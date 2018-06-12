WWE - Money in the Bank: Matchcard, TV-Übertragung und Livestream

Am Montag, den 18.06. findet die 2018er-Ausgabe von WWE Money in the Bank statt. SPOX hat die wichtigsten Infos zur Matchcard sowie TV-Übertragung und Livestream im Überblick.

Bei der neunten Ausgabe von Money in the Bank wird zum ersten Mal UFC Hall of Famerin Ronda Rousey mitmischen und nach einem WWE-Titel greifen.

Money in the Bank: Datum und Austragungsort

Das Event findet in der Allstate Arena Rosemont, Illions statt. Los geht's in der Nacht auf Montag, den 18. Juni um 01.00 Uhr (MESZ).

© getty

WWE: TV-Übertragung und Livestream

WWE Money in the Bank wird im TV und im Livestream zu sehen sein. WWE Network und Sky Select werden das Event live übertragen. Sowohl beim Pay-TV Sender Sky als auch bei WWE Network fallen Kosten an. Bei WWE Network kann man mit einem kostenlosen Probemonat ins Abonnement starten.

TV-Übertragung Livestream Sky Select Sky Select / WWE Network

Money in the Bank 2018: Die Matchcard

Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Braun Strowman vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Rusev vs. Bobby Roode vs. Kevin Owens vs. Big E/Kofi Kings/Xavier Woods vs. Samoa Joe

Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Ember Moon vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Lana vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Bankston