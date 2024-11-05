Werbung
Champions League
END
0
1
AS Monaco
ASM
- T. Kehrer (86')
HZ0-0END0-1
BOL
Unentsch.
ASM
16 %265 Stimmen
49 %820 Stimmen
35 %588 Stimmen
Bologna
BOL
Ereignisse
AS Monaco
ASM
J. Lucumi88'
0:1T. Kehrer
B. Embolo0:186'
C. Mawissa77'
L. Camara75'
G. Fabbian53'
Champions League Tabelle
|Pos.
|Team
|S
|S
|U
|N
|F
|A
|+/-
|Pkt.
|Form
|1
FC LiverpoolLIV
|8
|7
|0
|1
|17
|5
|+12
|21
|2
FC BarcelonaBAR
|8
|6
|1
|1
|28
|13
|+15
|19
|3
FC ArsenalARS
|8
|6
|1
|1
|16
|3
|+13
|19
|4
Inter MailandINT
|8
|6
|1
|1
|11
|1
|+10
|19
|5
Atletico MadridATM
|8
|6
|0
|2
|20
|12
|+8
|18
|6
Bayer LeverkusenB04
|8
|5
|1
|2
|15
|7
|+8
|16
|7
LilleLIL
|8
|5
|1
|2
|17
|10
|+7
|16
|8
Aston VillaAVL
|8
|5
|1
|2
|13
|6
|+7
|16
|9
Atalanta BergamoATA
|8
|4
|3
|1
|20
|6
|+14
|15
|10
Borussia DortmundBVB
|8
|5
|0
|3
|22
|12
|+10
|15
|11
Real MadridRMA
|8
|5
|0
|3
|20
|12
|+8
|15
|12
Bayern MünchenFCB
|8
|5
|0
|3
|20
|12
|+8
|15
|13
AC MailandMIL
|8
|5
|0
|3
|14
|11
|+3
|15
|14
PSV EindhovenPSV
|8
|4
|2
|2
|16
|12
|+4
|14
|15
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
|8
|4
|1
|3
|14
|9
|+5
|13
|16
BenficaBEN
|8
|4
|1
|3
|16
|12
|+4
|13
|17
AS MonacoASM
|8
|4
|1
|3
|13
|13
|0
|13
|18
BrestB29
|8
|4
|1
|3
|10
|11
|-1
|13
|19
Fey. RotterdamFEY
|8
|4
|1
|3
|18
|21
|-3
|13
|20
Juventus FCJUV
|8
|3
|3
|2
|9
|7
|+2
|12
|21
Celtic GlasgowCEL
|8
|3
|3
|2
|13
|14
|-1
|12
|22
Manchester CityMCI
|8
|3
|2
|3
|18
|14
|+4
|11
|23
Sporting CPSCP
|8
|3
|2
|3
|13
|12
|+1
|11
|24
Club BrüggeCLB
|8
|3
|2
|3
|7
|11
|-4
|11
|25
Dinamo ZagrebDZG
|8
|3
|2
|3
|12
|19
|-7
|11
|26
VfB StuttgartVFB
|8
|3
|1
|4
|13
|17
|-4
|10
|27
Schachtar DonezkSHK
|8
|2
|1
|5
|8
|16
|-8
|7
|28
BolognaBOL
|8
|1
|3
|4
|4
|9
|-5
|6
|29
Roter Stern BelgradZVE
|8
|2
|0
|6
|13
|22
|-9
|6
|30
Sturm GrazSGR
|8
|2
|0
|6
|5
|14
|-9
|6
|31
Sp. PragSPP
|8
|1
|1
|6
|7
|21
|-14
|4
|32
RB LeipzigRBL
|8
|1
|0
|7
|8
|15
|-7
|3
|33
GironaGIR
|8
|1
|0
|7
|5
|13
|-8
|3
|34
RB SalzburgSAL
|8
|1
|0
|7
|5
|27
|-22
|3
|35
Slovan BratislavaSLB
|8
|0
|0
|8
|7
|27
|-20
|0
|36
BSC Young BoysYB
|8
|0
|0
|8
|3
|24
|-21
|0
Qualifikation für das Achtelfinale
Qualifikation für das Sechzehntelfinale
Bologna
BOL
Statistiken
AS Monaco
ASM
Übersicht
Ballbesitz
47 %
53 %
Expected Goals
0,58
0,60
Schüsse insgesamt
7
9
Schüsse aufs Tor
2
4
Ecken
3
6
Begangene Fouls
16
14
Abseits
2
5
Einwürfe
27
29
Offensiv
Schüsse insgesamt
7
9
Schüsse aufs Tor
2
4
Schüsse neben das Tor
3
3
Geblockte Schüsse
2
2
Konter
0
0
Passen
Flanken gesamt
15
16
Pässe insgesamt
360
428
Zweikämpfe
Kopfballduelle gewonnen
4
2
Kopfballduelle verloren
2
4
Abwehr
Abstöße
3
6
Paraden
3
2
Freistöße
19
18
Befreiungsschläge
11
13
abgefangene Bälle
13
11
Disziplin
Gelbe Karten
3
2
Rote Karten
0
0
Legende
Tor
Eigentor
Vorlage
Verletzung
Suspendierung
VAR
Gelbe Karte
Rote Karte
Zweite Gelbe Karte
Auswechslung
Einwechslung
Auswechslung
Elfmetertor
Elfmeter verschossen