Champions League
AS Monaco crest
AS Monaco
ASM
Benfica crest
Benfica
BEN

ASM
Unentsch.
BEN

Champions League Tabelle

Pos.TeamSSUNFA+/-Pkt.Form
1
FC LiverpoolFC LiverpoolLIV
8701175+1221
N
S
S
S
S
2
FC BarcelonaFC BarcelonaBAR
86112813+1519
U
S
S
S
S
3
FC ArsenalFC ArsenalARS
8611163+1319
S
S
S
S
N
4
Inter MailandInter MailandINT
8611111+1019
S
S
N
S
S
5
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
86022012+818
S
S
S
S
S
6
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
8512157+816
S
N
S
S
N
7
LilleLilleLIL
85121710+716
S
N
S
S
U
8
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
8512136+716
S
N
S
U
N
9
Atalanta BergamoAtalanta BergamoATA
8431206+1415
U
S
N
S
S
10
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
85032212+1015
S
N
N
S
S
11
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
85032012+815
S
S
S
N
N
12
Bayern MünchenBayern MünchenFCB
85032012+815
S
N
S
S
S
13
AC MailandAC MailandMIL
85031411+315
N
S
S
S
S
14
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
84221612+414
S
S
N
S
S
15
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
8413149+513
S
S
S
N
N
16
BenficaBenficaBEN
84131612+413
S
N
U
S
N
17
AS MonacoAS MonacoASM
84131313013
N
S
N
N
S
18
BrestBrestB29
84131011-113
N
N
S
N
S
19
Fey. RotterdamFey. RotterdamFEY
84131821-313
N
S
S
U
N
20
Juventus FCJuventus FCJUV
833297+212
N
U
S
U
U
21
Celtic GlasgowCeltic GlasgowCEL
83321314-112
N
S
U
U
S
22
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
83231814+411
S
N
N
U
N
23
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
83231312+111
U
N
N
N
S
24
Club BrüggeClub BrüggeCLB
8323711-411
N
U
S
U
S
25
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
83231219-711
S
N
U
N
S
26
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
83141317-410
N
S
S
N
N
27
Schachtar DonezkSchachtar DonezkSHK
8215816-87
N
S
N
N
S
28
BolognaBolognaBOL
813449-56
U
S
U
N
N
29
Roter Stern BelgradRoter Stern BelgradZVE
82061322-96
S
N
N
S
N
30
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
8206514-96
S
N
N
S
N
31
Sp. PragSp. PragSPP
8116721-144
N
N
N
N
N
32
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
8107815-73
N
S
N
N
N
33
GironaGironaGIR
8107513-83
N
N
N
N
N
34
RB SalzburgRB SalzburgSAL
8107527-223
N
N
N
N
S
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
8008727-200
N
N
N
N
N
36
BSC Young BoysBSC Young BoysYB
8008324-210
N
N
N
N
N
Qualifikation für das Achtelfinale
Qualifikation für das Sechzehntelfinale
AS Monaco crest
AS Monaco
ASM

Form

Benfica crest
Benfica
BEN

Alle

AS Monaco
ASM
4
2
Auxerre
AJA
S
Inter Mailand
INT
3
0
AS Monaco
ASM
N
AS Monaco
ASM
3
2
Rennes
REN
S
AS Monaco
ASM
1
0
Aston Villa
AVL
S
Montpellier
MPL
2
1
AS Monaco
ASM
N
Tor erzielt (kassiert)9/9
Spiele über 2.5 Tore4/5
Beide Teams haben getroffen3/5

Alle

Estrela da Amadora
EST
2
3
Benfica
BEN
S
Juventus FC
JUV
0
2
Benfica
BEN
S
Casa Pia AC
CAP
3
1
Benfica
BEN
N
Benfica
BEN
4
5
FC Barcelona
BAR
N
Benfica
BEN
4
0
Famalicao
FAM
S
Tor erzielt (kassiert)14/10
Spiele über 2.5 Tore4/5
Beide Teams haben getroffen3/5
AS Monaco crest
AS Monaco
ASM

Kopf an Kopf (letzte 4 Spiele)

Benfica crest
Benfica
BEN
0Gewinnt
1Auslosungen
3Gewinnt
AS Monaco
ASM
2
3
Benfica
BEN
Benfica
BEN
1
0
AS Monaco
ASM
AS Monaco
ASM
0
0
Benfica
BEN
Benfica
BEN
3
2
AS Monaco
ASM
Tore
4
7
logo

