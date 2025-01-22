Werbung
Champions League
FC Arsenal crest
FC Arsenal
ARS
  • D. Rice (2')
  • K. Havertz (66')
  • Martin Ödegaard (90'+1')
END
3
0
Dinamo Zagreb crest
Dinamo Zagreb
DZG
HZ1-0END3-0

Wähle Deinen Favoriten

ARS
Unentsch.
DZG
60 %1219 Stimmen
30 %614 Stimmen
9 %191 Stimmen
FC Arsenal crest
FC Arsenal
ARS

Ereignisse

Dinamo Zagreb crest
Dinamo Zagreb
DZG
3:0
Martin Ödegaard
L. Trossard3:0
90' + 1'
L. Kacavenda
69'
2:0
K. Havertz
G. Martinelli2:0
66'
J. Timber
51'
1:0
D. Rice
K. Havertz1:0
2'

Champions League Tabelle

Pos.TeamSSUNFA+/-Pkt.Form
1
FC LiverpoolFC LiverpoolLIV
8701175+1221
N
S
S
S
S
2
FC BarcelonaFC BarcelonaBAR
86112813+1519
U
S
S
S
S
3
FC ArsenalFC ArsenalARS
8611163+1319
S
S
S
S
N
4
Inter MailandInter MailandINT
8611111+1019
S
S
N
S
S
5
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
86022012+818
S
S
S
S
S
6
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
8512157+816
S
N
S
S
N
7
LilleLilleLIL
85121710+716
S
N
S
S
U
8
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
8512136+716
S
N
S
U
N
9
Atalanta BergamoAtalanta BergamoATA
8431206+1415
U
S
N
S
S
10
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
85032212+1015
S
N
N
S
S
11
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
85032012+815
S
S
S
N
N
12
Bayern MünchenBayern MünchenFCB
85032012+815
S
N
S
S
S
13
AC MailandAC MailandMIL
85031411+315
N
S
S
S
S
14
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
84221612+414
S
S
N
S
S
15
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
8413149+513
S
S
S
N
N
16
BenficaBenficaBEN
84131612+413
S
N
U
S
N
17
AS MonacoAS MonacoASM
84131313013
N
S
N
N
S
18
BrestBrestB29
84131011-113
N
N
S
N
S
19
Fey. RotterdamFey. RotterdamFEY
84131821-313
N
S
S
U
N
20
Juventus FCJuventus FCJUV
833297+212
N
U
S
U
U
21
Celtic GlasgowCeltic GlasgowCEL
83321314-112
N
S
U
U
S
22
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
83231814+411
S
N
N
U
N
23
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
83231312+111
U
N
N
N
S
24
Club BrüggeClub BrüggeCLB
8323711-411
N
U
S
U
S
25
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
83231219-711
S
N
U
N
S
26
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
83141317-410
N
S
S
N
N
27
Schachtar DonezkSchachtar DonezkSHK
8215816-87
N
S
N
N
S
28
BolognaBolognaBOL
813449-56
U
S
U
N
N
29
Roter Stern BelgradRoter Stern BelgradZVE
82061322-96
S
N
N
S
N
30
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
8206514-96
S
N
N
S
N
31
Sp. PragSp. PragSPP
8116721-144
N
N
N
N
N
32
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
8107815-73
N
S
N
N
N
33
GironaGironaGIR
8107513-83
N
N
N
N
N
34
RB SalzburgRB SalzburgSAL
8107527-223
N
N
N
N
S
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
8008727-200
N
N
N
N
N
36
BSC Young BoysBSC Young BoysYB
8008324-210
N
N
N
N
N
Qualifikation für das Achtelfinale
Qualifikation für das Sechzehntelfinale
FC Arsenal crest
FC Arsenal
ARS

Statistiken

Dinamo Zagreb crest
Dinamo Zagreb
DZG
Übersicht
Ballbesitz
59 %
41 %
Expected Goals
2,48
0,27
Schüsse insgesamt
17
5
Schüsse aufs Tor
4
0
Ecken
11
3
Begangene Fouls
9
7
Abseits
1
2
Einwürfe
19
16
Offensiv
Schüsse insgesamt
17
5
Schüsse aufs Tor
4
0
Schüsse neben das Tor
5
1
Geblockte Schüsse
8
4
Konter
1
2
Passen
Flanken gesamt
24
5
Pässe insgesamt
536
310
Zweikämpfe
Kopfballduelle gewonnen
11
3
Kopfballduelle verloren
3
11
Abwehr
Abstöße
2
11
Paraden
0
1
Freistöße
9
10
Befreiungsschläge
7
16
abgefangene Bälle
5
13
Disziplin
Gelbe Karten
2
2
Rote Karten
0
0

Legende

Tor
Eigentor
Vorlage
Verletzung
Suspendierung
VAR
Gelbe Karte
Rote Karte
Zweite Gelbe Karte
Auswechslung
Einwechslung
Auswechslung
Elfmetertor
Elfmeter verschossen
logo

