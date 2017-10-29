Felix Neureuthers Sketch zur Sölden-Absage sorgt für Lacher

Felix Neureuther hat den besten Beitrag zur Sölden-Absage

Von SPOX Österreich
Sonntag, 29.10.2017 | 09:57 Uhr
Felix Neureuther sorgt wieder für Lacher
© Felix Neureuther
Während sich Ted Ligety und der ÖSV über die Absage in Sölden zanken - der US-Boy schiebt die Causa Marcel Hirscher in die Schuhe - liefert Publikumsliebling Felix Neureuther den besten Beitrag dazu.

Der Deutsche nützte den (zwangsläufig) freuen Sonntagvormittag für einen köstlichen Sketch. Aber seht selbst:

