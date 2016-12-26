Montag, 26.12.2016
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs - Denver Broncos 33:10

Chiefs sichern Ticket, werfen Champs raus

Die Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) stehen nach einem 33:10 (21:7, 0:3, 0:0, 12:0)-Erfolg über die Denver Broncos (8-7) in den Playoffs der AFC. Gleichzeitig bedeutet das Ergebnis des Sunday Night Games am Weihnachtstag das Aus für den Titelverteidiger. Die Miami Dolphins dürfen indes auch die Korken knallen lassen.

Die Chiefs brauchten einen Sieg, um das Playoff-Ticket zu lösen und gleichzeitig das Rennen um die AFC-West-Krone mit den Oakland Raiders offen zu halten. Entsprechend stürmisch kamen sie aus den Startlöchern im heimischen Arrowhead Stadium. Gleich drei Touchdowns gelangen dem Heimteam und einzig ein Fehler von Alex Smith ermöglichte den Gästen aus der Mile High City Punkte auf dem Scoreboard.

In den Mitteldritteln übernahmen dann die bärenstarken Defenses, wobei die Chiefs einen sehr guten Job in der Offense machten und lange Zeit effektiv den Ball kontrollierten. Besonders Tight End Travis Kelce wusste zu überzeugen. Gegen Ende buddelten sich die Gäste dann ein noch größeres Loch mit mehreren Turnovern.

Durch den Erfolg der Chiefs sichern sich diese mindestens eine Wild Card. Zudem stehen auch die Miami Dolphins sicher in der Postseason, während die Broncos nach ihrem Super-Bowl-Triumph in der Vorsaison die Playoffs verpasst haben.

Vor dem Kick-Off:

Durch den Sieg der Steelers über die Ravens zuvor haben die Chiefs schon vor dem Spiel wenigstens eine Wild Card in der AFC eingetütet. Ein Chiefs-Sieg hätte zur Folge, dass auch die Miami Dolphins vorzeitig feiern dürften. Für die Broncos ist dagegen ein Erfolg Pflicht, um die eigenen Playoff-Chancen am Leben zu halten.

Die Hausherren müssen auf Pass-Rusher Justin Houston und einmal mehr Cornerback Phillip Gaines verzichten. Bei den Gästen können weder Linebacker Brandon Marshall noch Safety T.J. Ward mittun. Letzterer wäre wohl die erste Option gegen TIght End Travis Kelce gewesen. Es wird also interessant zu sehen, wie Denver diese Aufgabe versucht zu lösen.

Der Star des Spiels: Travis Kelce. Was für eine Vorstellung vom Tight End! Kelce hatte nicht nur den 80-Yard-Touchdown, er führte auch alle Receiver mit elf Receptions für 160 Yards (TD) an. Mehr noch: Die ersten vier Completions von Alex Smith (25/36, 244 Yards, TD, INT, RUSH TD) im Spiel gingen allesamt an den Tight End - es waren auch die einzigen Chiefs-Completions im ersten Viertel.

Der Flop des Spiels: Broncos-Laufspiel. Eigentlich müsste man die gesamte Mannschaft hier nennen, doch besonders schlecht war das Laufspiel. Die Broncos kamen auf ganze 63 Yards bei auch nur 14 Carries (Chiefs: 37 CAR, 238 YDS, 2 TD). So entlastet man ein ohnehin limitiertes Passspiel herzlich wenig.

Das fiel auf:

  • Bemerkenswert war, dass angesichts zweier Mannschaften mit derart effektiven Pass-Rushern kein einziger Sack zustande kam. Immerhin sammelten beide zusammen neun Quarterback-Hits.

  • Tyreek Hill erlebte einen etwas ungewöhnlichen Tag. Die Allzweckwaffe trug den Ball zwar sechs Mal für 95 Yards (TD), fing aber keinen der fünf Pässe in seine Richtung.

  • Auch wenn die Chiefs nur im ersten und letzten Viertel wirklich punkteten, die Offense erfüllte über das gesamte Spiel hinweg einen wichtigen Zweck: Sie kontrollierte das Geschehen! Die Chiefs hatten über 38 Minuten den Ball und damit deutlich länger als die Gäste. Das war im Grunde die halbe Miete.

Marcus Blumberg
