Werbung
Werbung
Champions League
Wähle Deinen Favoriten
LIV
Unentsch.
PSG
Champions League Tabelle
|Pos.
|Team
|S
|S
|U
|N
|F
|A
|+/-
|Pkt.
|Form
|1
FC LiverpoolLIV
|8
|7
|0
|1
|17
|5
|+12
|21
|2
FC BarcelonaBAR
|8
|6
|1
|1
|28
|13
|+15
|19
|3
FC ArsenalARS
|8
|6
|1
|1
|16
|3
|+13
|19
|4
Inter MailandINT
|8
|6
|1
|1
|11
|1
|+10
|19
|5
Atletico MadridATM
|8
|6
|0
|2
|20
|12
|+8
|18
|6
Bayer LeverkusenB04
|8
|5
|1
|2
|15
|7
|+8
|16
|7
LilleLIL
|8
|5
|1
|2
|17
|10
|+7
|16
|8
Aston VillaAVL
|8
|5
|1
|2
|13
|6
|+7
|16
|9
Atalanta BergamoATA
|8
|4
|3
|1
|20
|6
|+14
|15
|10
Borussia DortmundBVB
|8
|5
|0
|3
|22
|12
|+10
|15
|11
Real MadridRMA
|8
|5
|0
|3
|20
|12
|+8
|15
|12
Bayern MünchenFCB
|8
|5
|0
|3
|20
|12
|+8
|15
|13
AC MailandMIL
|8
|5
|0
|3
|14
|11
|+3
|15
|14
PSV EindhovenPSV
|8
|4
|2
|2
|16
|12
|+4
|14
|15
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
|8
|4
|1
|3
|14
|9
|+5
|13
|16
BenficaBEN
|8
|4
|1
|3
|16
|12
|+4
|13
|17
AS MonacoASM
|8
|4
|1
|3
|13
|13
|0
|13
|18
BrestB29
|8
|4
|1
|3
|10
|11
|-1
|13
|19
Fey. RotterdamFEY
|8
|4
|1
|3
|18
|21
|-3
|13
|20
Juventus FCJUV
|8
|3
|3
|2
|9
|7
|+2
|12
|21
Celtic GlasgowCEL
|8
|3
|3
|2
|13
|14
|-1
|12
|22
Manchester CityMCI
|8
|3
|2
|3
|18
|14
|+4
|11
|23
Sporting CPSCP
|8
|3
|2
|3
|13
|12
|+1
|11
|24
Club BrüggeCLB
|8
|3
|2
|3
|7
|11
|-4
|11
|25
Dinamo ZagrebDZG
|8
|3
|2
|3
|12
|19
|-7
|11
|26
VfB StuttgartVFB
|8
|3
|1
|4
|13
|17
|-4
|10
|27
Schachtar DonezkSHK
|8
|2
|1
|5
|8
|16
|-8
|7
|28
BolognaBOL
|8
|1
|3
|4
|4
|9
|-5
|6
|29
Roter Stern BelgradZVE
|8
|2
|0
|6
|13
|22
|-9
|6
|30
Sturm GrazSGR
|8
|2
|0
|6
|5
|14
|-9
|6
|31
Sp. PragSPP
|8
|1
|1
|6
|7
|21
|-14
|4
|32
RB LeipzigRBL
|8
|1
|0
|7
|8
|15
|-7
|3
|33
GironaGIR
|8
|1
|0
|7
|5
|13
|-8
|3
|34
RB SalzburgSAL
|8
|1
|0
|7
|5
|27
|-22
|3
|35
Slovan BratislavaSLB
|8
|0
|0
|8
|7
|27
|-20
|0
|36
BSC Young BoysYB
|8
|0
|0
|8
|3
|24
|-21
|0
Qualifikation für das Achtelfinale
Qualifikation für das Sechzehntelfinale
FC Liverpool
LIV
Form
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Alle
Tor erzielt (kassiert)10/6
Spiele über 2.5 Tore4/5
Beide Teams haben getroffen3/5
Alle
Tor erzielt (kassiert)17/1
Spiele über 2.5 Tore3/5
Beide Teams haben getroffen1/5
FC Liverpool
LIV
Kopf an Kopf (letzte 2 Spiele)
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
1Gewinnen
0Auslosungen
1Gewinnen
Tore
4
4