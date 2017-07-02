Silverstone kündigt vorzeitigen Ausstieg an

Hockey World League
Die Formel 1 fährt womöglich nur noch bis 2020 an der Stätte ihres ersten Rennens. Wie Philip Walker, Präsident des austragenden British Racing Drivers' Club der
The Mail on Sunday sagte, werde man "sehr wahrscheinlich" von einer entsprechenden Ausstiegsklausel im bis 2027 laufenden Vertrag Gebrauch machen.
Die Organisatoren in Silverstone, wo am 13. Mai 1950 das erste von mittlerweile weit mehr als 900 Formel-1-Rennen ausgetragen wurde, fahren trotz großen Zuschaueraufkommens im Land des dreimaligen Weltmeisters Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) seit Jahren Verluste ein.
Möglicherweise möchte Silverstone durch die Kündigung die Antrittsgage durch Neuverhandlungen mit dem neuen Formel-1-Eigner Liberty Media senken. Der bisherigen Kontrakt wurde noch mit Ex-Promoter Bernie Ecclestone abgeschlossen, unter dessen Ägide die Formel 1 zuletzt für viel Geld an Standorte ohne Motorsport-Tradition wie Russland oder Aserbaidschan expandierte.
Silverstone ist nicht die einzige Traditionsstrecke, deren Zukunft in der Formel 1 ungewiss ist. Der Vertrag mit Hockenheim als Ausrichter des Großen Preises von Deutschland läuft am Jahresende aus, der Nürburgring konnte sowohl 2015 als auch 2017 die Antrittsgage nicht mehr aufbringen.