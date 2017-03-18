FIFA 18: Gibt es einen neuen Cover-Star?

Samstag, 18.03.2017

Jedes Jahr aufs neue lautet die Gretchenfrage FIFA oder PES? Während der eine oder andere das Game immer wieder wechselt, gibt es nach wie vor viele, die auf "ihr" Spiel schwören. Der größere Anteil kommt dabei aus dem FIFA-Lager und fiebert - neben dem Zocken von FIFA 17 - natürlich schon auf die neue Ausgabe hin. Doch was darf man sich von FIFA 18 erwarten, welche Neuigkeiten wird es geben, was haben die Macher bereits angekündigt?

Neue Konsole, neuer Story-Modus

Klar ist bereits jetzt, dass EA Sports das neue Game auch für den neuen Nintendo Switch auf den Markt bringen wird. Allerdings gab das Entwicklerteam bekannt, dass es sich dabei um eine abgespeckte Version des Spiels handeln wird und dieses speziell auf die neue Konsole zugeschnitten wird. Für die gängigen Konsolen, also die PlayStation sowie die Xbox, aber auch für den PC wird FIFA 18 selbstverständlich ebenfalls erscheinen.

Fix ist ebenfalls, dass es wie schon im aktuellen Spiel wieder den Story-Modus "The Journey" geben wird - wohl mit neuem Charakter sowie neuer Story-Line. Bislang ist es nur möglich, mit dem jungen Alex Hunter in der Premier League durchzustarten, hier ist eine Neuerung zu erwarten. Zudem soll der beliebte Ultimate-Modus FUT, in dem man bei FIFA 17 mit auch mit Alex Hunter spielen kann, weiter ausgebaut und verbessert werden.

FIFA 17: Die versteckten Talente für den Karrieremodus © getty 1/39 Jedes Jahr suchen die FIFA-Spieler die vielversprechendsten Nachwuchsspieler. Damit ist nun Schluss: SPOX zeigt die FIFA-17-Talente mit dem größten Potenzial /de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic.html © getty 2/39 Platz 26: Viktor Kovalenko (Shakhtar Donezk, 20, ZOM). Gesamtstärke 75, Potenzial 87 /de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=2.html © getty 3/39 Platz 26: Bruma (Galatasaray, 21, LF). Gesamtstärke 77, Potenzial 87 /de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=3.html © getty 4/39 Platz 26: Samu Castillejo (Villareal, 21, LM). Gesamtstärke 80, Potenzial 87 /de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=4.html © getty 5/39 Platz 26: Hector Bellerin (FC Arsenal, 21, RV). Gesamtstärke 79, Potenzial 87 /de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=5.html © getty 6/39 Platz 26: Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Manchester United, 18, ZDM). Gesamtstärke 71, Potenzial 87 /de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=6.html © getty 7/39 Platz 26: Thomas Lemar (AS Monaco, 20, RM). Gesamtstärke 78, Potenzial 87 /de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=7.html © getty 8/39 Platz 26: Kylian Mbappe Lottin (AS Monaco, 17, LF). Gesamtstärke 71, Potenzial 87 /de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=8.html © getty 9/39 Platz 26: Andrija Zivkovic (SL Benfica, 20, RM). Gesamtstärke 75, Potenzial: 87 /de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=9.html © getty 10/39 Platz 26: Vincent Koziello (OGC Nizza, 20, ZM). Gesamtstärke 79, Potenzial 87 /de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=10.html © getty 11/39 Platz 26: Andreas Christensen (Borussia Mönchengladbach, 20, IV). Gesamtstärke 78, Potenzial 87 /de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=11.html © getty 12/39 Platz 26: Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München, 21, ZM). Gesamtstärke 78, Potenzial 87 /de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=12.html © getty 13/39 Platz 26: Maximilian Meyer (FC Schalke 04, 20, ZOM). Gesamtstärke 80, Potenzial 87 /de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=13.html © getty 14/39 Platz 26: Niklas Süle (TSG Hoffenheim, 20, IV). Gesamtstärke 81, Potenzial 87 /de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=14.html © getty 15/39 Platz 9: Jonathan Tah (Leverkusen, 20, IV). Gesamtstärke 79, Potenzial 88 /de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=15.html © getty 16/39 Platz 9: Raheem Sterling (City, 21, LM). Gesamtstärke 82, Potenzial 88 /de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=16.html © getty 17/39 Platz 9: Luke Shaw (United, 21, LV). Gesamtstärke 80, Potenzial 88 /de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=17.html © getty 18/39 Platz 9: Leroy Sane (City, 20, RM). Gesamtstärke 79, Potenzial 88 /de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=18.html © getty 19/39 Platz 9: Antonio Sanabria (Real Betis, 20, ST). Gesamtstärke 78, Potenzial 88 /de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=19.html © getty 20/39 Platz 9: Marcus Rashford (United, 18, ST). Gesamtstärke 76, Potenzial 88 /de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=20.html © getty 21/39 Platz 9: Saul (Atletico, 21, ZM). Gesamtstärke 80, Potenzial 88 /de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=21.html © getty 22/39 Platz 9: Charly Musonda (Real Betis, 19, LF). Gesamtstärke 77, Potenzial 88 /de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=22.html © getty 23/39 Platz 9: Lemos Mauricio (Las Palmas, 20, IV). Gesamtstärke 80, Potenzial 88 /de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=23.html © getty 24/39 Platz 9: Kelechi Iheanacho (City, 19, ST). Gesamtstärke 74, Potenzial 88 /de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=24.html © getty 25/39 Platz 9: Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico, 21, IV). Gesamtstärke 83, Potenzial 88 /de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=25.html © getty 26/39 Platz 9: Breel Embolo (Schalke, 19, RM). Gesamtstärke 76, Potenzial 88 /de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=26.html © getty 27/39 Platz 9: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan, 17, TW). Gesamtstärke 76, Potenzial 88 /de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=27.html © getty 28/39 Platz 9: Mahmoud Dahoud (Gladbach, 20, ZM). Gesamtstärke 79, Potenzial 88 /de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=28.html © getty 29/39 Platz 9: Angel Correa (Atletico, 21, ST). Gesamtstärke 79, Potenzial 88 /de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=29.html © getty 30/39 Platz 9: Kingsley Coman (Bayern, 20, LF). Gesamtstärke 81, Potenzial 88 /de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=30.html © getty 31/39 Platz 9: Julian Brandt (Leverkusen, 20, LM). Gesamtstärke 79, Potenzial 88 /de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=31.html © getty 32/39 Platz 5: Kurt Zouma (Chelsea, 21, IV). Gesamtstärke 80, Potenzial 89 /de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=32.html © getty 33/39 Platz 5: Youri Tielemans (Anderlecht, 19, ZM). Gesamtstärke 77, Potenzial 89 /de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=33.html © getty 34/39 Platz 5: Alen Halilovic (HSV, 20, ZOM): Gesamtstärke 79, Potenzial 89 /de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=34.html © getty 35/39 Platz 5: Marco Asensio (Real, 20, ZOM): Gesamtstärke 81, Potenzial 89 /de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=35.html © getty 36/39 Platz 1: Anthony Martial (United, 20, LM): Gesamtstärke 82, Potenzial 90 /de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=36.html © getty 37/39 Platz 1: Renato Sanches (Bayern, 19, ZM): Gesamtstärke 78, Potenzial 90 /de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=37.html © getty 38/39 Platz 1: Ousmane Dembele (Dortmund, 19, RM): Gesamtstärke 77, Potenzial 90 /de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=38.html © getty 39/39 Platz 1: Dele Alli (Tottenham, 20, ZOM). Gesamtstärke 80, Potenzial 90 /de/sport/diashows/1609/fussball/fifa-17-talente-karriere-modus/dembele-sane-alli-coman-brandt-sanches-halilovic,seite=39.html

Wer ziert das Cover von FIFA 18?

Kommentiert werden die Spiele bei FIFA 18 wohl auch weiterhin von Wolff-Christoph Fuss und Frank Buschmann. Das Duo begleitet seit den Spieler seit FIFA 16, als Fuss von Konkurrent PES abgeworben wurde und Manfred Breuckmann ablöste. Doch welche hochklassigen Partien werden die beiden kommentieren dürfen? Neben den bereits integrierten Ligen könnte in FIFA 18 auch die Chinesische Super League ihr Debüt feiern. Nachdem zuletzt immer mehr Stars in die Volksrepublik gewechselt sind, dürfte die Liga auch für EA Sports an Bedeutung gewonnen haben. Viele Fans des Games fordern zudem schon lange das Comeback des Hallenmodus oder auch die Einbindung der dritten Liga Deutschlands.

Immer wieder heiß diskutiert ist auch der Cover-Star der FIFA-Reihe. Nachdem Lionel Messi seit dem letzten Jahr bei Konami unter Vertrag steht, war am Cover der letzten Ausgabe nach einer Fan-Umfrage Marco Reus abgebildet. Gut möglich, dass es auch für das Cover von FIFA 18 wieder eine Befragung geben wird. Allerdings soll EA laut dem Daily Mirror in Gesprächen mit Tottenham-Star Dele Alli sein. Ob der 20-Jährige aber nur in Großbritannien als Cover-Star geplant ist, oder Reus weltweit ablösen soll, ist unklar.

