Werbung
Werbung
Champions League
Borussia Dortmund crest
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
Lille crest
Lille
LIL

Wähle Deinen Favoriten

BVB
Unentsch.
LIL

Champions League Tabelle

Pos.TeamSSUNFA+/-Pkt.Form
1
FC LiverpoolFC LiverpoolLIV
8701175+1221
N
S
S
S
S
2
FC BarcelonaFC BarcelonaBAR
86112813+1519
U
S
S
S
S
3
FC ArsenalFC ArsenalARS
8611163+1319
S
S
S
S
N
4
Inter MailandInter MailandINT
8611111+1019
S
S
N
S
S
5
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
86022012+818
S
S
S
S
S
6
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
8512157+816
S
N
S
S
N
7
LilleLilleLIL
85121710+716
S
N
S
S
U
8
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
8512136+716
S
N
S
U
N
9
Atalanta BergamoAtalanta BergamoATA
8431206+1415
U
S
N
S
S
10
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
85032212+1015
S
N
N
S
S
11
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
85032012+815
S
S
S
N
N
12
Bayern MünchenBayern MünchenFCB
85032012+815
S
N
S
S
S
13
AC MailandAC MailandMIL
85031411+315
N
S
S
S
S
14
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
84221612+414
S
S
N
S
S
15
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
8413149+513
S
S
S
N
N
16
BenficaBenficaBEN
84131612+413
S
N
U
S
N
17
AS MonacoAS MonacoASM
84131313013
N
S
N
N
S
18
BrestBrestB29
84131011-113
N
N
S
N
S
19
Fey. RotterdamFey. RotterdamFEY
84131821-313
N
S
S
U
N
20
Juventus FCJuventus FCJUV
833297+212
N
U
S
U
U
21
Celtic GlasgowCeltic GlasgowCEL
83321314-112
N
S
U
U
S
22
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
83231814+411
S
N
N
U
N
23
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
83231312+111
U
N
N
N
S
24
Club BrüggeClub BrüggeCLB
8323711-411
N
U
S
U
S
25
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
83231219-711
S
N
U
N
S
26
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
83141317-410
N
S
S
N
N
27
Schachtar DonezkSchachtar DonezkSHK
8215816-87
N
S
N
N
S
28
BolognaBolognaBOL
813449-56
U
S
U
N
N
29
Roter Stern BelgradRoter Stern BelgradZVE
82061322-96
S
N
N
S
N
30
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
8206514-96
S
N
N
S
N
31
Sp. PragSp. PragSPP
8116721-144
N
N
N
N
N
32
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
8107815-73
N
S
N
N
N
33
GironaGironaGIR
8107513-83
N
N
N
N
N
34
RB SalzburgRB SalzburgSAL
8107527-223
N
N
N
N
S
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
8008727-200
N
N
N
N
N
36
BSC Young BoysBSC Young BoysYB
8008324-210
N
N
N
N
N
Qualifikation für das Achtelfinale
Qualifikation für das Sechzehntelfinale
Borussia Dortmund crest
Borussia Dortmund
BVB

Form

Lille crest
Lille
LIL

Alle

Borussia Dortmund
BVB
0
0
Sporting CP
SCP
U
VfL Bochum
BOC
2
0
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
N
Sporting CP
SCP
0
3
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
S
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
1
2
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
N
FC Heidenheim
HDH
1
2
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
S
Tor erzielt (kassiert)6/5
Spiele über 2.5 Tore3/5
Beide Teams haben getroffen2/5

Alle

Rennes
REN
0
2
Lille
LIL
S
Lille
LIL
1
2
Le Havre
LEH
N
Lille
LIL
1
1
Dunkerque
DUN
N
Lille
LIL
4
1
Saint-Etienne
SEN
S
Lille
LIL
6
1
Fey. Rotterdam
FEY
S
Tor erzielt (kassiert)14/5
Spiele über 2.5 Tore3/5
Beide Teams haben getroffen4/5
Borussia Dortmund crest
Borussia Dortmund
BVB

Kopf an Kopf (letzte 2 Spiele)

Lille crest
Lille
LIL
0Gewinnt
2Auslosungen
0Gewinnt
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
0
0
Lille
LIL
Lille
LIL
1
1
Borussia Dortmund
BVB
Tore
1
1
logo

Copyright © 2025 SPOX. Alle Rechte vorbehalten. Die auf SPOX veröffentlichten Informationen dürfen ohne vorherige schriftliche Erlaubnis von SPOX nicht veröffentlicht, verbreitet, umgeschrieben oder umverteilt werden.