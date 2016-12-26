Der lachende Zweite im Shootout

Montag, 26.12.2016

Dallas Cowboys (12-2) - Detroit Lions (9-5) (Di., 2.30 Uhr live auf DAZN)

mySPOX-User argus04: Für die Cowboys geht es nach der Niederlage der Giants theoretisch eigentlich um nichts mehr. Der erste Platz in der NFC ist ihnen nicht mehr zu nehmen, sodass man in den Playoffs Heimrecht genießen darf. Trotzdem wird man alles daran setzen, mit guter Form die Regular Season zu beenden und so auch eine eventuelle Romo-Debatte im Keim zu ersticken.

Dabei trifft Dallas auf die Lions, die mit nur einem Spiel Vorsprung auf die Packers sowie einem ausstehenden direkten Duell einen Sieg brauchen, um die eigenen Ambitionen zu untermauern.

Bei beiden Teams liegen die Stärken eher in der Offense: Die Cowboys haben laut DVOA-Rating die zweitbeste Offense der NFL (22,6 Prozent), auch die Lions schicken dank eines sehr stark spielenden Matthew Staffords eine gute Offense aufs Feld (14 Prozent). Dazu haben beide Teams zumindest einige Probleme in den Defensiv-Reihen, besonders die Defense der Lions ist dieses Jahr sehr schlecht (DVOA-Rang 30), sodass sich neutrale Zuschauer wohl auf viele Punkte freuen dürfen.

In der Defense werden die Cowboys aufgrund ihrer guten Laufverteidigung (DVOA-Rang 6) die Lions-Offensive wahrscheinlich sehr einseitig halten können. Die Truppe aus Detroit läuft zwar ohnehin nur bei 37 Prozent ihrer Plays, trotzdem wird ein nicht funktionierendes Laufspiel zum Problem werden, zumal Stafford noch an einer Verletzung am Mittelfinger laboriert.

Trotzdem sollte man davon ausgehen, dass der Quarterback einige Lücken in der Defense der Cowboys finden wird, die immerhin 7,1 Yards pro Pass zulässt.

Starke Offense und Clock Management als Schlüssel zum Erfolg?

Ein entscheidender Vorteil für die Cowboys könnte allerdings sein, dass man auch gegen die Lions wohl wieder das starke Laufspiel (4,8 Yards/Attempt) aufziehen kann. Hinzu kommt, dass die Cowboys bei über 50 Prozent aller Plays laufen, was dazu führt, dass man den Ball durchschnittlich zwei Minuten länger hat als der Gegner.

Dies könnte auch gegen die gefährliche Offense Detroits ein probates Mittel sein, um die eigene Defense zu entlasten, was in einem vermeintlichen Shootout sehr wichtig ist. Für Detroits Defense wird es also wortwörtlich ein langer Abend.

Darüber hinaus ist die Defense der Lions auch gegen den Pass sehr anfällig. Hier lassen die Lions 7,4 Yards pro Versuch zu und treffen auf die Cowboys, die starke 7,9 Yards pro Versuch verbuchen. Die Lions werden sich es also kaum erlauben können, einen zusätzlichen Spieler in die Box zu ziehen, um das Laufspiel zu bremsen.

Am Ende werden die Lions - trotz schwachen Laufspiels - das Spiel dank eines gut aufgelegten Quarterbacks und dessen Arsenal lange spannend halten können. Da die Defense der Lions die Cowboys nicht stoppen und somit auch die eigene Offense zu selten aufs Feld schicken kann, wird es trotzdem auf eine Pleite Detroits hinauslaufen.

Marcus Blumberg (SPOX): Wer hat in diesem Spiel mehr Druck? Sicherlich die Lions! Aber das muss kein Nachteil sein, denn selbst bei einer Niederlage würden ihre Playoff-Hoffnungen intakt bleiben, da die Entscheidung um die NFC North ohnehin erst im Heimspiel gegen die Packers fällt. Ein Sieg gegen die Cowboys würde allerdings den Umweg über die Wild Card einfacher gestalten.

Unter dem Strich ändert sich für Detroit also gar nichts in der Herangehensweise an dieses Spiel. Man kann sich im Grunde kein Nachlassen leisten. Die Cowboys hingegen schon, denn sie werden erst in drei Wochen wieder ein relevantes Footballspiel haben. Und hier liegt der Vorteil der Lions. Keiner weiß, wie die noch recht unerfahrenen Cowboys auf diese neue Situation reagieren werden. Geben sie unaufhörlich Gas oder machen sie locker und nehmen sich eine Verschnaufpause?

Gerade wenn es den Lions gelingt, schnell in Führung zu gehen - was zugegebenermaßen nicht ihre Stärke ist, sie sind bekanntlich die Comeback-Könige - dann könnte sich Dallas schon fragen, ob es noch nötig ist, großartig viel Aufwand zu betreiben, um zurückzuschlagen.

Was auch möglich ist, ist eine Schonung der Stars. Die Cowboys könnten ebenfalls schnell in Führung gehen und dann auf die Idee kommen, die Topleute aus dem Spiel zu nehmen. Was man jetzt gar nicht mehr braucht, sind Verletzungen, die man sich zuzieht, da man vielleicht nicht voll bei der Sache ist. Warum also dieses Risiko eingehen?

Green, Cincinnati Bengals /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=9.html © getty 10/86 T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=10.html © getty 11/86 Wide Receiver, NFC: Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=11.html © getty 12/86 Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=12.html © getty 13/86 Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=13.html © getty 14/86 Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=14.html © getty 15/86 Running Backs, AFC: Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=15.html © getty 16/86 DeMarco Murray, Tennessee Titans /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=16.html © getty 17/86 LeSean McCoy, Buffalo Bills /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=17.html © getty 18/86 Running Backs, NFC: Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=18.html © getty 19/86 David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=19.html © getty 20/86 Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=20.html © getty 21/86 Fullback, AFC: Kyle Juszczyk, Baltimore Ravens /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=21.html © getty 22/86 Fullback, NFC: Mike Tolbert, Carolina Panthers /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=22.html © getty 23/86 Tight Ends, AFC: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=23.html © getty 24/86 Delanie Walker, Tennessee Titans /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=24.html © getty 25/86 Tight Ends, NFC: Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=25.html © getty 26/86 Jordan Reed, Washington Redskins /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=26.html © getty 27/86 Tackles, AFC: Joe Thomas, Cleveland Browns /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=27.html © getty 28/86 Donald Penn, Oakland Raiders /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=28.html © getty 29/86 Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=29.html © getty 30/86 Tackles, NFC: Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=30.html © getty 31/86 Trent Williams, Washington Redskins /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=31.html © getty 32/86 Jason Peters, Philadelphia Eagles /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=32.html © getty 33/86 Guards, AFC: Marshal Yanda, Baltimore Ravens /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=33.html © getty 34/86 Kelechi Osemele, Oakland Raiders /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=34.html © getty 35/86 David DeCastro, Pittsburgh Steelers /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=35.html © getty 36/86 Guards, NFC: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=36.html © getty 37/86 Brandon Scherff, Washington Redskins /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=37.html © getty 38/86 T.J. Welches Laufspiel?

Das angesprochene Problem, dass die Lions eher schwach auf der Brust sind, wenn es um das Laufspiel geht, sollte einem möglichen Erfolg der Gäste nicht unbedingt im Weg stehen. Wenn sie gewannen, dann durch ein meist starkes Passspiel. Und die Gefahr, dass Stafford und Co. dadurch zu eindimensional werden könnten, ist auch nicht schwerwiegend. Die Cowboys taten sich bislang nicht durch einen sonderlich starken Pass Rush hervor.

Ferner macht die Cowboys-Secondary ebenfalls nicht den stabilsten Eindruck, sodass Stafford die Zeit haben sollte, seine Receiver zu finden. Die nötigen Lücken werden sich auftun.

Natürlich sind die Cowboys der klare Favorit im letzten Monday Night Game der Saison. Doch psychologisch gesehen, liegen die Vorteile je nach Situation doch eher bei den Gästen, die noch für ein bestimmtes Ziel in der Regular Season spielen. Die Cowboys dagegen haben vorerst keine Ziele mehr, da sie alle schon erreicht sind. Deshalb könnte Detroit gewissermaßen zum lachenden Zweiten werden, vielleicht sogar in einem Shootout.

