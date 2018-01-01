Ranking: Das sind die meistgefoulten Spieler Europas
© getty
ESPN hat eine Liste mit den meistgefoulten Spielern der europäischen Topligen zusammengestellt. Auch zwei Bundesligaprofis sind dabei. Hier gibt's das Ranking.
© getty
Platz 9: Jonathan Viera (Las Palmas), 69 Mal gefoult.
© getty
Platz 9: Jimmy Briand (EA Guingamp), 69 Mal gefoult.
© getty
Platz 9: Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), 69 Mal gefoult.
© getty
Platz 8: Kevin-Prince Boateng (Eintracht Frankfurt), 73 Mal gefoult.
© getty
Platz 7: Malcolm (Girondins Bordeaux) 75 Mal gefoult.
© getty
Platz 6: Amine Harit (Schalke 04), 77 Mal gefoult.
© getty
Platz 5: Richarlison (FC Watford), 78 Mal gefoult.
© getty
Platz 3: Munir (Deportivo Alaves), 81 Mal gefoult.
© getty
Platz 3: Borja Garcia (FC Girona), 81 Mal gefoult.
© getty
Platz 2: Nabil Fekir (Olympique Lyon), 89 Mal gefoult.
© getty
Platz 1: Neymar (Paris St. Germain), 96 Mal gefoult.