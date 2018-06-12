WWE - Money in the Bank: Matchcard, TV-Übertragung und Livestream
Am Montag, den 18.06. findet die 2018er-Ausgabe von WWE Money in the Bank statt. SPOX hat die wichtigsten Infos zur Matchcard sowie TV-Übertragung und Livestream im Überblick.
Bei der neunten Ausgabe von Money in the Bank wird zum ersten Mal UFC Hall of Famerin Ronda Rousey mitmischen und nach einem WWE-Titel greifen.
Money in the Bank: Datum und Austragungsort
Das Event findet in der Allstate Arena Rosemont, Illions statt. Los geht's in der Nacht auf Montag, den 18. Juni um 01.00 Uhr (MESZ).
WWE: TV-Übertragung und Livestream
WWE Money in the Bank wird im TV und im Livestream zu sehen sein. WWE Network und Sky Select werden das Event live übertragen. Sowohl beim Pay-TV Sender Sky als auch bei WWE Network fallen Kosten an. Bei WWE Network kann man mit einem kostenlosen Probemonat ins Abonnement starten.
|TV-Übertragung
|Livestream
|Sky Select
|Sky Select / WWE Network
Money in the Bank 2018: Die Matchcard
Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Braun Strowman vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Rusev vs. Bobby Roode vs. Kevin Owens vs. Big E/Kofi Kings/Xavier Woods vs. Samoa Joe
Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Ember Moon vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Lana vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Bankston
|Event
|Matchcard
|WWE Title Last Man Standing Match
|AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
|RAW Women's Title Match
|Nia Jax vs. Ronda Rousey
|SmackDown Women's Title Match
|Carmella vs. Asuka
|Intercontinental Title Match
|Seth Rollins vs. Elias
|Intercontinental Title Match
|Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal
|Intercontinental Title Match
|Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass
|RAW Tag Team Title Match:
|The Deleters of Worlds vs. The B-Team
|SmackDown Tag Team Title Match:
|The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows