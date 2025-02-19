Werbung
Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
FC Liverpool crest
FC Liverpool
LIV

PSG
Unentsch.
LIV

Champions League Tabelle

Pos.TeamSSUNFA+/-Pkt.Form
1
FC LiverpoolFC LiverpoolLIV
8701175+1221
N
S
S
S
S
2
FC BarcelonaFC BarcelonaBAR
86112813+1519
U
S
S
S
S
3
FC ArsenalFC ArsenalARS
8611163+1319
S
S
S
S
N
4
Inter MailandInter MailandINT
8611111+1019
S
S
N
S
S
5
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
86022012+818
S
S
S
S
S
6
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
8512157+816
S
N
S
S
N
7
LilleLilleLIL
85121710+716
S
N
S
S
U
8
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
8512136+716
S
N
S
U
N
9
Atalanta BergamoAtalanta BergamoATA
8431206+1415
U
S
N
S
S
10
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
85032212+1015
S
N
N
S
S
11
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
85032012+815
S
S
S
N
N
12
Bayern MünchenBayern MünchenFCB
85032012+815
S
N
S
S
S
13
AC MailandAC MailandMIL
85031411+315
N
S
S
S
S
14
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
84221612+414
S
S
N
S
S
15
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
8413149+513
S
S
S
N
N
16
BenficaBenficaBEN
84131612+413
S
N
U
S
N
17
AS MonacoAS MonacoASM
84131313013
N
S
N
N
S
18
BrestBrestB29
84131011-113
N
N
S
N
S
19
Fey. RotterdamFey. RotterdamFEY
84131821-313
N
S
S
U
N
20
Juventus FCJuventus FCJUV
833297+212
N
U
S
U
U
21
Celtic GlasgowCeltic GlasgowCEL
83321314-112
N
S
U
U
S
22
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
83231814+411
S
N
N
U
N
23
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
83231312+111
U
N
N
N
S
24
Club BrüggeClub BrüggeCLB
8323711-411
N
U
S
U
S
25
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
83231219-711
S
N
U
N
S
26
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
83141317-410
N
S
S
N
N
27
Schachtar DonezkSchachtar DonezkSHK
8215816-87
N
S
N
N
S
28
BolognaBolognaBOL
813449-56
U
S
U
N
N
29
Roter Stern BelgradRoter Stern BelgradZVE
82061322-96
S
N
N
S
N
30
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
8206514-96
S
N
N
S
N
31
Sp. PragSp. PragSPP
8116721-144
N
N
N
N
N
32
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
8107815-73
N
S
N
N
N
33
GironaGironaGIR
8107513-83
N
N
N
N
N
34
RB SalzburgRB SalzburgSAL
8107527-223
N
N
N
N
S
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
8008727-200
N
N
N
N
N
36
BSC Young BoysBSC Young BoysYB
8008324-210
N
N
N
N
N
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG

FC Liverpool crest
FC Liverpool
LIV

Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
7
0
Brest
B29
S
Toulouse
TFC
0
1
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
S
Brest
B29
0
3
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
S
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
4
1
AS Monaco
ASM
S
Le Mans
LEM
0
2
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
S
Tor erzielt (kassiert)17/1
Spiele über 2.5 Tore3/5
Beide Teams haben getroffen1/5

Aston Villa
AVL
2
2
FC Liverpool
LIV
U
FC Liverpool
LIV
2
1
Wolverhampton
WOL
S
Everton
EVE
2
2
FC Liverpool
LIV
U
Plymouth
PLY
1
0
FC Liverpool
LIV
N
FC Liverpool
LIV
4
0
Tottenham
TOT
S
Tor erzielt (kassiert)10/6
Spiele über 2.5 Tore4/5
Beide Teams haben getroffen3/5
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG

FC Liverpool crest
FC Liverpool
LIV
1Gewinnen
0Auslosungen
1Gewinnen
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
2
1
FC Liverpool
LIV
FC Liverpool
LIV
3
2
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Tore
4
4
