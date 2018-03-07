Suche...
Carmelo Anthony hatte gegen die Houston Rockets nicht nur ein heißes Händchen, sondern knackte mit seinen 23 Punkten auch die Top 20 der All-Time Scoring List. Auch die nächsten Legenden sind nicht mehr weit weg.
© getty
PLATZ 25: Allen Iverson (1996-2010) - 24.368 Punkte in 914 Spielen - Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, Memphis Grizzlies
© getty
PLATZ 24: Ray Allen (1996-2014) - 24.505 Punkte in 1.300 Spielen - Milwaukee Bucks, Seattle Supersonics, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat
© getty
PLATZ 23: Vince Carter (1998 - heute) - 24.788 Punkte in 1.390 Spielen - Toronto, New Jersey, Orlando, Phoenix, Dallas, Memphis, Sacramento (Stand 07.03.2018)
© getty
PLATZ 22: Patrick Ewing (1985-2002) - 24.815 Punkte in 1.183 Spielen - New York Knicks, Seattle SuperSonics, Orlando Magic
© getty
PLATZ 21: Jerry West (1960-1974) - 25.192 Punkte in 932 Spielen - Los Angeles Lakers
© getty
PLATZ 20: Carmelo Anthony (2003 - heute) - 25.210 Punkte in 1.038 Spielen - Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder (Stand 07.03.2018)
© getty
PLATZ 19: Reggie Miller (1987-2005) - 25.279 Punkte in 1.389 Spielen - Indiana Pacers
© getty
PLATZ 18: Alex English (1976-1991) - 25.613 Punkte in 1.193 Spielen - Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers, Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks
© getty
PLATZ 17: Kevin Garnett (1995-2016) - 26.071 Punkte in 1.462 Spielen - Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets
© getty
PLATZ 16: John Havlicek (1962-1978) - 26.395 Punkte in 1.270 Spielen - Boston Celtics
© getty
PLATZ 15: Paul Pierce (1998 - 2017) - 26.397 Punkte in 1.343 Spielen - Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, L.A. Clippers
© getty
PLATZ 14: Tim Duncan (1997-2016) - 26.496 Punkte in 1.392 Spielen - San Antonio Spurs
© getty
PLATZ 13: Dominique Wilkins (1982-1997) - 26.668 Punkte in 1.074 Spielen - Atlanta Hawks, L.A. Clippers, Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs, Orlando Magic
© getty
PLATZ 12: Oscar Robertson (1960-1974) - 26.710 Punkte in 1.040 Spielen - Cincinnati Royals, Milwaukee Bucks
© getty
PLATZ 11: Hakeem Olajuwon (1984-2002) - 26.946 Punkte in 1.238 Spielen - Houston Rockets, Toronto Raptors
© getty
PLATZ 10: Elvin Hayes (1968-1984) - 27.313 Punkte in 1.303 Spielen - San Diego Rockets, Baltimore/Washington Bullets, Houston Rockets
© getty
PLATZ 9: Moses Malone (1974-1995) - 27.409 Punkte in 1.329 Spielen - u.a. Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Washington Bullets, Atlanta H
© getty
PLATZ 8: Shaquille O'Neal (1992-2011) - 28.596 Punkte in 1.207 Spielen - Orlando Magic, L.A. Lakers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics
© getty
PLATZ 7: LeBron James (2003 - heute) - 30.473 Punkte in 1.124 Spielen - Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat (Stand 07.03.2018)
© getty
PLATZ 6: Dirk Nowitzki (1998 - heute) - 31.063 Punkte in 1.458 Spielen - Dallas Mavericks (Stand 07.03.2018)
© getty
PLATZ 5: Wilt Chamberlain (1959-1973) - 31.419 Punkte in 1.045 Spielen - Philadelphia/San Francisco Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, L.A. Lakers
© getty
PLATZ 4: Michael Jordan (1984-1993, 1994-1998, 2001-2003) - 32.292 Punkte in 1.072 Spielen - Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards
© getty
PLATZ 3: Kobe Bryant (1996-2016) - 33.643 Punkte in 1.346 Spielen - Los Angeles Lakers
© getty
PLATZ 2: Karl Malone (1985-2004) - 36.928 Punkte in 1.476 Spielen - Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers
© getty
PLATZ 1: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1969-1989) - 38.387 Punkte in 1.560 Spielen - Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers
