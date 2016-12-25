Cincy schenkt Houston den Playoff-Platz

Sonntag, 25.12.2016

Nach einer schwachen ersten Hälfte, die mit zwölf Punts in Folge begann, gingen die Gäste kurz vor der Pause durch ein Field Goal von Bullock in Führung, gaben diese dann aber in der zweiten Halbzeit wieder ab. Nach einem 86-Yard-Touchdown von Bengals-Receiver Brandon LaFell (6 REC, 130 YDS) konterte Houston aber prompt durch einen Touchdown von Running Back Alfred Blue (21 CAR, 72 YDS). In den Schlusssekunden hatten die Bengals noch die Chance auf den Auswärtssieg, doch Bullock setzte seinen Field-Goal-Versuch aus 43 Yards rechts neben die Stangen.

Durch den Sieg und Titans-Niederlage am Samstag stehen die Texans, bei denen Quarterback Tom Savage (18/29, 176 YDS) zu seinem ersten Start kam, vorzeitig als Gewinner der AFC South fest und werden in den Playoffs damit am Wildcard-Wochenende ein Heimspiel austragen. Die Bengals hatten schon vor der Partie keine Chance mehr auf den Einzug in die Postseason.

Hier geht's zum kompletten Boxscore

Die Stimmen:

Bill O'Brien (Head Coach Houston Texans): "Es spielt keine Rolle, wie hübsch unser Spiel war. Wir sind zurück in den Playoffs. Wir freuen uns auf die Playoffs."

Jadeveon Clowney (Pass Rusher Houston Texans): "Ich bin bereit für die Playoffs. Es war nicht schön, aber wir haben es hingekriegt. Mann, das wird super."

A.J. Bouye (Cornerback Houston Texans): "Ich wollte gut spielen und meine Teamkameraden nicht im Stich lassen. Ich habe mir [Randy Bullock] vor dem finalen Kick angeschaut und dachte mir schon, dass er vorbeischießt."

Der Spielfilm:

Vor dem Kick-Off: Durch die Niederlage der Titans gegen Jacksonville ist klar: Mit einem Heimsieg können die Texans den Showdown gegen Tennessee am Neujahrstag vermeiden - ein Sieg und man steht als Division-Sieger in den Playoffs. Dabei setzt Coach Bill O'Brien von Anfang an auf Tom Savage, der den bisherigen Starter Brock Osweiler in der vergangenen Woche verdrängt hatte. Allerdings fehlt neben Savage der etatmäßige Running Back Lamar Miller (Knöchel).

Bei den Bengals wird Andy Quarterback Andy Dalton zum ersten Mal in seiner Karriere eine Saison mit negativer Bilanz abschließen. Dabei fehlen ihm weiter Receiver A.J. Green, außerdem Tight End Tyler Eifert und Vontaze Burfict (Gehirnerschütterung) in der Defensive.

1. Viertel: Geschenke werden im NRG Stadium nicht verteilt! Jeweils drei Punts auf beiden Seiten, dann ist die Geschichte der ersten 15 Minuten auch schon erzählt. Besonders Tom Savage steht ständig unter Druck und hat bereits drei Sacks einstecken müssen. Den Bengals gelingen zwei First Downs in drei Drives. Bisher noch nicht wirklich viel zu sehen. 0:0

2. Viertel: Es geht so weiter! Auch im zweiten Viertel verrichten die Punter Schwerstarbeit, in sechs weiteren Drives gibt es für die Zuschauer gerade mal ein First Down zu bewundern. 0:0 nach Overtime? Nein, von der eigenen 8-Yard-Linie legen die Bengals dann doch noch einen langen Drive hin, Dalton findet Tyler Boyd für 21 Yards. Aber an der 25-Yard-Linie läuft die Uhr ab: Randy Bullock aus 43 Yards, knapp innen am rechten Pfosten vorbei. Halbzeit: 3:0 Cincinnati.

3. Viertel: Plötzlich läuft es auch bei Savage. Sechs von sieben Pässen kommen beim Opening Drive der zweiten Hälfte an, dazu hilft die eine oder andere Flagge gegen Cincy. Bis an die gegnerische 6-Yard-Linie geht es, dann wird es doch nur ein Field Goal zum Ausgleich. Die Bengals brauchen vier Minuten für neun Yards, dann wird gepuntet - und die Texans nehmen erneut Fahrt auf. 3:3.

4. Viertel: Bei Third Down eröffnet Savage das Schlussviertel mit einem Lob auf Akeem Hunt, 24 Yards und schließlich das nächste kurze Field Goal von Nick Novak. Anschließend rutscht ein Pass von Dalton durch die Hände von Boyd - Interception von Quintin Demps! Die bleibt ohne Folgen, und dann findet Dalton mit einer Slant von der eigenen 14 Brandon LaFell. Der ist durch die Mitte auf und davon! 86-Yard-Score, der erste Touchdown des Tages. Aber die Texans brauchen im Gegenzug nur vier Plays für 75 Yards, Alfred Blue findet die Lücke zum 24-Yard-Touchdown. Der PAT wird geblockt, also nur 12:10. Kommen die Gäste noch einmal? Ja! Nach zwei Punts führt Dalton seine Offense bis an die 25 und überwindet dabei ein Third Down und sogar ein Fourth Down. Aber Bullock zielt aus 43 Yards vorbei - die Texans gewinnen! Endstand: 12:10 Houston.

Der Star des Spiels: Whitney Mercilus. Der Pass Rusher der Texans hatte zuletzt mehrere Wochen auf einen Sack warten müssen. Gegen die Bengals war er der Star einer dominanten Defensive Line und kam gegen Dalton auf zwei Sacks und insgesamt fünf Hurries. Insgesamt ließ Houston nur 2,6 Yards pro Rush zu. Ebenfalls gut aufgelegt: Jadeveon Clowney (1 Sack) und Cornerback A.J. Boye (9 Tackles, drei Pässe verteidigt).

Der Flop des Spiels: Randy Bullock. Vor der Pause hatte der Kicker, der erst vor kurzem den schwachen Mike Nugent ersetzt hatte, ja noch bewiesen, dass er aus 43 Yards Entfernung treffen kann, auch wenn der Treffer ebenfalls knapp war. Am Ende stimmte dann auch das Timing nicht: Bullock machte schon vor dem Snap einen kurzen Schritt, war denn etwas zu nah am Ball und setzte ihn so rechts vorbei. In Sachen Draft nicht einmal schlecht für Cincinnati, aber die Sorgen auf der Kicker-Position werden damit nicht kleiner.

Das fiel auf:

Die erste Halbzeit war wahrlich kein Leckerbissen für Offensiv-Freunde. 12 Punts, lediglich ein Field Goal. Beide Running Games waren größtenteils abgemeldet, und während bei Dalton zumindest die kurzen Pässe ankamen (15/24 für 111 Yards), gelang Savage eigentlich überhaupt nichts: 2/7 für 13 Yards, dazu 18 Yards Raumverlust durch drei Sacks.

Aber O'Brien vertraute seinem neuen Starting Quarterback auch in Halbzeit zwei, und dort zeigte der 26-Jährige dann einige gute Ansätze, vor allem gegen die harten Hits des gegnerischen Pass Rush: Gleich mehrfach kam der Rush ungehindert zu ihm durch, doch Savage stand unbeirrt in der Pocket und brachte im letzten Moment Pässe an den Mann.

Die gute Abstimmung von Savage und Receiver DeAndre Hopkins aus der Vorwoche war diesmal nur kurzzeitig zu sehen: In der ersten Halbzeit gelang Hopkins kein Catch bei nur einem Target. Am Ende waren es drei Catches für vergleichsweise magere 43 Yards, wobei Hopkins auch die eine oder andere Flagge zog. Von der Topform des letzten Jahres ist er aber weiterhin weit entfernt: Hopkins leistete sich im Gegenzug nämlich auch Strafen für Offensive Pass Interference.

Bei den Bengals war klar: Um wirklich viel geht es nicht mehr. Durch die Ausfälle im Passing Game suchte sich Dalton dementsprechend auch vergleichsweise ungewohnte Anspielstationen. Der 22 Jahre alte Cody Core kam so auf gleich 14 Targets (8 Catches, 39 YDS). Im Running Game gingen die meisten Carries an Rex Burkhead (12 CAR, 42 YDS).

Interessante Statistik von Andy Dalton (28/41, 268 YDS, TD, INT): Lassen die Bengals weniger als 13 Punkte zu, hat er von 21 Spielen 19 gewonnen. Beide Niederlagen kassierte er gegen Houston.

