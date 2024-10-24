Werbung
Conference League
FC St. Gallen crest
FC St. Gallen
GAL
  • F. Mambimbi (23')
  • Lukas Görtler (62')
END
2
4
AC Florenz crest
AC Florenz
FIO
  • L. Martinez Quarta (50')
  • Jonathan Ikoné (54', 69')
  • R. Gosens (90'+3')
HZ1-0END2-4

GAL
Unentsch.
FIO
FC St. Gallen crest
FC St. Gallen
GAL

Ereignisse

AC Florenz crest
AC Florenz
FIO
2:4
R. Gosens
2:4
90' + 3'
2:3
Jonathan Ikoné
Christian Kouamé2:3
69'
2:2
Lukas Görtler
H. Vandermersch2:2
62'
1:2
Jonathan Ikoné
E. Bove1:2
54'
1:1
L. Martinez Quarta
C. Biraghi1:1
50'

Conference League Tabelle

Pos.TeamSSUNFA+/-Pkt.Form
1
FC ChelseaFC ChelseaCHE
6600265+2118
S
S
S
S
S
2
Vitoria de GuimaraesVitoria de GuimaraesGUI
6420136+714
U
S
U
S
S
3
AC FlorenzAC FlorenzFIO
6411187+1113
U
S
S
N
S
4
Rapid WienRapid WienRW
6411115+613
S
N
U
S
S
5
DjurgaardenDjurgaardenDJU
6411117+413
S
S
S
S
N
6
FC LuganoFC LuganoLUG
6411117+413
U
S
S
N
S
7
Legia WarschauLegia WarschauLEG
6402135+812
N
N
S
S
S
8
Cercle BrüggeCercle BrüggeCEB
6321147+711
U
S
S
U
N
9
BialystokBialystokBIA
6321105+511
U
N
U
S
S
10
Shamrock RoversShamrock RoversSHA
6321129+311
N
S
U
S
S
11
APOEL NikosiaAPOEL NikosiaNIC
632185+311
U
S
S
S
N
12
Pafos FCPafos FCAEP
6312117+410
U
S
N
S
N
13
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAN
6312107+310
S
S
S
N
N
14
Olimpija LjubljanaOlimpija LjubljanaOLJ
631276+110
U
N
S
S
S
15
Real BetisReal BetisBET
631265+110
S
S
N
S
U
16
FC HeidenheimFC HeidenheimHDH
631277010
U
N
N
S
S
17
KAA GentKAA GentGNT
63038809
N
S
N
S
S
18
FC KopenhagenFC KopenhagenFCK
622289-18
N
S
S
U
U
19
Vikingur ReykjavikVikingur ReykjavikVIK
622278-18
U
N
U
S
S
20
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOB
622247-38
U
N
S
N
S
21
NK CeljeNK CeljeNKC
6213131307
S
N
U
N
S
22
Omonia NikosiaOmonia NikosiaOMO
62137707
U
S
N
N
N
23
MoldeMoldeMOL
62131011-17
S
U
N
N
N
24
TSC Backa TopolaTSC Backa TopolaTSC
62131013-37
S
N
U
S
N
25
HeartsHeartsHEA
621369-37
U
N
N
N
S
26
BaşakşehirBaşakşehirIBS
6132912-36
U
S
U
U
N
27
Mlada BoleslawMlada BoleslawBOL
6204710-36
N
S
S
N
N
28
FC AstanaFC AstanaFCA
612348-45
U
N
U
N
N
29
FC St. GallenFC St. GallenGAL
61231018-85
U
N
U
S
N
30
HJKHJKHJK
611439-64
N
U
N
N
S
31
FC NoahFC NoahART
6114616-104
N
N
U
N
N
32
The New Saints FCThe New Saints FCTNS
6105510-53
N
N
N
N
S
33
Dinamo MinskDinamo MinskMIN
6105413-93
N
S
N
N
N
34
LarneLarneLAR
6105312-93
S
N
N
N
N
35
LASKLASKLAS
6033414-103
U
N
N
U
N
36
CS PetrocubCS PetrocubCSP
6024413-92
U
N
U
N
N
Qualifikation für das Achtelfinale
Qualifikation für das Sechzehntelfinale
FC St. Gallen crest
FC St. Gallen
GAL

Statistiken

AC Florenz crest
AC Florenz
FIO
Übersicht
Ballbesitz
43 %
57 %
Schüsse aufs Tor
4
11
Ecken
2
7
Begangene Fouls
10
7
Abseits
0
1
Offensiv
Schüsse aufs Tor
4
11
Schüsse neben das Tor
1
7
Passen
Pässe insgesamt
370
441
Disziplin
Gelbe Karten
3
3
Rote Karten
0
0

Legende

Tor
Eigentor
Vorlage
Verletzung
Suspendierung
VAR
Gelbe Karte
Rote Karte
Zweite Gelbe Karte
Auswechslung
Einwechslung
Auswechslung
Elfmetertor
Elfmeter verschossen
