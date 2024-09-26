Werbung
La Liga
Espanyol crest
Espanyol
ESP
  • J. Carreras (45'+1')
END
1
2
FC Villarreal crest
FC Villarreal
VIL
  • Ayoze Pérez (45'+6', 63')
HZ1-1END1-2

Espanyol crest
Espanyol
ESP

Ereignisse

FC Villarreal crest
FC Villarreal
VIL
W. Cheddira
90' + 5'
J. Puado
90' + 3'
1:2
Ayoze Pérez
Álex Baena1:2
63'
1:1
Ayoze Pérez
Álex Baena1:1
45' + 6'
1:0
J. Carreras
Brian Oliván1:0
45' + 1'

La Liga Tabelle

Pos.TeamSSUNFA+/-Pkt.Form
1
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
2215435021+2949
N
S
S
S
S
2
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
2214623714+2348
S
U
N
S
S
3
FC BarcelonaFC BarcelonaBAR
2214356024+3645
S
S
U
N
N
4
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
2211833320+1341
U
U
S
S
U
5
FC VillarrealFC VillarrealVIL
2210754433+1137
S
U
S
N
S
6
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
228862624+232
S
S
U
S
U
7
GironaGironaGIR
229493130+131
S
N
N
S
S
8
Osasuna PamplonaOsasuna PamplonaOSA
227962731-430
S
U
U
N
N
9
MallorcaMallorcaMLL
2293101928-930
N
N
N
S
S
10
Real BetisReal BetisBET
227872528-329
U
S
N
N
U
11
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
2284101819-128
N
N
N
S
N
12
FC SevillaFC SevillaSEV
227782430-628
U
U
S
U
N
13
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
2274113135-425
N
U
N
N
S
14
GetafeGetafeGET
225981717024
U
S
U
S
N
15
Las PalmasLas PalmasLAS
2265112736-923
N
U
N
N
S
16
LeganésLeganésLEG
225891930-1123
N
U
S
U
N
17
EspanyolEspanyolESP
2265112133-1223
S
U
S
U
N
18
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
2256112534-921
N
U
S
N
U
19
ValenciaValenciaVAL
2247112237-1519
S
N
S
U
N
20
Real ValladolidReal ValladolidVLL
2243151547-3215
N
N
N
S
N
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Qualifikation für die Europa Conference League
Abstieg
Espanyol crest
Espanyol
ESP

Statistiken

FC Villarreal crest
FC Villarreal
VIL
Übersicht
Ballbesitz
56 %
44 %
Expected Goals
0,57
1,56
Schüsse insgesamt
10
15
Schüsse aufs Tor
2
4
Ecken
4
1
Begangene Fouls
11
14
Abseits
0
1
Einwürfe
16
11
Offensiv
Schüsse insgesamt
10
15
Schüsse aufs Tor
2
4
Schüsse neben das Tor
2
7
Geblockte Schüsse
6
4
Konter
0
1
Passen
Flanken gesamt
15
7
Pässe insgesamt
504
403
Abwehr
Abstöße
6
5
Paraden
2
1
Freistöße
15
11
Befreiungsschläge
12
9
abgefangene Bälle
6
13
Disziplin
Gelbe Karten
5
3
Rote Karten
0
0

