Eng 2018 zweiter österreichischer Werksfahrer in der DTM
Von APA
Samstag, 16.12.2017 | 14:47 Uhr
Neben Lucas Auer (Mercedes) wird Österreich 2018 mit Philipp Eng einen zweiten Werksfahrer im Deutschen Tourenwagen Masters (DTM) haben.
Der 27-jährige Salzburger ist nächstes Jahr einer der drei BMW-Piloten im Team RBM, wird einen M4 DTM pilotieren. Zweiter "Neuling" im Team neben Eng und 2012-Meister Bruno Spengler ist Joel Eriksson. Das DTM-Gastspiel in Spielberg ist für 23. September geplant.