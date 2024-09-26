Werbung
La Liga
Espanyol
ESP
- J. Carreras (45'+1')
END
1
2
FC Villarreal
VIL
- Ayoze Pérez (45'+6', 63')
HZ1-1END1-2
Espanyol
ESP
Ereignisse
FC Villarreal
VIL
W. Cheddira90' + 5'
J. Puado90' + 3'
1:2Ayoze Pérez
Álex Baena1:263'
1:1Ayoze Pérez
Álex Baena1:145' + 6'
1:0J. Carreras
Brian Oliván1:045' + 1'
La Liga Tabelle
|Pos.
|Team
|S
|S
|U
|N
|F
|A
|+/-
|Pkt.
|Form
|1
Real MadridRMA
|22
|15
|4
|3
|50
|21
|+29
|49
|2
Atletico MadridATM
|22
|14
|6
|2
|37
|14
|+23
|48
|3
FC BarcelonaBAR
|22
|14
|3
|5
|60
|24
|+36
|45
|4
Athletic BilbaoATH
|22
|11
|8
|3
|33
|20
|+13
|41
|5
FC VillarrealVIL
|22
|10
|7
|5
|44
|33
|+11
|37
|6
Rayo VallecanoRAY
|22
|8
|8
|6
|26
|24
|+2
|32
|7
GironaGIR
|22
|9
|4
|9
|31
|30
|+1
|31
|8
Osasuna PamplonaOSA
|22
|7
|9
|6
|27
|31
|-4
|30
|9
MallorcaMLL
|22
|9
|3
|10
|19
|28
|-9
|30
|10
Real BetisBET
|22
|7
|8
|7
|25
|28
|-3
|29
|11
Real SociedadRSO
|22
|8
|4
|10
|18
|19
|-1
|28
|12
FC SevillaSEV
|22
|7
|7
|8
|24
|30
|-6
|28
|13
Celta VigoCEL
|22
|7
|4
|11
|31
|35
|-4
|25
|14
GetafeGET
|22
|5
|9
|8
|17
|17
|0
|24
|15
Las PalmasLAS
|22
|6
|5
|11
|27
|36
|-9
|23
|16
LeganésLEG
|22
|5
|8
|9
|19
|30
|-11
|23
|17
EspanyolESP
|22
|6
|5
|11
|21
|33
|-12
|23
|18
Deportivo AlavesALA
|22
|5
|6
|11
|25
|34
|-9
|21
|19
ValenciaVAL
|22
|4
|7
|11
|22
|37
|-15
|19
|20
Real ValladolidVLL
|22
|4
|3
|15
|15
|47
|-32
|15
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Qualifikation für die Europa Conference League
Abstieg
Espanyol
ESP
Statistiken
FC Villarreal
VIL
Übersicht
Ballbesitz
56 %
44 %
Expected Goals
0,57
1,56
Schüsse insgesamt
10
15
Schüsse aufs Tor
2
4
Ecken
4
1
Begangene Fouls
11
14
Abseits
0
1
Einwürfe
16
11
Offensiv
Schüsse insgesamt
10
15
Schüsse aufs Tor
2
4
Schüsse neben das Tor
2
7
Geblockte Schüsse
6
4
Konter
0
1
Passen
Flanken gesamt
15
7
Pässe insgesamt
504
403
Abwehr
Abstöße
6
5
Paraden
2
1
Freistöße
15
11
Befreiungsschläge
12
9
abgefangene Bälle
6
13
Disziplin
Gelbe Karten
5
3
Rote Karten
0
0
Legende
Tor
Eigentor
Vorlage
Verletzung
Suspendierung
VAR
Gelbe Karte
Rote Karte
Zweite Gelbe Karte
Auswechslung
Einwechslung
Auswechslung
Elfmetertor
Elfmeter verschossen