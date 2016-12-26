Chiefs sichern Ticket, werfen Champs raus

Montag, 26.12.2016

Die Chiefs brauchten einen Sieg, um das Playoff-Ticket zu lösen und gleichzeitig das Rennen um die AFC-West-Krone mit den Oakland Raiders offen zu halten. Entsprechend stürmisch kamen sie aus den Startlöchern im heimischen Arrowhead Stadium. Gleich drei Touchdowns gelangen dem Heimteam und einzig ein Fehler von Alex Smith ermöglichte den Gästen aus der Mile High City Punkte auf dem Scoreboard.

Hier geht's zum kompletten Boxscore

In den Mitteldritteln übernahmen dann die bärenstarken Defenses, wobei die Chiefs einen sehr guten Job in der Offense machten und lange Zeit effektiv den Ball kontrollierten. Besonders Tight End Travis Kelce wusste zu überzeugen. Gegen Ende buddelten sich die Gäste dann ein noch größeres Loch mit mehreren Turnovern.

Durch den Erfolg der Chiefs sichern sich diese mindestens eine Wild Card. Zudem stehen auch die Miami Dolphins sicher in der Postseason, während die Broncos nach ihrem Super-Bowl-Triumph in der Vorsaison die Playoffs verpasst haben.

Der Spielfilm:

Vor dem Kick-Off:

Durch den Sieg der Steelers über die Ravens zuvor haben die Chiefs schon vor dem Spiel wenigstens eine Wild Card in der AFC eingetütet. Ein Chiefs-Sieg hätte zur Folge, dass auch die Miami Dolphins vorzeitig feiern dürften. Für die Broncos ist dagegen ein Erfolg Pflicht, um die eigenen Playoff-Chancen am Leben zu halten.

Die Hausherren müssen auf Pass-Rusher Justin Houston und einmal mehr Cornerback Phillip Gaines verzichten. Bei den Gästen können weder Linebacker Brandon Marshall noch Safety T.J. Ward mittun. Letzterer wäre wohl die erste Option gegen TIght End Travis Kelce gewesen. Es wird also interessant zu sehen, wie Denver diese Aufgabe versucht zu lösen.

Die längsten Playoff-Durststrecken in der NFL © getty 1/11 Die Oakland Raiders haben es geschafft! Zum ersten Mal seit 2002 stehen die Raiders in den Playoffs - und verlassen somit die Frust-Liste. Andere Teams warten seit gefühlten Ewigkeiten... /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/playoff-durststrecke-new-york-giants-browns-bills-raiders/laengste-playoff-wartezeit-bears-jets-bucs.html © getty 2/11 10.: New York Giants (5 Jahre): Ja, die Giants haben die aktuell zehntlängste Durststrecke! Seit fünf Jahren warten die G-Men auf ein Postseason-Spiel - das letzte dieser Sorte war dafür der Super-Bowl-Triumph /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/playoff-durststrecke-new-york-giants-browns-bills-raiders/laengste-playoff-wartezeit-bears-jets-bucs,seite=2.html © getty 3/11 8.: Chicago Bears (6 Jahre): Die Bears warten seit 2010 - zuletzt gab es da die Niederlage im NFC-Championship-Game gegen die Green Bay Packers /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/playoff-durststrecke-new-york-giants-browns-bills-raiders/laengste-playoff-wartezeit-bears-jets-bucs,seite=3.html © getty 4/11 8.: New York Jets (6 Jahre): Gang Green wartet noch ein Jahr länger als der Rivale aus New York. Genau wie Chicago standen auch die Jets zuletzt 2010 im Championship Game - danach begann die Durststrecke /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/playoff-durststrecke-new-york-giants-browns-bills-raiders/laengste-playoff-wartezeit-bears-jets-bucs,seite=4.html © getty 5/11 6.: Miami Dolphins (8 Jahre): Die Dolphins haben, trotz der Verletzung von Ryan Tannehill, eine reelle Chance, endlich wieder Postseason-Luft zu schnuppern. Zuletzt war in der 2008er Wild-Card-Runde Schluss - ein klares 9:27 gegen Baltimore /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/playoff-durststrecke-new-york-giants-browns-bills-raiders/laengste-playoff-wartezeit-bears-jets-bucs,seite=5.html © getty 6/11 6.: Tennessee Titans (8 Jahre): Tennessee schaffte es, ebenfalls in den 2008er Playoffs, zumindest eine Runde weiter - im Divisional Game aber war dann auch gegen Baltimore Schluss (10:13) /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/playoff-durststrecke-new-york-giants-browns-bills-raiders/laengste-playoff-wartezeit-bears-jets-bucs,seite=6.html © getty 7/11 4.: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9 Jahre): Seit dem Wild-Card-Aus 2007 gegen die Giants warten sie in Tampa Bay auf die Playoffs - eine Chance gibt es noch in dieser Saison, klappt es nicht, wäre es die längste Durstrecke in der Franchise-Geschichte. /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/playoff-durststrecke-new-york-giants-browns-bills-raiders/laengste-playoff-wartezeit-bears-jets-bucs,seite=7.html © getty 8/11 4.: Jacksonville Jaguars (9 Jahre): Playoff-Träume? Keine Chance in Jacksonville. Vielmehr steht der nächste Umbruch bevor, zuletzt gab es Playoff-Football für die Jags in der Divisional-Round 2007 (20:31 gegen New England) /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/playoff-durststrecke-new-york-giants-browns-bills-raiders/laengste-playoff-wartezeit-bears-jets-bucs,seite=8.html © getty 9/11 3.: Los Angeles Rams (12 Jahre): Ob St. Louis oder L.A. - auf Playoffs warten Rams-Fans seit nunmehr über einem Jahrzehnt! In den 2004er Playoffs gab's das Aus in der Divisional-Round gegen Atlanta (17:47), ein neuer Coach soll es 2017 richten /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/playoff-durststrecke-new-york-giants-browns-bills-raiders/laengste-playoff-wartezeit-bears-jets-bucs,seite=9.html © getty 10/11 2.: Cleveland Browns (14 Jahre): Keine Überraschung - auch die Browns waren schon eine ganze Weile lang nicht mehr dabei. Die 2002er Playoffs endeten für Cleveland in der Wild-Card-Runde gegen Pittsburgh (33:36), in dieser Saison droht 0-16 /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/playoff-durststrecke-new-york-giants-browns-bills-raiders/laengste-playoff-wartezeit-bears-jets-bucs,seite=10.html © getty 11/11 1.: Buffalo Bills (17 Jahre): Unangefochtener Spitzenreiter aber ist Buffalo, die Bills marschieren mit großen Schritten auf zwei Dekaden ohne Playoff-Football zu! Und die 1999er Saison endete auch schon in der Wild-Card-Runde in Tennessee /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/playoff-durststrecke-new-york-giants-browns-bills-raiders/laengste-playoff-wartezeit-bears-jets-bucs,seite=11.html

Roundup, Week 16: Thriller in Seattle, Mariota und Carr schwer verletzt

1. Viertel: Was für ein Start ins Spiel! Die Chiefs feuern auf allen Zylindern und Stürmern zu zwei Touchdowns in den ersten zehn Minuten. Erst läuft Smith nach sieben Spielzügen über zehn Yards selbst in die Endzone, dann macht es Tyreek Hill mit einem 70-Yard-Touchdown. Das erste Lebenszeichen der Gäste ist dann eine Interception von Smith, der beim Passversuch getroffen wird. Daraus macht Justin Forsett einen Ein-Yard-Touchdown-Lauf. Doch nur zwei Spielzüge später findet Smith Travis Kelce auf einem Bubble-Screen. Kelce ist dann völlig frei und marschiert über 80 Yards in die Endzone zum dritten Touchdown des Spiels. 21:7 Kansas City.

2. Viertel: Im zweiten Viertel beruhigen sich die Dinge etwas und die Gäste steigern sich in der Defense, sodass sie nicht mehr viel zulassen und somit auch die eigene Offensive etwas entlasten. Mitte des Viertels verkürzt dann Brandon McManus durch ein 51-Yard-Field-Goal. Doch in der letzten Minuten vor der Halbzeit lassen die Broncos dann die Chance auf weitere Punkte verstreichen: Anstatt ein 53-Yard-Field-Goal zu versuchen, laufen sie einen Fake mit McManus, der aber vor dem Marker für ein neues First Down gestoppt wird. Pausenstand: 21:10 Kansas City.

Chiefs-Kicker Cairo Santos im Interview: "Der Chiefs-FIFA-Champion bin ich!"

3. Viertel: Der Trend aus dem zweiten Viertel setzt sich fort: Die Defenses haben das Spiel übernommen und lassen auf beiden Seiten nichts zu. Jeder Drive endet per Punt. Die Chiefs gehen also mit einer Two-Score-Lead ins Schlussviertel. 21:10 Kansas City.

4. Viertel: Die Chiefs eröffnen das Schlussviertel mit einem Field Goal von Cairo Santos aus 27 Yards, anschließend erobern sie einen Fumble von Kick-Returner Kalif Raymond, der sich schon zuvor einen Fumble geleistet hatte, diesen aber selbst eroberte. Das Ergebnis des ersten Broncos-Turnovers: ein 39-Yard-Field-Goal von Santos. Im folgenden Drive verliert dann Devontae Booker auch noch einen Fumble, den die Chiefs in der gegnerischen Hälfte erobern. Im Anschluss geht's bis an die 2, dann kommt der Big Guy: Defensive Tackle Dontari Poe nimmt den Snap direkt in der Wildcat-Formation und setzt dann zum Sprungwurf an, der bei einem völlig offenen Demetrius Harris in der Endzone landet. Touchdown Chiefs mit weniger als zwei Minuten zu spielen. Die Broncos kommen nochmal, doch am Ende steht nur noch eine Siemian-Interception. Das war's, die Chiefs sind in den Playoffs, die Broncos eliminiert. 33:10 Kansas City.

Die Pro-Bowl-Teilnehmer 2016 © getty 1/86 Quarterbacks, AFC: Tom Brady, New England Patriots /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott.html © getty 2/86 Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=2.html © getty 3/86 Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=3.html © getty 4/86 Quarterbacks, NFC: Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=4.html © getty 5/86 Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=5.html © getty 6/86 Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=6.html © getty 7/86 Wide Receiver, AFC: Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=7.html © getty 8/86 Amari Cooper, Oakland Raiders /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=8.html © getty 9/86 A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=9.html © getty 10/86 T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=10.html © getty 11/86 Wide Receiver, NFC: Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=11.html © getty 12/86 Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=12.html © getty 13/86 Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=13.html © getty 14/86 Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=14.html © getty 15/86 Running Backs, AFC: Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=15.html © getty 16/86 DeMarco Murray, Tennessee Titans /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=16.html © getty 17/86 LeSean McCoy, Buffalo Bills /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=17.html © getty 18/86 Running Backs, NFC: Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=18.html © getty 19/86 David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=19.html © getty 20/86 Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=20.html © getty 21/86 Fullback, AFC: Kyle Juszczyk, Baltimore Ravens /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=21.html © getty 22/86 Fullback, NFC: Mike Tolbert, Carolina Panthers /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=22.html © getty 23/86 Tight Ends, AFC: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=23.html © getty 24/86 Delanie Walker, Tennessee Titans /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=24.html © getty 25/86 Tight Ends, NFC: Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=25.html © getty 26/86 Jordan Reed, Washington Redskins /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=26.html © getty 27/86 Tackles, AFC: Joe Thomas, Cleveland Browns /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=27.html © getty 28/86 Donald Penn, Oakland Raiders /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=28.html © getty 29/86 Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=29.html © getty 30/86 Tackles, NFC: Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=30.html © getty 31/86 Trent Williams, Washington Redskins /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=31.html © getty 32/86 Jason Peters, Philadelphia Eagles /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=32.html © getty 33/86 Guards, AFC: Marshal Yanda, Baltimore Ravens /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=33.html © getty 34/86 Kelechi Osemele, Oakland Raiders /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=34.html © getty 35/86 David DeCastro, Pittsburgh Steelers /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=35.html © getty 36/86 Guards, NFC: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=36.html © getty 37/86 Brandon Scherff, Washington Redskins /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=37.html © getty 38/86 T.J. Lang, Green Bay Packers /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=38.html © getty 39/86 Center, AFC: Rodney Hudson, Oakland Raiders /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=39.html © getty 40/86 Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh Steelers /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=40.html © getty 41/86 Center, NFC: Travis Frederick, Dallas Cowboys /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=41.html © getty 42/86 Alex Mack, Atlanta Falcons /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=42.html © getty 43/86 Defensive Ends, AFC: Khalil Mack, Oakland Raiders /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=43.html © getty 44/86 Cameron Wake, Miami Dolphins /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=44.html © getty 45/86 Jadeveon Clowney, Houston Texans /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=45.html © getty 46/86 Defensive Ends, NFC: Everson Griffen, Minnesota Vikings /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=46.html © getty 47/86 Cliff Avril, Seattle Seahawks /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=47.html © getty 48/86 Michael Bennett, Seattle Seahawks /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=48.html © getty 49/86 Interior Linemen, AFC: Geno Atkins, Cincinnati Bengals /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=49.html © getty 50/86 Ndamukong Suh, Miami Dolphins /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=50.html © getty 51/86 Jurrell Casey, Tennessee Titans /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=51.html © getty 52/86 Interior Linemen, NFC: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=52.html © getty 53/86 Gerald McCoy, Tampa Bay Buccaneers /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=53.html © getty 54/86 Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=54.html © getty 55/86 Outside Linebacker, AFC: Von Miller, Denver Broncos /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=55.html © getty 56/86 Lorenzo Alexander, Buffalo Bills /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=56.html © getty 57/86 Brian Orakpo, Tennessee Titans /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=57.html © getty 58/86 Outside Linebacker, NFC: Vic Beasley, Atlanta Falcons /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=58.html © getty 59/86 Ryan Kerrigan, Washington Redskins /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=59.html © getty 60/86 Thomas Davis, Carolina Panthers /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=60.html © getty 61/86 Inside Linebacker, AFC: Dont'a Hightower, New England Patriots /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=61.html © getty 62/86 C.J. Mosley, Baltimore Ravens /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=62.html © getty 63/86 Inside Linebacker, NFC: Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=63.html © getty 64/86 Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=64.html © getty 65/86 Cornerbacks, AFC: Marcus Peters, Kansas City Chiefs /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=65.html © getty 66/86 Aqib Talib, Denver Broncos /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=66.html © getty 67/86 Casey Hayward, San Diego Chargers /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=67.html © getty 68/86 Chris Harris, Denver Broncos /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=68.html © getty 69/86 Cornerbacks, NFC: Janoris Jenkins, New York Giants /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=69.html © getty 70/86 Patrick Peterson, Arizona Cardinals /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=70.html © getty 71/86 Richard Sherman, Seattle Seahawks /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=71.html © getty 72/86 Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota Vikings /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=72.html © getty 73/86 Free Safetys, AFC: Devin McCourty, New England Patriots /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=73.html © getty 74/86 Reggie Nelson, Oakland Raiders /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=74.html © getty 75/86 Free Safetys, NFC: Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=75.html © getty 76/86 Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Green Bay Packers /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=76.html © getty 77/86 Strong Safety, AFC: Eric Berry, Kansas City Chiefs /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=77.html © getty 78/86 Strong Safety, NFC: Landon Collins, New York Giants /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=78.html © getty 79/86 Punter, AFC: Pat McAfee, Indianapolis Colts /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=79.html © getty 80/86 Punter, NFC: Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=80.html © getty 81/86 Kicker, AFC: Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=81.html © getty 82/86 Kicker, NFC: Matt Bryant, Atlanta Falcons /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=82.html © getty 83/86 Return Specialist, AFC: Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=83.html © getty 84/86 Return Specialist, NFC: Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota Vikings /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=84.html © getty 85/86 Special Teamer, AFC: Matthew Slater, New England Patriots /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=85.html © getty 86/86 Special Teamer, NFC: Dwayne Harris, New York Giants /de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=86.html

Der Star des Spiels: Travis Kelce. Was für eine Vorstellung vom Tight End! Kelce hatte nicht nur den 80-Yard-Touchdown, er führte auch alle Receiver mit elf Receptions für 160 Yards (TD) an. Mehr noch: Die ersten vier Completions von Alex Smith (25/36, 244 Yards, TD, INT, RUSH TD) im Spiel gingen allesamt an den Tight End - es waren auch die einzigen Chiefs-Completions im ersten Viertel.

Der Flop des Spiels: Broncos-Laufspiel. Eigentlich müsste man die gesamte Mannschaft hier nennen, doch besonders schlecht war das Laufspiel. Die Broncos kamen auf ganze 63 Yards bei auch nur 14 Carries (Chiefs: 37 CAR, 238 YDS, 2 TD). So entlastet man ein ohnehin limitiertes Passspiel herzlich wenig.

Erlebe ausgewählte NFL-Spiele Live auf DAZN. Hol Dir jetzt Deinen Gratismonat

Das fiel auf:

Bemerkenswert war, dass angesichts zweier Mannschaften mit derart effektiven Pass-Rushern kein einziger Sack zustande kam. Immerhin sammelten beide zusammen neun Quarterback-Hits.

Tyreek Hill erlebte einen etwas ungewöhnlichen Tag. Die Allzweckwaffe trug den Ball zwar sechs Mal für 95 Yards (TD), fing aber keinen der fünf Pässe in seine Richtung.

Auch wenn die Chiefs nur im ersten und letzten Viertel wirklich punkteten, die Offense erfüllte über das gesamte Spiel hinweg einen wichtigen Zweck: Sie kontrollierte das Geschehen! Die Chiefs hatten über 38 Minuten den Ball und damit deutlich länger als die Gäste. Das war im Grunde die halbe Miete.

Week 16 im kompletten Überblick