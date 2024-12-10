Werbung
Werbung
Champions League
Dinamo Zagreb crest
Dinamo Zagreb
DZG
END
0
0
Celtic Glasgow crest
Celtic Glasgow
CEL
HZ0-0END0-0

Wähle Deinen Favoriten

DZG
Unentsch.
CEL
16 %333 Stimmen
45 %932 Stimmen
38 %789 Stimmen
Dinamo Zagreb crest
Dinamo Zagreb
DZG

Ereignisse

Celtic Glasgow crest
Celtic Glasgow
CEL
A. Ralston
56'
D. Maeda
38'
S. Kulenovic
35'
M. Rog
35'
G. Taylor
6'

Champions League Tabelle

Pos.TeamSSUNFA+/-Pkt.Form
1
FC LiverpoolFC LiverpoolLIV
8701175+1221
N
S
S
S
S
2
FC BarcelonaFC BarcelonaBAR
86112813+1519
U
S
S
S
S
3
FC ArsenalFC ArsenalARS
8611163+1319
S
S
S
S
N
4
Inter MailandInter MailandINT
8611111+1019
S
S
N
S
S
5
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
86022012+818
S
S
S
S
S
6
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
8512157+816
S
N
S
S
N
7
LilleLilleLIL
85121710+716
S
N
S
S
U
8
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
8512136+716
S
N
S
U
N
9
Atalanta BergamoAtalanta BergamoATA
8431206+1415
U
S
N
S
S
10
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
85032212+1015
S
N
N
S
S
11
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
85032012+815
S
S
S
N
N
12
Bayern MünchenBayern MünchenFCB
85032012+815
S
N
S
S
S
13
AC MailandAC MailandMIL
85031411+315
N
S
S
S
S
14
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
84221612+414
S
S
N
S
S
15
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
8413149+513
S
S
S
N
N
16
BenficaBenficaBEN
84131612+413
S
N
U
S
N
17
AS MonacoAS MonacoASM
84131313013
N
S
N
N
S
18
BrestBrestB29
84131011-113
N
N
S
N
S
19
Fey. RotterdamFey. RotterdamFEY
84131821-313
N
S
S
U
N
20
Juventus FCJuventus FCJUV
833297+212
N
U
S
U
U
21
Celtic GlasgowCeltic GlasgowCEL
83321314-112
N
S
U
U
S
22
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
83231814+411
S
N
N
U
N
23
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
83231312+111
U
N
N
N
S
24
Club BrüggeClub BrüggeCLB
8323711-411
N
U
S
U
S
25
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
83231219-711
S
N
U
N
S
26
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
83141317-410
N
S
S
N
N
27
Schachtar DonezkSchachtar DonezkSHK
8215816-87
N
S
N
N
S
28
BolognaBolognaBOL
813449-56
U
S
U
N
N
29
Roter Stern BelgradRoter Stern BelgradZVE
82061322-96
S
N
N
S
N
30
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
8206514-96
S
N
N
S
N
31
Sp. PragSp. PragSPP
8116721-144
N
N
N
N
N
32
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
8107815-73
N
S
N
N
N
33
GironaGironaGIR
8107513-83
N
N
N
N
N
34
RB SalzburgRB SalzburgSAL
8107527-223
N
N
N
N
S
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
8008727-200
N
N
N
N
N
36
BSC Young BoysBSC Young BoysYB
8008324-210
N
N
N
N
N
Qualifikation für das Achtelfinale
Qualifikation für das Sechzehntelfinale
Dinamo Zagreb crest
Dinamo Zagreb
DZG

Statistiken

Celtic Glasgow crest
Celtic Glasgow
CEL
Übersicht
Ballbesitz
34 %
66 %
Expected Goals
0,81
0,28
Schüsse insgesamt
10
6
Schüsse aufs Tor
2
1
Ecken
4
10
Begangene Fouls
9
9
Abseits
1
1
Einwürfe
20
23
Offensiv
Schüsse insgesamt
10
6
Schüsse aufs Tor
2
1
Schüsse neben das Tor
5
2
Geblockte Schüsse
3
3
Konter
4
0
Passen
Flanken gesamt
11
26
Pässe insgesamt
308
645
Zweikämpfe
Kopfballduelle gewonnen
7
5
Kopfballduelle verloren
5
7
Abwehr
Abstöße
14
7
Paraden
1
2
Freistöße
10
10
Befreiungsschläge
10
11
abgefangene Bälle
23
6
Disziplin
Gelbe Karten
2
3
Rote Karten
0
0

Legende

Tor
Eigentor
Vorlage
Verletzung
Suspendierung
VAR
Gelbe Karte
Rote Karte
Zweite Gelbe Karte
Auswechslung
Einwechslung
Auswechslung
Elfmetertor
Elfmeter verschossen
logo

Copyright © 2025 SPOX. Alle Rechte vorbehalten. Die auf SPOX veröffentlichten Informationen dürfen ohne vorherige schriftliche Erlaubnis von SPOX nicht veröffentlicht, verbreitet, umgeschrieben oder umverteilt werden.