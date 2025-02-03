Werbung
Conference League
AEP
Unentsch.
OMO
Conference League Tabelle
|Pos.
|Team
|S
|S
|U
|N
|F
|A
|+/-
|Pkt.
|Form
|1
FC ChelseaCHE
|6
|6
|0
|0
|26
|5
|+21
|18
|2
Vitoria de GuimaraesGUI
|6
|4
|2
|0
|13
|6
|+7
|14
|3
AC FlorenzFIO
|6
|4
|1
|1
|18
|7
|+11
|13
|4
Rapid WienRW
|6
|4
|1
|1
|11
|5
|+6
|13
|5
DjurgaardenDJU
|6
|4
|1
|1
|11
|7
|+4
|13
|6
FC LuganoLUG
|6
|4
|1
|1
|11
|7
|+4
|13
|7
Legia WarschauLEG
|6
|4
|0
|2
|13
|5
|+8
|12
|8
Cercle BrüggeCEB
|6
|3
|2
|1
|14
|7
|+7
|11
|9
BialystokBIA
|6
|3
|2
|1
|10
|5
|+5
|11
|10
Shamrock RoversSHA
|6
|3
|2
|1
|12
|9
|+3
|11
|11
APOEL NikosiaNIC
|6
|3
|2
|1
|8
|5
|+3
|11
|12
Pafos FCAEP
|6
|3
|1
|2
|11
|7
|+4
|10
|13
PanathinaikosPAN
|6
|3
|1
|2
|10
|7
|+3
|10
|14
Olimpija LjubljanaOLJ
|6
|3
|1
|2
|7
|6
|+1
|10
|15
Real BetisBET
|6
|3
|1
|2
|6
|5
|+1
|10
|16
FC HeidenheimHDH
|6
|3
|1
|2
|7
|7
|0
|10
|17
KAA GentGNT
|6
|3
|0
|3
|8
|8
|0
|9
|18
FC KopenhagenFCK
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|9
|-1
|8
|19
Vikingur ReykjavikVIK
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|8
|-1
|8
|20
Borac Banja LukaBOB
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|8
|21
NK CeljeNKC
|6
|2
|1
|3
|13
|13
|0
|7
|22
Omonia NikosiaOMO
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|7
|0
|7
|23
MoldeMOL
|6
|2
|1
|3
|10
|11
|-1
|7
|24
TSC Backa TopolaTSC
|6
|2
|1
|3
|10
|13
|-3
|7
|25
HeartsHEA
|6
|2
|1
|3
|6
|9
|-3
|7
|26
BaşakşehirIBS
|6
|1
|3
|2
|9
|12
|-3
|6
|27
Mlada BoleslawBOL
|6
|2
|0
|4
|7
|10
|-3
|6
|28
FC AstanaFCA
|6
|1
|2
|3
|4
|8
|-4
|5
|29
FC St. GallenGAL
|6
|1
|2
|3
|10
|18
|-8
|5
|30
HJKHJK
|6
|1
|1
|4
|3
|9
|-6
|4
|31
FC NoahART
|6
|1
|1
|4
|6
|16
|-10
|4
|32
The New Saints FCTNS
|6
|1
|0
|5
|5
|10
|-5
|3
|33
Dinamo MinskMIN
|6
|1
|0
|5
|4
|13
|-9
|3
|34
LarneLAR
|6
|1
|0
|5
|3
|12
|-9
|3
|35
LASKLAS
|6
|0
|3
|3
|4
|14
|-10
|3
|36
CS PetrocubCSP
|6
|0
|2
|4
|4
|13
|-9
|2
Qualifikation für das Achtelfinale
Qualifikation für das Sechzehntelfinale
Pafos FC
AEP
Form
Omonia Nikosia
OMO
Alle
Tor erzielt (kassiert)8/3
Spiele über 2.5 Tore1/5
Beide Teams haben getroffen3/5
Alle
Tor erzielt (kassiert)15/0
Spiele über 2.5 Tore3/5
Beide Teams haben getroffen0/5
Pafos FC
AEP
Kopf an Kopf (letzte 5 Spiele)
Omonia Nikosia
OMO
2Gewinnt
2Auslosungen
1Gewinnen
Tore
7
4