Jon Rahm: Erster Sieg bei den Irish Open im nordirischen Derry
Supertalent Rahm gewinnt Irish Open
SID
Sonntag, 09.07.2017 | 20:52 Uhr
Das spanische Golf-Supertalent Jon Rahm (22) hat bei den Irish Open im nordirischen Derry seinen ersten Sieg auf der Europa-Tour gefeiert. Mit 264 Schlägen nach vier Runden auf dem Links-Kurs des Portstewart Clubs hatte der Weltranglisten-Elfte am Sonntag vier Schläge Vorsprung auf seine ersten Verfolger Richie Ramsay (Schottland) und Matthew Southgate (England).
Alle sechs Deutschen hatten den Cut nach zwei Runden verpasst: Marcel Siem (Ratingen), Alexander Knappe (Paderborn), Maximilian Kieffer (Düsseldorf), Bernd Ritthammer (Nürnberg), Florian Fritsch und Sebastian Heisele (beide München).