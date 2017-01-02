McCoy und Chip Kelly gefeuert!

© getty
1/86
Quarterbacks, AFC: Tom Brady, New England Patriots
2/86
Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders
3/86
Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers
4/86
Quarterbacks, NFC: Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons
5/86
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
6/86
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
7/86
Wide Receiver, AFC: Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers
8/86
Amari Cooper, Oakland Raiders
9/86
A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals
10/86
T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts
11/86
Wide Receiver, NFC: Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons
12/86
Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants
13/86
Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14/86
Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals
15/86
Running Backs, AFC: Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers
16/86
DeMarco Murray, Tennessee Titans
17/86
LeSean McCoy, Buffalo Bills
18/86
Running Backs, NFC: Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
19/86
David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals
20/86
Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons
21/86
Fullback, AFC: Kyle Juszczyk, Baltimore Ravens
22/86
Fullback, NFC: Mike Tolbert, Carolina Panthers
23/86
Tight Ends, AFC: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
24/86
Delanie Walker, Tennessee Titans
25/86
Tight Ends, NFC: Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers
26/86
Jordan Reed, Washington Redskins
27/86
Tackles, AFC: Joe Thomas, Cleveland Browns
28/86
Donald Penn, Oakland Raiders
29/86
Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans
30/86
Tackles, NFC: Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys
31/86
Trent Williams, Washington Redskins
32/86
Jason Peters, Philadelphia Eagles
33/86
Guards, AFC: Marshal Yanda, Baltimore Ravens
34/86
Kelechi Osemele, Oakland Raiders
35/86
David DeCastro, Pittsburgh Steelers
36/86
Guards, NFC: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys
37/86
Brandon Scherff, Washington Redskins
38/86
T.J. Lang, Green Bay Packers
39/86
Center, AFC: Rodney Hudson, Oakland Raiders
40/86
Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh Steelers
41/86
Center, NFC: Travis Frederick, Dallas Cowboys
42/86
Alex Mack, Atlanta Falcons
43/86
Defensive Ends, AFC: Khalil Mack, Oakland Raiders
44/86
Cameron Wake, Miami Dolphins
45/86
Jadeveon Clowney, Houston Texans
46/86
Defensive Ends, NFC: Everson Griffen, Minnesota Vikings
47/86
Cliff Avril, Seattle Seahawks
48/86
Michael Bennett, Seattle Seahawks
49/86
Interior Linemen, AFC: Geno Atkins, Cincinnati Bengals
50/86
Ndamukong Suh, Miami Dolphins
51/86
Jurrell Casey, Tennessee Titans
52/86
Interior Linemen, NFC: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
53/86
Gerald McCoy, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54/86
Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles
55/86
Outside Linebacker, AFC: Von Miller, Denver Broncos
56/86
Lorenzo Alexander, Buffalo Bills
57/86
Brian Orakpo, Tennessee Titans
58/86
Outside Linebacker, NFC: Vic Beasley, Atlanta Falcons
59/86
Ryan Kerrigan, Washington Redskins
60/86
Thomas Davis, Carolina Panthers
61/86
Inside Linebacker, AFC: Dont'a Hightower, New England Patriots
62/86
C.J. Mosley, Baltimore Ravens
63/86
Inside Linebacker, NFC: Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks
64/86
Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers
65/86
Cornerbacks, AFC: Marcus Peters, Kansas City Chiefs
66/86
Aqib Talib, Denver Broncos
67/86
Casey Hayward, San Diego Chargers
68/86
Chris Harris, Denver Broncos
69/86
Cornerbacks, NFC: Janoris Jenkins, New York Giants
70/86
Patrick Peterson, Arizona Cardinals
71/86
Richard Sherman, Seattle Seahawks
72/86
Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota Vikings
73/86
Free Safetys, AFC: Devin McCourty, New England Patriots
74/86
Reggie Nelson, Oakland Raiders
75/86
Free Safetys, NFC: Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings
76/86
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Green Bay Packers
77/86
Strong Safety, AFC: Eric Berry, Kansas City Chiefs
78/86
Strong Safety, NFC: Landon Collins, New York Giants
79/86
Punter, AFC: Pat McAfee, Indianapolis Colts
80/86
Punter, NFC: Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams
81/86
Kicker, AFC: Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
82/86
Kicker, NFC: Matt Bryant, Atlanta Falcons
83/86
Return Specialist, AFC: Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
84/86
Return Specialist, NFC: Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota Vikings
85/86
Special Teamer, AFC: Matthew Slater, New England Patriots
86/86
Special Teamer, NFC: Dwayne Harris, New York Giants
