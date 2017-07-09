Jon Rahm: Erster Sieg bei den Irish Open im nordirischen Derry

Supertalent Rahm gewinnt Irish Open

SID
Sonntag, 09.07.2017 | 20:52 Uhr
Advertisement
Erlebe
deinen Sport
live
MLB
SoLive
Yankees -
Brewers
MLB
SoLive
Blue Jays -
Astros
FIBA U19 World Cup
SoLive
Kanada -
Italien
Serie A
SoLive
Cruzeiro -
Palmeiras
MLB
SoLive
Rangers -
Angels
MLB
So22:10
Mariners -
Athletics
IndyCar Series
So23:00
Iowa Corn 300
Serie A
Mo00:00
Santos -
Sao Paulo
Hockey World League
Mo12:00
Pool B: Argentinien -
Chile (Damen)
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Mo12:00
Golf Central Daily -
10. JULI
Hockey World League
Mo14:00
Pool A: Deutschland -
Irland (Damen)
Hockey World League
Mo16:00
Pool A: England -
Polen (Damen)
Hockey World League
Di12:00
Pool B: Deutschland -
Ägypten (Herren)
Hockey World League
Di14:00
Pool A: Australien -
Frankreich (Herren)
Hockey World League
Di16:00
Pool A: Neuseeland -
Japan (Herren)
Hockey World League
Di18:00
Pool B: Belgien -
Irland (Herren)
Copa Sudamericana
Mi00:15
Huracan -
Libertad
MLB
Mi02:00
All-Star Game: National League -
American League
Hockey World League
Mi12:00
Pool B: Indien -
Chile (Damen)
Hockey World League
Mi14:00
Pool A: Irland -
Polen (Damen)
Hockey World League
Mi16:00
Pool A: Japan -
England (Damen)
Hockey World League
Mi18:00
Pool B: Südafrika -
Argentinien (Damen)
Club Friendlies
Mi20:30
Sporting -
Fenerbahce
Club Friendlies
Mi20:45
Tranmere Rovers -
Liverpool
Serie A
Do02:45
Palmeiras -
Corinthians
Hockey World League
Do12:00
Pool B: Irland -
Ägypten (Herren)
Hockey World League
Do14:00
Pool A: Japan -
Frankreich (Herren)
Hockey World League
Do16:00
Pool A: Spanien -
Australien (Herren)
Hockey World League
Do18:00
Pool B: Südafrika -
Deutschland (Herren)
UEFA Europa League
Do19:00
Östersund -
Galatasaray
US Darts Masters
Do21:00
US Masters: Tag 1
Serie A
Fr00:30
Flamengo -
Gremio
Copa Sudamericana
Fr02:45
Deportivo Cali -
Junior
National Rugby League
Fr10:00
Warriors -
Panthers
National Rugby League
Fr11:50
Raiders -
Dragons
Hockey World League
Fr12:00
Pool A: Polen -
Japan (Damen)
Hockey World League
Fr14:00
Pool B: Chile -
Südafrika (Damen)
Hockey World League
Fr16:00
Pool B: USA -
Argentinien (Damen)
Hockey World League
Fr18:00
Pool A: Deutschland -
England (Damen)
Club Friendlies
Fr20:30
Wigan -
Liverpool
US Darts Masters
Fr21:00
US Masters: Tag 2
MLB
Sa01:05
Oioles -
Cubs
MLB
Sa02:10
Astros -
Twins
MLB
Sa02:10
White Sox -
Mariners
MLB
Sa02:15
Royals -
Rangers
National Rugby League
Sa09:30
Knights -
Broncos
National Rugby League
Sa11:30
Titans -
Sharks
Hockey World League
Sa12:00
Pool A: Frankreich -
Spanien (Herren)
CSL
Sa13:35
Guangzhou Evergrande -
Shandong
Hockey World League
Sa14:00
Pool A: Neuseeland -
Australien (Herren)
Allsvenskan
Sa16:00
Malmö -
Sirius
Club Friendlies
Sa16:00
Wiesbaden -
Mainz
Hockey World League
Sa16:00
Pool B: Ägypten -
Südafrika (Herren)
Hockey World League
Sa18:00
Pool B: Belgien -
Deutschland (Herren)
Club Friendlies
Sa19:00
Erfurt -
Hertha
Super Cup
Sa20:00
Shakhtar Donezk -
Dynamo Kiew
Club Friendlies
Sa21:00
Marseille -
Fenerbahce
US Darts Masters
Sa21:00
US Masters: Tag 3
MLB
Sa22:05
Red Sox -
Yankees
Serie A
So00:00
Corinthians -
Paranaense
MLB
So01:10
Marlins -
Dodgers
MLB
So01:10
Astros -
Twins
MLB
So01:10
White Sox -
Mariners
Premier League
So10:00
Khabarovsk -
St. Petersburg
Hockey World League
So12:00
Pool A: Japan -
Deutschland (Damen)
CSL
So13:35
Tianjin Quanjian -
Shanghai Shenhua
Hockey World League
So14:00
Pool A: England -
Irland (Damen)
Club Friendlies
So15:30
Jena -
Hertha
Hockey World League
So16:00
Pool B: Südafrika -
USA (Damen)
Hockey World League
So18:00
Pool B: Argentinien -
Indien (Damen)
Superliga
So18:00
Brøndby -
Midtjylland
MLB
So19:10
Marlins -
Dodgers
MLB
So19:35
Orioles -
Cubs
MLB
So20:10
Astros -
Twins
MLB
So20:10
White Sox -
Mariners
Serie A
So21:00
Cruzeiro -
Flamengo
Serie A
Mo00:00
Curitiba -
Fluminense
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Mo12:00
Golf Central Daily -
17. Juli
Hockey World League
Mo12:00
Pool A: Australien -
Japan (Herren)
Hockey World League
Mo14:00
Pool A: Spanien -
Neuseeland (Herren)
Hockey World League
Mo16:00
Pool B: Deutschland -
Irland (Herren)
Hockey World League
Mo18:00
Pool B: Südafrika -
Belgien (Herren)
Club Friendlies
Mo20:00
Fenerbahce -
Bilbao
MLB
Di01:10
Marlins -
Phillies
MLB
Di01:10
Mets -
Cardinals
MLB
Di02:10
Astros -
Mariners
MLB
Di02:10
Twins -
Yankees
International Champions Cup
Di13:20
AC Mailand -
Dortmund
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Di14:00
The Golf Fix Weekly -
18.Juli
Premier League
Di18:30
Dinamo Moskau -
Spartak Moskau
MLB
Mi01:10
Marlins -
Phillies
MLB
Mi02:10
White Sox -
Dodgers
MLB
Mi02:10
Astros -
Mariners
MLB
Mi02:10
Twins -
Yankees
Premier League Asia Trophy
Mi12:00
Leicester -
West Brom
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Mi14:00
Live from the US Open -
19. Juli
Premier League Asia Trophy
Mi14:30
Liverpool -
Crystal Palace
MLB
Mi18:10
Braves -
Cubs
MLB
Mi18:10
Marlins -
Phillies
Club Friendlies
Mi19:00
Monaco -
Fenerbahce
MLB
Mi19:10
Twins -
Yankees
MLB
Mi20:10
Astros -
Mariners
International Champions Cup
Do02:05
AS Rom -
PSG
Serie A
Do02:45
Flamengo -
Palmeiras
National Rugby League
Do11:50
Broncos -
Bulldogs
Bucharest Open Women Single
Do13:00
WTA Bukarest: Tag 4
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Do14:00
Live from the US Open -
20. Juli
MLB
Do18:10
Mets -
Cardinals
MLB
Do18:35
Reds -
Diamondbacks
MLB
Do19:35
Red Sox -
Blue Jays
Serie A
Fr02:00
Fluminense -
Cruzeiro
International Champions Cup
Fr04:05
Man United -
Man City
MLB
Fr04:10
Dodgers -
Braves
National Rugby League
Fr10:00
Roosters -
Knights
National Rugby League
Fr11:50
Sharks -
Rabbitohs
Bucharest Open Women Single
Fr13:00
WTA Bukarest: Viertelfinals
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Fr14:00
Live from the US Open -
21. Juli
Ladies Championship Gstaad Women Single
Fr15:00
WTA Gstaad: Viertelfinals
Vegeta Croatia Open Umag Men Single
Fr17:30
ATP Umag: Viertelfinals
Hall of Fame Tennis Championships Men Single
Fr19:00
ATP Newport: Viertelfinals
MLB
Fr20:20
Cubs -
Cardinals
MLB
Sa01:10
Reds -
Marlins
MLB
Sa04:10
Dodgers -
Braves
Ladies Championship Gstaad Women Single
Sa11:00
WTA Gstaad: Halbfinals
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Sa14:00
Live from the US Open -
22. Juli
ADAC TCR Germany Touring Car Championship
Sa15:15
Zandvoort
Bucharest Open Women Single
Sa16:00
WTA Bukarest: Halbfinals
Club Friendlies
Sa17:30
Freiburg -
Feyenoord
Vegeta Croatia Open Umag Men Single
Sa17:30
ATP Umag: Halbfinals
Hall of Fame Tennis Championships Men Single
Sa18:00
ATP Newport: Halbfinals
Super Cup
Sa20:30
Anderlecht -
Zulte Waregem
MLB
Sa22:05
Cubs -
Cardinals
International Champions Cup
So00:05
Barcelona -
Juventus
MLB
So01:10
Reds -
Marlins

Das spanische Golf-Supertalent Jon Rahm (22) hat bei den Irish Open im nordirischen Derry seinen ersten Sieg auf der Europa-Tour gefeiert. Mit 264 Schlägen nach vier Runden auf dem Links-Kurs des Portstewart Clubs hatte der Weltranglisten-Elfte am Sonntag vier Schläge Vorsprung auf seine ersten Verfolger Richie Ramsay (Schottland) und Matthew Southgate (England).

Alle sechs Deutschen hatten den Cut nach zwei Runden verpasst: Marcel Siem (Ratingen), Alexander Knappe (Paderborn), Maximilian Kieffer (Düsseldorf), Bernd Ritthammer (Nürnberg), Florian Fritsch und Sebastian Heisele (beide München).

Auch Titelverteidiger Rory McIlroy schaffte den Cut bei seinem eigenen Turnier nicht. Die Stiftung des Weltranglisten-Vierten ist in Derry der Ausrichter.

Werbung
Dunkest - The American Fantasy Basketball by SPOX.com
Werbung
Mehr Themen
Werbung
Werbung
Werbung
Werbung