11.2017 | 21:31 Uhr
Davis Cup Men National_team
Live
Frankreich - Belgien: Tag 3
NHL
Live
Canucks @ Rangers
Players Championship
Live
Players Championship: Halbfinale & Finale
NBA
Live
Suns @ Timberwolves
NHL
Oilers @ Bruins
NBA
Cavaliers @ 76ers
NHL
Flyers @ Penguins
BSL
Fenerbahce - Büyükcekmece
NBA
Wizards @ Timberwolves
NBA
Grizzlies @ Spurs
NBA
76ers @ Celtics
NHL
Maple Leafs @ Oilers
Premiership
Northampton - Newcastle
NBA
Timberwolves @ Thunder
Rugby Union Internationals
Wales - Südafrika
Pro14
Munster - Ospreys
NBA
Clippers @ Mavericks
ACB
Saski-Baskonia - Obradoiro
Premiership
Harlequins - Saracens
BSL
Besiktas - Anadolu Efes
ACB
Real Madrid - Gran Canaria
NBA
Magic @ Knicks
NHL
LA Kings @ Blackhawks
NHL
Sharks @ Capitals
NBA
Warriors @ Pelicans
Champions Hockey League
Trinec - Brynas IF
Basketball Champions League
Hapoel Holon - EWE Baskets
Champions Hockey League
Bern - Växjö
Basketball Champions League
Orlandina - Ludwigsburg
NBA
Wizards @ Trail Blazers
Basketball Champions League
medi Bayreuth - AEK Athen
Basketball Champions League
Sidigas Avellino - Baskets Bonn
NBA
Warriors @ Hornets
European Challenge Cup
Toulouse - Lyon
NHL
Islanders @ Penguins
NHL
Flyers @ Canucks
NBA
Rockets @ Jazz
European Rugby Champions Cup
Glasgow - Montpellier
European Challenge Cup
Newcastle - Bordeaux Begles
European Rugby Champions Cup
Munster - Leicester
NBA
Wizards @ Clippers
Glory Kickboxing
Glory Redemption
Der Norweger Kjetil Jansrud hat sich am Sonntag in Lake Louise den Sieg im ersten Super-G der alpinen Ski-Weltcupsaison 2017/18 vor dem Kärntner Max Franz (+0,28 Sek.) und dem Salzburger Hannes Reichelt (+0,32) geholt.
Dahinter landeten mit Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (0,41) und Aksel Lund Svindal (0,52) zwei weitere Norweger. Für Jansrud war es der 20. Erfolg im Weltcup, der zehnte im Super-G.