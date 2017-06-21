Olympia: Indien plant offenbar Bewerbung als Ausrichter 2032

Indien prüft Bewerbung für Olympia 2032

SID
Mittwoch, 21.06.2017 | 15:36 Uhr
Das Olympische Komitee Indiens plant offenbar eine Bewerbung für die Olympischen Sommerspiele 2032 und könnte damit zu einem Konkurrenten für mögliche deutsche Bemühungen werden.

IOA-Präsident Narayana Ramachandran hat entsprechende Gespräche mit der indischen Regierung aufgenommen.

"Die Regierung muss prüfen, ob es die Möglichkeit für eine Bewerbung 2032 gibt", sagte Ramachandran. 2015 hatte IOC-Präsident Thomas Bach das Land besucht und erklärt, dass eine Bewerbung für 2024 für Indien noch zu früh käme.

Einem asiatischen Land werden für 2032 gute Chancen eingeräumt, sollten die Sommerspiele 2024 und 2028 im Zuge der Doppelvergabe an Paris und Los Angeles gehen. Auch in Deutschland gibt es wieder Pläne für eine Bewerbung 2032. Der Kölner Sportmanager Michael Mronz hatte eine Kandidatur mit der Rhein-Ruhr-Region ins Gespräch gebracht.

