WWE - Money in the Bank: Matchcard, TV-Übertragung und Livestream

Von SPOX
Dienstag, 12.06.2018 | 21:09 Uhr
Money in the Bank: Datum, TV-Übertragung und Livestream.
Am Montag, den 18.06. findet die 2018er-Ausgabe von WWE Money in the Bank statt. SPOX hat die wichtigsten Infos zur Matchcard sowie TV-Übertragung und Livestream im Überblick.

Bei der neunten Ausgabe von Money in the Bank wird zum ersten Mal UFC Hall of Famerin Ronda Rousey mitmischen und nach einem WWE-Titel greifen.

Money in the Bank: Datum und Austragungsort

Das Event findet in der Allstate Arena Rosemont, Illions statt. Los geht's in der Nacht auf Montag, den 18. Juni um 01.00 Uhr (MESZ).

WWE: TV-Übertragung und Livestream

WWE Money in the Bank wird im TV und im Livestream zu sehen sein. WWE Network und Sky Select werden das Event live übertragen. Sowohl beim Pay-TV Sender Sky als auch bei WWE Network fallen Kosten an. Bei WWE Network kann man mit einem kostenlosen Probemonat ins Abonnement starten.

TV-ÜbertragungLivestream
Sky SelectSky Select / WWE Network

Money in the Bank 2018: Die Matchcard

Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Braun Strowman vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Rusev vs. Bobby Roode vs. Kevin Owens vs. Big E/Kofi Kings/Xavier Woods vs. Samoa Joe

Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Ember Moon vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Lana vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Bankston

EventMatchcard
WWE Title Last Man Standing MatchAJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
RAW Women's Title MatchNia Jax vs. Ronda Rousey
SmackDown Women's Title MatchCarmella vs. Asuka
Intercontinental Title MatchSeth Rollins vs. Elias
Intercontinental Title MatchRoman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal
Intercontinental Title MatchDaniel Bryan vs. Big Cass
RAW Tag Team Title Match:The Deleters of Worlds vs. The B-Team
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match:The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows
