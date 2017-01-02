McCoy und Chip Kelly gefeuert!

Montag, 02.01.2017

Chargers entlassen Mike McCoy: Es dauerte keine Stunde, ehe es aus San Diego das klare Statement gab: Die Chargers, die vor dem Umzug nach Los Angeles stehen, haben sich von Head Coach Mike McCoy getrennt. Bereits nach der blamablen Pleite in Cleveland in der Vorwoche war über eine Entlassung spekuliert worden, zum Saisonende schließlich stellte das Team die Weichen auf Neuanfang.

Zwar sei McCoy ein Mann "höchsten Charakters", lobte Team-Präsident John Spanos in seiner Erklärung. Allerdings sei die Entlassung "im besten Interesse unserer Franchise. Unsere enttäuschenden Leistungen haben nicht mit dem Potential dieses Teams übereingestimmt und nicht die Standards erreicht, die wir in dieser Organisation setzen wollen. Unsere Suche nach einem neuen Head Coach beginnt sofort."

Vor allem die erste Saisonhälfte war aus Sicht der Chargers durch zwei Dinge geprägt: Erneut großes Verletzungspech auf der einen, gleichzeitig aber auch unentschuldbare Fehler spät in Spielen auf der anderen Seite. McCoy stand somit schon seit Oktober unter Druck, die Auftritte des Teams wurden in den vergangenen Wochen dann allerdings zunehmend noch enttäuschender.

Chip Kelly gefeuert: Ebenfalls bereits vor dem Kick-Off von Week 17 gab es aus San Francisco Neuigkeiten: Head Coach Chip Kelly soll, genau wie Geschäftsführer Trent Baalke, gefeuert werden. Bei Kelly gab es zunächst keine Bestätigung vonseiten des Teams, Baalke allerdings verkündete im Vorlauf des Spiels gegen die Seattle Seahawks, dass die Niners ihn entlassen haben.

Knapp zwei Stunden nach der Pleite gegen Seattle machten die Niners dann auch bei Kelly reinen Tisch. In einem Statement erklärte Team-Besitzer Jed York: "Ich habe Trent und Chip über meine Entscheidung in Kenntnis gesetzt, neue Führungskräfte in unser Football-Team zu holen. Diese Unterhaltungen sind nie leicht, vor allem wenn sie Menschen beinhalten, die man persönlich und professionell respektiert."

So habe Baalke "dieser Organisation über die letzten zwölf Jahre alles gegeben. Seine Beiträge waren essentiell dafür, dass das Team drei NFC-Championship-Spiele und einen Super Bowl erreicht hat. Ich werde für seine Hingabe immer dankbar sein." Kelly habe seine Dankbarkeit "für seine Arbeit in dieser Saison. Er hat das Team durch einige schwierige Umstände gelenkt. Ich freue mich darauf, zuzuschauen, wie sich seine Karriere weiter entwickelt."

Dennoch sei es "absolut notwendig" gewesen, eine Veränderung herbeizuführen: "Die Leistungen dieses Teams haben weder meine Erwartungen, noch die Erwartungen der Fans erfüllt, und das ist wirklich enttäuschend. Wir haben alle bei diesem Team Fortschritte und eine Entwicklung erwartet, leider ist das nicht eingetreten. Deshalb ist es Zeit, eine neue Richtung einzuschlagen."

Gary Kubiak kündigt Rücktritt an: Bereits in den Stunden vor dem letzten Saisonspiel der Broncos war die Nachricht durchgesickert: Gary Kubiak, Denvers Head Coach, würde aus gesundheitlichen Gründen zurücktreten. Kubiak, der 2013 bereits einen leichten Schlaganfall erlitten hatte, plagte sich das ganze Jahr über mit einer starken Migräne herum. In der Vorsaison hatte er mit den Broncos noch den Super Bowl gewonnen, aus dem Playoff-Rennen war Denver dieses Mal schon vor Week 17 raus.

Kurz nach dem Sieg über die Oakland Raiders bestätigte dann NFL-Network-Insider Ian Rapoport die Gerüchte: Kubiak hatte seinem Team noch in der Kabine nach dem Spiel mitgeteilt, dass er zurücktritt. Vor der versammelten Presse erklärte Denvers Head Coach: "Ich habe mit dem Team gesprochen. Ich werde meine Situation morgen adressieren. Den Spielern habe ich gesagt, dass ich stolz auf sie bin."

Auch der Vertrag von Defensive Coordinator Wade Phillips läuft aus, gegenüber Broncos-Berichterstatter Troy Renck bestätigte Phillips, dass er gerne zurückkommen würde - gleichzeitig aber gebe es auch keine Garantien.

Das ist bereits passiert: Schon zuvor hatte es mehrere Entlassungen gegeben. Den Anfang machten die Los Angeles Rams, die sich von Jeff Fisher trennten. Die Jacksonville Jaguars zogen nach und gaben Gus Bradley die Papiere, schließlich zogen auch die Buffalo Bills die Reißleine: Trotz einer sportlich soliden Saison musste Rex Ryan gehen.

Kontinuität ist dagegen die Marschroute der New York Jets. Trotz phasenweise desolater Auftritte im Dezember bestätigte das Team am Sonntagabend die unter der Woche bereits durchgesickerten Gerüchte: Todd Bowles und Mike Maccagnan dürfen bleiben!

