Conference League
LASK crest
LASK
LAS
END
0
0
Cercle Brügge crest
Cercle Brügge
CEB
HZ0-0END0-0

LAS
Unentsch.
CEB
LASK crest
LASK
LAS

Ereignisse

Cercle Brügge crest
Cercle Brügge
CEB
S. Horvath
74'
M. Delanghe
68'
K. Denkey
45'
Ibrahim Diakité
35'
K. Denkey
32'

Conference League Tabelle

Pos.TeamSSUNFA+/-Pkt.Form
1
FC ChelseaFC ChelseaCHE
6600265+2118
S
S
S
S
S
2
Vitoria de GuimaraesVitoria de GuimaraesGUI
6420136+714
U
S
U
S
S
3
AC FlorenzAC FlorenzFIO
6411187+1113
U
S
S
N
S
4
Rapid WienRapid WienRW
6411115+613
S
N
U
S
S
5
DjurgaardenDjurgaardenDJU
6411117+413
S
S
S
S
N
6
FC LuganoFC LuganoLUG
6411117+413
U
S
S
N
S
7
Legia WarschauLegia WarschauLEG
6402135+812
N
N
S
S
S
8
Cercle BrüggeCercle BrüggeCEB
6321147+711
U
S
S
U
N
9
BialystokBialystokBIA
6321105+511
U
N
U
S
S
10
Shamrock RoversShamrock RoversSHA
6321129+311
N
S
U
S
S
11
APOEL NikosiaAPOEL NikosiaNIC
632185+311
U
S
S
S
N
12
Pafos FCPafos FCAEP
6312117+410
U
S
N
S
N
13
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAN
6312107+310
S
S
S
N
N
14
Olimpija LjubljanaOlimpija LjubljanaOLJ
631276+110
U
N
S
S
S
15
Real BetisReal BetisBET
631265+110
S
S
N
S
U
16
FC HeidenheimFC HeidenheimHDH
631277010
U
N
N
S
S
17
KAA GentKAA GentGNT
63038809
N
S
N
S
S
18
FC KopenhagenFC KopenhagenFCK
622289-18
N
S
S
U
U
19
Vikingur ReykjavikVikingur ReykjavikVIK
622278-18
U
N
U
S
S
20
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOB
622247-38
U
N
S
N
S
21
NK CeljeNK CeljeNKC
6213131307
S
N
U
N
S
22
Omonia NikosiaOmonia NikosiaOMO
62137707
U
S
N
N
N
23
MoldeMoldeMOL
62131011-17
S
U
N
N
N
24
TSC Backa TopolaTSC Backa TopolaTSC
62131013-37
S
N
U
S
N
25
HeartsHeartsHEA
621369-37
U
N
N
N
S
26
BaşakşehirBaşakşehirIBS
6132912-36
U
S
U
U
N
27
Mlada BoleslawMlada BoleslawBOL
6204710-36
N
S
S
N
N
28
FC AstanaFC AstanaFCA
612348-45
U
N
U
N
N
29
FC St. GallenFC St. GallenGAL
61231018-85
U
N
U
S
N
30
HJKHJKHJK
611439-64
N
U
N
N
S
31
FC NoahFC NoahART
6114616-104
N
N
U
N
N
32
The New Saints FCThe New Saints FCTNS
6105510-53
N
N
N
N
S
33
Dinamo MinskDinamo MinskMIN
6105413-93
N
S
N
N
N
34
LarneLarneLAR
6105312-93
S
N
N
N
N
35
LASKLASKLAS
6033414-103
U
N
N
U
N
36
CS PetrocubCS PetrocubCSP
6024413-92
U
N
U
N
N
Qualifikation für das Achtelfinale
Qualifikation für das Sechzehntelfinale
LASK crest
LASK
LAS

Statistiken

Cercle Brügge crest
Cercle Brügge
CEB
Übersicht
Ballbesitz
57 %
43 %
Schüsse aufs Tor
3
2
Ecken
5
3
Begangene Fouls
10
6
Abseits
1
1
Offensiv
Schüsse aufs Tor
3
2
Schüsse neben das Tor
9
1
Disziplin
Gelbe Karten
1
4
Rote Karten
0
1

