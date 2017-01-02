Montag, 02.01.2017
US-Sport \ NFL

NFL: Head-Coach-Entlassungen nach der Saison

McCoy und Chip Kelly gefeuert!

Noch bevor der Black Monday in den USA überhaupt angebrochen ist, werden die Coaching-Jobs reihenweise offen: Die San Diego Chargers entlassen wenige Minuten nach der Pleite gegen die Chiefs Head Coach Mike McCoy, San Francisco zieht wenig später nach. Bei den Denver Broncos verkündet Gary Kubiak derweil seinen Rücktritt.

Artikel zum Thema

Artikel zum Thema

Chargers entlassen Mike McCoy: Es dauerte keine Stunde, ehe es aus San Diego das klare Statement gab: Die Chargers, die vor dem Umzug nach Los Angeles stehen, haben sich von Head Coach Mike McCoy getrennt. Bereits nach der blamablen Pleite in Cleveland in der Vorwoche war über eine Entlassung spekuliert worden, zum Saisonende schließlich stellte das Team die Weichen auf Neuanfang.

Zwar sei McCoy ein Mann "höchsten Charakters", lobte Team-Präsident John Spanos in seiner Erklärung. Allerdings sei die Entlassung "im besten Interesse unserer Franchise. Unsere enttäuschenden Leistungen haben nicht mit dem Potential dieses Teams übereingestimmt und nicht die Standards erreicht, die wir in dieser Organisation setzen wollen. Unsere Suche nach einem neuen Head Coach beginnt sofort."

Erlebe ausgewählte NFL-Spiele Live auf DAZN. Hol Dir jetzt Deinen Gratismonat

Vor allem die erste Saisonhälfte war aus Sicht der Chargers durch zwei Dinge geprägt: Erneut großes Verletzungspech auf der einen, gleichzeitig aber auch unentschuldbare Fehler spät in Spielen auf der anderen Seite. McCoy stand somit schon seit Oktober unter Druck, die Auftritte des Teams wurden in den vergangenen Wochen dann allerdings zunehmend noch enttäuschender.

Chip Kelly gefeuert: Ebenfalls bereits vor dem Kick-Off von Week 17 gab es aus San Francisco Neuigkeiten: Head Coach Chip Kelly soll, genau wie Geschäftsführer Trent Baalke, gefeuert werden. Bei Kelly gab es zunächst keine Bestätigung vonseiten des Teams, Baalke allerdings verkündete im Vorlauf des Spiels gegen die Seattle Seahawks, dass die Niners ihn entlassen haben.

Knapp zwei Stunden nach der Pleite gegen Seattle machten die Niners dann auch bei Kelly reinen Tisch. In einem Statement erklärte Team-Besitzer Jed York: "Ich habe Trent und Chip über meine Entscheidung in Kenntnis gesetzt, neue Führungskräfte in unser Football-Team zu holen. Diese Unterhaltungen sind nie leicht, vor allem wenn sie Menschen beinhalten, die man persönlich und professionell respektiert."

So habe Baalke "dieser Organisation über die letzten zwölf Jahre alles gegeben. Seine Beiträge waren essentiell dafür, dass das Team drei NFC-Championship-Spiele und einen Super Bowl erreicht hat. Ich werde für seine Hingabe immer dankbar sein." Kelly habe seine Dankbarkeit "für seine Arbeit in dieser Saison. Er hat das Team durch einige schwierige Umstände gelenkt. Ich freue mich darauf, zuzuschauen, wie sich seine Karriere weiter entwickelt."

Die Pro-Bowl-Teilnehmer 2016
Quarterbacks, AFC: Tom Brady, New England Patriots
© getty
1/86
Quarterbacks, AFC: Tom Brady, New England Patriots
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott.html
Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders
© getty
2/86
Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=2.html
Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers
© getty
3/86
Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=3.html
Quarterbacks, NFC: Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons
© getty
4/86
Quarterbacks, NFC: Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=4.html
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
© getty
5/86
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=5.html
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
© getty
6/86
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=6.html
Wide Receiver, AFC: Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers
© getty
7/86
Wide Receiver, AFC: Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=7.html
Amari Cooper, Oakland Raiders
© getty
8/86
Amari Cooper, Oakland Raiders
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=8.html
A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals
© getty
9/86
A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=9.html
T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts
© getty
10/86
T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=10.html
Wide Receiver, NFC: Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons
© getty
11/86
Wide Receiver, NFC: Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=11.html
Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants
© getty
12/86
Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=12.html
Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
© getty
13/86
Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=13.html
Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals
© getty
14/86
Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=14.html
Running Backs, AFC: Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers
© getty
15/86
Running Backs, AFC: Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=15.html
DeMarco Murray, Tennessee Titans
© getty
16/86
DeMarco Murray, Tennessee Titans
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=16.html
LeSean McCoy, Buffalo Bills
© getty
17/86
LeSean McCoy, Buffalo Bills
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=17.html
Running Backs, NFC: Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
© getty
18/86
Running Backs, NFC: Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=18.html
David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals
© getty
19/86
David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=19.html
Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons
© getty
20/86
Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=20.html
Fullback, AFC: Kyle Juszczyk, Baltimore Ravens
© getty
21/86
Fullback, AFC: Kyle Juszczyk, Baltimore Ravens
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=21.html
Fullback, NFC: Mike Tolbert, Carolina Panthers
© getty
22/86
Fullback, NFC: Mike Tolbert, Carolina Panthers
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=22.html
Tight Ends, AFC: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
© getty
23/86
Tight Ends, AFC: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=23.html
Delanie Walker, Tennessee Titans
© getty
24/86
Delanie Walker, Tennessee Titans
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=24.html
Tight Ends, NFC: Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers
© getty
25/86
Tight Ends, NFC: Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=25.html
Jordan Reed, Washington Redskins
© getty
26/86
Jordan Reed, Washington Redskins
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=26.html
Tackles, AFC: Joe Thomas, Cleveland Browns
© getty
27/86
Tackles, AFC: Joe Thomas, Cleveland Browns
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=27.html
Donald Penn, Oakland Raiders
© getty
28/86
Donald Penn, Oakland Raiders
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=28.html
Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans
© getty
29/86
Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=29.html
Tackles, NFC: Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys
© getty
30/86
Tackles, NFC: Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=30.html
Trent Williams, Washington Redskins
© getty
31/86
Trent Williams, Washington Redskins
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=31.html
Jason Peters, Philadelphia Eagles
© getty
32/86
Jason Peters, Philadelphia Eagles
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=32.html
Guards, AFC: Marshal Yanda, Baltimore Ravens
© getty
33/86
Guards, AFC: Marshal Yanda, Baltimore Ravens
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=33.html
Kelechi Osemele, Oakland Raiders
© getty
34/86
Kelechi Osemele, Oakland Raiders
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=34.html
David DeCastro, Pittsburgh Steelers
© getty
35/86
David DeCastro, Pittsburgh Steelers
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=35.html
Guards, NFC: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys
© getty
36/86
Guards, NFC: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=36.html
Brandon Scherff, Washington Redskins
© getty
37/86
Brandon Scherff, Washington Redskins
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=37.html
T.J. Lang, Green Bay Packers
© getty
38/86
T.J. Lang, Green Bay Packers
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=38.html
Center, AFC: Rodney Hudson, Oakland Raiders
© getty
39/86
Center, AFC: Rodney Hudson, Oakland Raiders
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=39.html
Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh Steelers
© getty
40/86
Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh Steelers
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=40.html
Center, NFC: Travis Frederick, Dallas Cowboys
© getty
41/86
Center, NFC: Travis Frederick, Dallas Cowboys
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=41.html
Alex Mack, Atlanta Falcons
© getty
42/86
Alex Mack, Atlanta Falcons
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=42.html
Defensive Ends, AFC: Khalil Mack, Oakland Raiders
© getty
43/86
Defensive Ends, AFC: Khalil Mack, Oakland Raiders
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=43.html
Cameron Wake, Miami Dolphins
© getty
44/86
Cameron Wake, Miami Dolphins
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=44.html
Jadeveon Clowney, Houston Texans
© getty
45/86
Jadeveon Clowney, Houston Texans
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=45.html
Defensive Ends, NFC: Everson Griffen, Minnesota Vikings
© getty
46/86
Defensive Ends, NFC: Everson Griffen, Minnesota Vikings
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=46.html
Cliff Avril, Seattle Seahawks
© getty
47/86
Cliff Avril, Seattle Seahawks
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=47.html
Michael Bennett, Seattle Seahawks
© getty
48/86
Michael Bennett, Seattle Seahawks
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=48.html
Interior Linemen, AFC: Geno Atkins, Cincinnati Bengals
© getty
49/86
Interior Linemen, AFC: Geno Atkins, Cincinnati Bengals
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=49.html
Ndamukong Suh, Miami Dolphins
© getty
50/86
Ndamukong Suh, Miami Dolphins
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=50.html
Jurrell Casey, Tennessee Titans
© getty
51/86
Jurrell Casey, Tennessee Titans
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=51.html
Interior Linemen, NFC: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
© getty
52/86
Interior Linemen, NFC: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=52.html
Gerald McCoy, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
© getty
53/86
Gerald McCoy, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=53.html
Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles
© getty
54/86
Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=54.html
Outside Linebacker, AFC: Von Miller, Denver Broncos
© getty
55/86
Outside Linebacker, AFC: Von Miller, Denver Broncos
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=55.html
Lorenzo Alexander, Buffalo Bills
© getty
56/86
Lorenzo Alexander, Buffalo Bills
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=56.html
Brian Orakpo, Tennessee Titans
© getty
57/86
Brian Orakpo, Tennessee Titans
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=57.html
Outside Linebacker, NFC: Vic Beasley, Atlanta Falcons
© getty
58/86
Outside Linebacker, NFC: Vic Beasley, Atlanta Falcons
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=58.html
Ryan Kerrigan, Washington Redskins
© getty
59/86
Ryan Kerrigan, Washington Redskins
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=59.html
Thomas Davis, Carolina Panthers
© getty
60/86
Thomas Davis, Carolina Panthers
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=60.html
Inside Linebacker, AFC: Dont'a Hightower, New England Patriots
© getty
61/86
Inside Linebacker, AFC: Dont'a Hightower, New England Patriots
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=61.html
C.J. Mosley, Baltimore Ravens
© getty
62/86
C.J. Mosley, Baltimore Ravens
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=62.html
Inside Linebacker, NFC: Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks
© getty
63/86
Inside Linebacker, NFC: Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=63.html
Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers
© getty
64/86
Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=64.html
Cornerbacks, AFC: Marcus Peters, Kansas City Chiefs
© getty
65/86
Cornerbacks, AFC: Marcus Peters, Kansas City Chiefs
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=65.html
Aqib Talib, Denver Broncos
© getty
66/86
Aqib Talib, Denver Broncos
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=66.html
Casey Hayward, San Diego Chargers
© getty
67/86
Casey Hayward, San Diego Chargers
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=67.html
Chris Harris, Denver Broncos
© getty
68/86
Chris Harris, Denver Broncos
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=68.html
Cornerbacks, NFC: Janoris Jenkins, New York Giants
© getty
69/86
Cornerbacks, NFC: Janoris Jenkins, New York Giants
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=69.html
Patrick Peterson, Arizona Cardinals
© getty
70/86
Patrick Peterson, Arizona Cardinals
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=70.html
Richard Sherman, Seattle Seahawks
© getty
71/86
Richard Sherman, Seattle Seahawks
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=71.html
Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota Vikings
© getty
72/86
Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota Vikings
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=72.html
Free Safetys, AFC: Devin McCourty, New England Patriots
© getty
73/86
Free Safetys, AFC: Devin McCourty, New England Patriots
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=73.html
Reggie Nelson, Oakland Raiders
© getty
74/86
Reggie Nelson, Oakland Raiders
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=74.html
Free Safetys, NFC: Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings
© getty
75/86
Free Safetys, NFC: Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=75.html
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Green Bay Packers
© getty
76/86
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Green Bay Packers
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=76.html
Strong Safety, AFC: Eric Berry, Kansas City Chiefs
© getty
77/86
Strong Safety, AFC: Eric Berry, Kansas City Chiefs
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=77.html
Strong Safety, NFC: Landon Collins, New York Giants
© getty
78/86
Strong Safety, NFC: Landon Collins, New York Giants
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=78.html
Punter, AFC: Pat McAfee, Indianapolis Colts
© getty
79/86
Punter, AFC: Pat McAfee, Indianapolis Colts
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=79.html
Punter, NFC: Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams
© getty
80/86
Punter, NFC: Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=80.html
Kicker, AFC: Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
© getty
81/86
Kicker, AFC: Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=81.html
Kicker, NFC: Matt Bryant, Atlanta Falcons
© getty
82/86
Kicker, NFC: Matt Bryant, Atlanta Falcons
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=82.html
Return Specialist, AFC: Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
© getty
83/86
Return Specialist, AFC: Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=83.html
Return Specialist, NFC: Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota Vikings
© getty
84/86
Return Specialist, NFC: Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota Vikings
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=84.html
Special Teamer, AFC: Matthew Slater, New England Patriots
© getty
85/86
Special Teamer, AFC: Matthew Slater, New England Patriots
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=85.html
Special Teamer, NFC: Dwayne Harris, New York Giants
© getty
86/86
Special Teamer, NFC: Dwayne Harris, New York Giants
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=86.html
 

Dennoch sei es "absolut notwendig" gewesen, eine Veränderung herbeizuführen: "Die Leistungen dieses Teams haben weder meine Erwartungen, noch die Erwartungen der Fans erfüllt, und das ist wirklich enttäuschend. Wir haben alle bei diesem Team Fortschritte und eine Entwicklung erwartet, leider ist das nicht eingetreten. Deshalb ist es Zeit, eine neue Richtung einzuschlagen."

Gary Kubiak kündigt Rücktritt an: Bereits in den Stunden vor dem letzten Saisonspiel der Broncos war die Nachricht durchgesickert: Gary Kubiak, Denvers Head Coach, würde aus gesundheitlichen Gründen zurücktreten. Kubiak, der 2013 bereits einen leichten Schlaganfall erlitten hatte, plagte sich das ganze Jahr über mit einer starken Migräne herum. In der Vorsaison hatte er mit den Broncos noch den Super Bowl gewonnen, aus dem Playoff-Rennen war Denver dieses Mal schon vor Week 17 raus.

Kurz nach dem Sieg über die Oakland Raiders bestätigte dann NFL-Network-Insider Ian Rapoport die Gerüchte: Kubiak hatte seinem Team noch in der Kabine nach dem Spiel mitgeteilt, dass er zurücktritt. Vor der versammelten Presse erklärte Denvers Head Coach: "Ich habe mit dem Team gesprochen. Ich werde meine Situation morgen adressieren. Den Spielern habe ich gesagt, dass ich stolz auf sie bin."

Das Playoff-Bild der AFC: Roter Teppich für die Patriots?

Auch der Vertrag von Defensive Coordinator Wade Phillips läuft aus, gegenüber Broncos-Berichterstatter Troy Renck bestätigte Phillips, dass er gerne zurückkommen würde - gleichzeitig aber gebe es auch keine Garantien.

Das ist bereits passiert: Schon zuvor hatte es mehrere Entlassungen gegeben. Den Anfang machten die Los Angeles Rams, die sich von Jeff Fisher trennten. Die Jacksonville Jaguars zogen nach und gaben Gus Bradley die Papiere, schließlich zogen auch die Buffalo Bills die Reißleine: Trotz einer sportlich soliden Saison musste Rex Ryan gehen.

Kontinuität ist dagegen die Marschroute der New York Jets. Trotz phasenweise desolater Auftritte im Dezember bestätigte das Team am Sonntagabend die unter der Woche bereits durchgesickerten Gerüchte: Todd Bowles und Mike Maccagnan dürfen bleiben!

Week 16 im kompletten Überblick

SPOX
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Todd Bowles übernahm die Jets vor der vergangenen Saison - dieses Jahr gab's den rapiden Absturz

Die Washington Redskins sind durch die Heimpleite gegen die Giants aus dem Playoff-Rennen raus

Gary Kubiak steht bei den Denver Broncos offenbar vor dem Rücktritt


Diskutieren Drucken Startseite
Live-Stream
Trend

Der MVP in dieser Saison wird...

Tom Brady
Derek Carr
Ezekiel Elliott
David Johnson
Matt Ryan
Ein anderer Spieler

www.performgroup.com

Copyright © 2017 SPOX. Alle Rechte vorbehalten.