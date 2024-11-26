Werbung
Champions League
Slovan Bratislava crest
Slovan Bratislava
SLB
  • T. Barseghyan (24')
  • N. Marcelli (88')
END
2
3
AC Mailand crest
AC Mailand
MIL
  • C. Pulisic (21')
  • R. Leao (68')
  • T. Abraham (71')
HZ1-1END2-3

SLB
Unentsch.
MIL
Slovan Bratislava crest
Slovan Bratislava
SLB

Ereignisse

AC Mailand crest
AC Mailand
MIL
2:3
N. Marcelli
T. Barseghyan2:3
88'
1:3
T. Abraham
1:3
71'
1:2
R. Leao
Y. Fofana1:2
68'
1:1
T. Barseghyan
K. Savvidis1:1
24'
0:1
C. Pulisic
T. Abraham0:1
21'

Champions League Tabelle

Pos.TeamSSUNFA+/-Pkt.Form
1
FC LiverpoolFC LiverpoolLIV
8701175+1221
N
S
S
S
S
2
FC BarcelonaFC BarcelonaBAR
86112813+1519
U
S
S
S
S
3
FC ArsenalFC ArsenalARS
8611163+1319
S
S
S
S
N
4
Inter MailandInter MailandINT
8611111+1019
S
S
N
S
S
5
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
86022012+818
S
S
S
S
S
6
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
8512157+816
S
N
S
S
N
7
LilleLilleLIL
85121710+716
S
N
S
S
U
8
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
8512136+716
S
N
S
U
N
9
Atalanta BergamoAtalanta BergamoATA
8431206+1415
U
S
N
S
S
10
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
85032212+1015
S
N
N
S
S
11
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
85032012+815
S
S
S
N
N
12
Bayern MünchenBayern MünchenFCB
85032012+815
S
N
S
S
S
13
AC MailandAC MailandMIL
85031411+315
N
S
S
S
S
14
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
84221612+414
S
S
N
S
S
15
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
8413149+513
S
S
S
N
N
16
BenficaBenficaBEN
84131612+413
S
N
U
S
N
17
AS MonacoAS MonacoASM
84131313013
N
S
N
N
S
18
BrestBrestB29
84131011-113
N
N
S
N
S
19
Fey. RotterdamFey. RotterdamFEY
84131821-313
N
S
S
U
N
20
Juventus FCJuventus FCJUV
833297+212
N
U
S
U
U
21
Celtic GlasgowCeltic GlasgowCEL
83321314-112
N
S
U
U
S
22
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
83231814+411
S
N
N
U
N
23
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
83231312+111
U
N
N
N
S
24
Club BrüggeClub BrüggeCLB
8323711-411
N
U
S
U
S
25
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
83231219-711
S
N
U
N
S
26
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
83141317-410
N
S
S
N
N
27
Schachtar DonezkSchachtar DonezkSHK
8215816-87
N
S
N
N
S
28
BolognaBolognaBOL
813449-56
U
S
U
N
N
29
Roter Stern BelgradRoter Stern BelgradZVE
82061322-96
S
N
N
S
N
30
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
8206514-96
S
N
N
S
N
31
Sp. PragSp. PragSPP
8116721-144
N
N
N
N
N
32
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
8107815-73
N
S
N
N
N
33
GironaGironaGIR
8107513-83
N
N
N
N
N
34
RB SalzburgRB SalzburgSAL
8107527-223
N
N
N
N
S
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
8008727-200
N
N
N
N
N
36
BSC Young BoysBSC Young BoysYB
8008324-210
N
N
N
N
N
Qualifikation für das Achtelfinale
Qualifikation für das Sechzehntelfinale
Slovan Bratislava crest
Slovan Bratislava
SLB

Statistiken

AC Mailand crest
AC Mailand
MIL
Übersicht
Ballbesitz
36 %
64 %
Expected Goals
0,86
1,55
Schüsse insgesamt
6
16
Schüsse aufs Tor
2
6
Ecken
4
8
Begangene Fouls
15
12
Abseits
0
1
Einwürfe
9
16
Offensiv
Schüsse insgesamt
6
16
Schüsse aufs Tor
2
6
Schüsse neben das Tor
2
4
Geblockte Schüsse
2
6
Konter
6
3
Passen
Flanken gesamt
3
23
Pässe insgesamt
320
559
Zweikämpfe
Kopfballduelle gewonnen
4
5
Kopfballduelle verloren
5
4
Abwehr
Abstöße
9
4
Paraden
3
0
Freistöße
13
15
Befreiungsschläge
13
12
abgefangene Bälle
20
2
Disziplin
Gelbe Karten
2
3
Rote Karten
1
0

Legende

Tor
Eigentor
Vorlage
Verletzung
Suspendierung
VAR
Gelbe Karte
Rote Karte
Zweite Gelbe Karte
Auswechslung
Einwechslung
Auswechslung
Elfmetertor
Elfmeter verschossen
