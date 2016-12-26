Chiefs sichern Ticket, werfen Champs raus

© getty
Quarterbacks, AFC: Tom Brady, New England Patriots
Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders
Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers
Quarterbacks, NFC: Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Wide Receiver, AFC: Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers
Amari Cooper, Oakland Raiders
A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals
T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts
Wide Receiver, NFC: Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons
Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants
Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals
Running Backs, AFC: Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers
DeMarco Murray, Tennessee Titans
LeSean McCoy, Buffalo Bills
Running Backs, NFC: Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals
Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons
Fullback, AFC: Kyle Juszczyk, Baltimore Ravens
Fullback, NFC: Mike Tolbert, Carolina Panthers
Tight Ends, AFC: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
Delanie Walker, Tennessee Titans
Tight Ends, NFC: Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers
Jordan Reed, Washington Redskins
Tackles, AFC: Joe Thomas, Cleveland Browns
Donald Penn, Oakland Raiders
Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans
Tackles, NFC: Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys
Trent Williams, Washington Redskins
Jason Peters, Philadelphia Eagles
Guards, AFC: Marshal Yanda, Baltimore Ravens
Kelechi Osemele, Oakland Raiders
David DeCastro, Pittsburgh Steelers
Guards, NFC: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys
Brandon Scherff, Washington Redskins
T.J. Lang, Green Bay Packers
Center, AFC: Rodney Hudson, Oakland Raiders
Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh Steelers
Center, NFC: Travis Frederick, Dallas Cowboys
Alex Mack, Atlanta Falcons
Defensive Ends, AFC: Khalil Mack, Oakland Raiders
Cameron Wake, Miami Dolphins
Jadeveon Clowney, Houston Texans
Defensive Ends, NFC: Everson Griffen, Minnesota Vikings
Cliff Avril, Seattle Seahawks
Michael Bennett, Seattle Seahawks
Interior Linemen, AFC: Geno Atkins, Cincinnati Bengals
Ndamukong Suh, Miami Dolphins
Jurrell Casey, Tennessee Titans
Interior Linemen, NFC: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
Gerald McCoy, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles
Outside Linebacker, AFC: Von Miller, Denver Broncos
Lorenzo Alexander, Buffalo Bills
Brian Orakpo, Tennessee Titans
Outside Linebacker, NFC: Vic Beasley, Atlanta Falcons
Ryan Kerrigan, Washington Redskins
Thomas Davis, Carolina Panthers
Inside Linebacker, AFC: Dont'a Hightower, New England Patriots
C.J. Mosley, Baltimore Ravens
Inside Linebacker, NFC: Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks
Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers
Cornerbacks, AFC: Marcus Peters, Kansas City Chiefs
Aqib Talib, Denver Broncos
Casey Hayward, San Diego Chargers
Chris Harris, Denver Broncos
Cornerbacks, NFC: Janoris Jenkins, New York Giants
Patrick Peterson, Arizona Cardinals
Richard Sherman, Seattle Seahawks
Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota Vikings
Free Safetys, AFC: Devin McCourty, New England Patriots
Reggie Nelson, Oakland Raiders
Free Safetys, NFC: Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Green Bay Packers
Strong Safety, AFC: Eric Berry, Kansas City Chiefs
Strong Safety, NFC: Landon Collins, New York Giants
Punter, AFC: Pat McAfee, Indianapolis Colts
Punter, NFC: Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams
Kicker, AFC: Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
Kicker, NFC: Matt Bryant, Atlanta Falcons
Return Specialist, AFC: Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
Return Specialist, NFC: Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota Vikings
Special Teamer, AFC: Matthew Slater, New England Patriots
Special Teamer, NFC: Dwayne Harris, New York Giants
Marcus Blumberg(Redaktion)
Marcus Blumberg, Jahrgang 1984, ist seit 2014 für SPOX.com tätig. Geboren und aufgewachsen im Herzen Niedersachsens studierte er Germanistik und Philosophie in Göttingen. Schon währenddessen war er für Baseballinsider und AmericanFootballinsider tätig. Nach einem Praktikum bei SPOX Anfang 2012 kehrte er zurück und ist vor allem in den Bereichen Sportal, Live und US-Sport tätig.