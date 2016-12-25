Sonntag, 25.12.2016
US-Sport \ NFL

NFL: Houston Texans - Cincinnati Bengals 12:10

Cincy schenkt Houston den Playoff-Platz

Die Houston Texans (9-6) haben ihr Heimspiel gegen die Cincinnati Bengals (5-9-1) mit 12:10 (0:0, 0:3, 3:0, 9:7) gewonnen und sich damit vorzeitig den ersten Platz in der AFC South und das damit einhergehende Playoff-Ticket gesichert. Dafür konnte man sich allerdings bei Bengals-Kicker Randy Bullock bedanken.

Artikel zum Thema

Artikel zum Thema

Nach einer schwachen ersten Hälfte, die mit zwölf Punts in Folge begann, gingen die Gäste kurz vor der Pause durch ein Field Goal von Bullock in Führung, gaben diese dann aber in der zweiten Halbzeit wieder ab. Nach einem 86-Yard-Touchdown von Bengals-Receiver Brandon LaFell (6 REC, 130 YDS) konterte Houston aber prompt durch einen Touchdown von Running Back Alfred Blue (21 CAR, 72 YDS). In den Schlusssekunden hatten die Bengals noch die Chance auf den Auswärtssieg, doch Bullock setzte seinen Field-Goal-Versuch aus 43 Yards rechts neben die Stangen.

Durch den Sieg und Titans-Niederlage am Samstag stehen die Texans, bei denen Quarterback Tom Savage (18/29, 176 YDS) zu seinem ersten Start kam, vorzeitig als Gewinner der AFC South fest und werden in den Playoffs damit am Wildcard-Wochenende ein Heimspiel austragen. Die Bengals hatten schon vor der Partie keine Chance mehr auf den Einzug in die Postseason.

Hier geht's zum kompletten Boxscore

Die Stimmen:

Bill O'Brien (Head Coach Houston Texans): "Es spielt keine Rolle, wie hübsch unser Spiel war. Wir sind zurück in den Playoffs. Wir freuen uns auf die Playoffs."

Jadeveon Clowney (Pass Rusher Houston Texans): "Ich bin bereit für die Playoffs. Es war nicht schön, aber wir haben es hingekriegt. Mann, das wird super."

A.J. Bouye (Cornerback Houston Texans): "Ich wollte gut spielen und meine Teamkameraden nicht im Stich lassen. Ich habe mir [Randy Bullock] vor dem finalen Kick angeschaut und dachte mir schon, dass er vorbeischießt."

Die längsten Playoff-Durststrecken in der NFL
Die Oakland Raiders haben es geschafft! Zum ersten Mal seit 2002 stehen die Raiders in den Playoffs - und verlassen somit die Frust-Liste. Andere Teams warten seit gefühlten Ewigkeiten...
© getty
1/11
Die Oakland Raiders haben es geschafft! Zum ersten Mal seit 2002 stehen die Raiders in den Playoffs - und verlassen somit die Frust-Liste. Andere Teams warten seit gefühlten Ewigkeiten...
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/playoff-durststrecke-new-york-giants-browns-bills-raiders/laengste-playoff-wartezeit-bears-jets-bucs.html
10.: New York Giants (5 Jahre): Ja, die Giants haben die aktuell zehntlängste Durststrecke! Seit fünf Jahren warten die G-Men auf ein Postseason-Spiel - das letzte dieser Sorte war dafür der Super-Bowl-Triumph
© getty
2/11
10.: New York Giants (5 Jahre): Ja, die Giants haben die aktuell zehntlängste Durststrecke! Seit fünf Jahren warten die G-Men auf ein Postseason-Spiel - das letzte dieser Sorte war dafür der Super-Bowl-Triumph
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/playoff-durststrecke-new-york-giants-browns-bills-raiders/laengste-playoff-wartezeit-bears-jets-bucs,seite=2.html
8.: Chicago Bears (6 Jahre): Die Bears warten seit 2010 - zuletzt gab es da die Niederlage im NFC-Championship-Game gegen die Green Bay Packers
© getty
3/11
8.: Chicago Bears (6 Jahre): Die Bears warten seit 2010 - zuletzt gab es da die Niederlage im NFC-Championship-Game gegen die Green Bay Packers
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/playoff-durststrecke-new-york-giants-browns-bills-raiders/laengste-playoff-wartezeit-bears-jets-bucs,seite=3.html
8.: New York Jets (6 Jahre): Gang Green wartet noch ein Jahr länger als der Rivale aus New York. Genau wie Chicago standen auch die Jets zuletzt 2010 im Championship Game - danach begann die Durststrecke
© getty
4/11
8.: New York Jets (6 Jahre): Gang Green wartet noch ein Jahr länger als der Rivale aus New York. Genau wie Chicago standen auch die Jets zuletzt 2010 im Championship Game - danach begann die Durststrecke
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/playoff-durststrecke-new-york-giants-browns-bills-raiders/laengste-playoff-wartezeit-bears-jets-bucs,seite=4.html
6.: Miami Dolphins (8 Jahre): Die Dolphins haben, trotz der Verletzung von Ryan Tannehill, eine reelle Chance, endlich wieder Postseason-Luft zu schnuppern. Zuletzt war in der 2008er Wild-Card-Runde Schluss - ein klares 9:27 gegen Baltimore
© getty
5/11
6.: Miami Dolphins (8 Jahre): Die Dolphins haben, trotz der Verletzung von Ryan Tannehill, eine reelle Chance, endlich wieder Postseason-Luft zu schnuppern. Zuletzt war in der 2008er Wild-Card-Runde Schluss - ein klares 9:27 gegen Baltimore
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/playoff-durststrecke-new-york-giants-browns-bills-raiders/laengste-playoff-wartezeit-bears-jets-bucs,seite=5.html
6.: Tennessee Titans (8 Jahre): Tennessee schaffte es, ebenfalls in den 2008er Playoffs, zumindest eine Runde weiter - im Divisional Game aber war dann auch gegen Baltimore Schluss (10:13)
© getty
6/11
6.: Tennessee Titans (8 Jahre): Tennessee schaffte es, ebenfalls in den 2008er Playoffs, zumindest eine Runde weiter - im Divisional Game aber war dann auch gegen Baltimore Schluss (10:13)
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/playoff-durststrecke-new-york-giants-browns-bills-raiders/laengste-playoff-wartezeit-bears-jets-bucs,seite=6.html
4.: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9 Jahre): Seit dem Wild-Card-Aus 2007 gegen die Giants warten sie in Tampa Bay auf die Playoffs - eine Chance gibt es noch in dieser Saison, klappt es nicht, wäre es die längste Durstrecke in der Franchise-Geschichte.
© getty
7/11
4.: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9 Jahre): Seit dem Wild-Card-Aus 2007 gegen die Giants warten sie in Tampa Bay auf die Playoffs - eine Chance gibt es noch in dieser Saison, klappt es nicht, wäre es die längste Durstrecke in der Franchise-Geschichte.
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/playoff-durststrecke-new-york-giants-browns-bills-raiders/laengste-playoff-wartezeit-bears-jets-bucs,seite=7.html
4.: Jacksonville Jaguars (9 Jahre): Playoff-Träume? Keine Chance in Jacksonville. Vielmehr steht der nächste Umbruch bevor, zuletzt gab es Playoff-Football für die Jags in der Divisional-Round 2007 (20:31 gegen New England)
© getty
8/11
4.: Jacksonville Jaguars (9 Jahre): Playoff-Träume? Keine Chance in Jacksonville. Vielmehr steht der nächste Umbruch bevor, zuletzt gab es Playoff-Football für die Jags in der Divisional-Round 2007 (20:31 gegen New England)
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/playoff-durststrecke-new-york-giants-browns-bills-raiders/laengste-playoff-wartezeit-bears-jets-bucs,seite=8.html
3.: Los Angeles Rams (12 Jahre): Ob St. Louis oder L.A. - auf Playoffs warten Rams-Fans seit nunmehr über einem Jahrzehnt! In den 2004er Playoffs gab's das Aus in der Divisional-Round gegen Atlanta (17:47), ein neuer Coach soll es 2017 richten
© getty
9/11
3.: Los Angeles Rams (12 Jahre): Ob St. Louis oder L.A. - auf Playoffs warten Rams-Fans seit nunmehr über einem Jahrzehnt! In den 2004er Playoffs gab's das Aus in der Divisional-Round gegen Atlanta (17:47), ein neuer Coach soll es 2017 richten
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/playoff-durststrecke-new-york-giants-browns-bills-raiders/laengste-playoff-wartezeit-bears-jets-bucs,seite=9.html
2.: Cleveland Browns (14 Jahre): Keine Überraschung - auch die Browns waren schon eine ganze Weile lang nicht mehr dabei. Die 2002er Playoffs endeten für Cleveland in der Wild-Card-Runde gegen Pittsburgh (33:36), in dieser Saison droht 0-16
© getty
10/11
2.: Cleveland Browns (14 Jahre): Keine Überraschung - auch die Browns waren schon eine ganze Weile lang nicht mehr dabei. Die 2002er Playoffs endeten für Cleveland in der Wild-Card-Runde gegen Pittsburgh (33:36), in dieser Saison droht 0-16
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/playoff-durststrecke-new-york-giants-browns-bills-raiders/laengste-playoff-wartezeit-bears-jets-bucs,seite=10.html
1.: Buffalo Bills (17 Jahre): Unangefochtener Spitzenreiter aber ist Buffalo, die Bills marschieren mit großen Schritten auf zwei Dekaden ohne Playoff-Football zu! Und die 1999er Saison endete auch schon in der Wild-Card-Runde in Tennessee
© getty
11/11
1.: Buffalo Bills (17 Jahre): Unangefochtener Spitzenreiter aber ist Buffalo, die Bills marschieren mit großen Schritten auf zwei Dekaden ohne Playoff-Football zu! Und die 1999er Saison endete auch schon in der Wild-Card-Runde in Tennessee
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/playoff-durststrecke-new-york-giants-browns-bills-raiders/laengste-playoff-wartezeit-bears-jets-bucs,seite=11.html
 

Der Spielfilm:

Vor dem Kick-Off: Durch die Niederlage der Titans gegen Jacksonville ist klar: Mit einem Heimsieg können die Texans den Showdown gegen Tennessee am Neujahrstag vermeiden - ein Sieg und man steht als Division-Sieger in den Playoffs. Dabei setzt Coach Bill O'Brien von Anfang an auf Tom Savage, der den bisherigen Starter Brock Osweiler in der vergangenen Woche verdrängt hatte. Allerdings fehlt neben Savage der etatmäßige Running Back Lamar Miller (Knöchel).

Bei den Bengals wird Andy Quarterback Andy Dalton zum ersten Mal in seiner Karriere eine Saison mit negativer Bilanz abschließen. Dabei fehlen ihm weiter Receiver A.J. Green, außerdem Tight End Tyler Eifert und Vontaze Burfict (Gehirnerschütterung) in der Defensive.

Erlebe ausgewählte NFL-Spiele Live auf DAZN. Hol Dir jetzt Deinen Gratismonat

1. Viertel: Geschenke werden im NRG Stadium nicht verteilt! Jeweils drei Punts auf beiden Seiten, dann ist die Geschichte der ersten 15 Minuten auch schon erzählt. Besonders Tom Savage steht ständig unter Druck und hat bereits drei Sacks einstecken müssen. Den Bengals gelingen zwei First Downs in drei Drives. Bisher noch nicht wirklich viel zu sehen. 0:0

2. Viertel: Es geht so weiter! Auch im zweiten Viertel verrichten die Punter Schwerstarbeit, in sechs weiteren Drives gibt es für die Zuschauer gerade mal ein First Down zu bewundern. 0:0 nach Overtime? Nein, von der eigenen 8-Yard-Linie legen die Bengals dann doch noch einen langen Drive hin, Dalton findet Tyler Boyd für 21 Yards. Aber an der 25-Yard-Linie läuft die Uhr ab: Randy Bullock aus 43 Yards, knapp innen am rechten Pfosten vorbei. Halbzeit: 3:0 Cincinnati.

3. Viertel: Plötzlich läuft es auch bei Savage. Sechs von sieben Pässen kommen beim Opening Drive der zweiten Hälfte an, dazu hilft die eine oder andere Flagge gegen Cincy. Bis an die gegnerische 6-Yard-Linie geht es, dann wird es doch nur ein Field Goal zum Ausgleich. Die Bengals brauchen vier Minuten für neun Yards, dann wird gepuntet - und die Texans nehmen erneut Fahrt auf. 3:3.

4. Viertel: Bei Third Down eröffnet Savage das Schlussviertel mit einem Lob auf Akeem Hunt, 24 Yards und schließlich das nächste kurze Field Goal von Nick Novak. Anschließend rutscht ein Pass von Dalton durch die Hände von Boyd - Interception von Quintin Demps! Die bleibt ohne Folgen, und dann findet Dalton mit einer Slant von der eigenen 14 Brandon LaFell. Der ist durch die Mitte auf und davon! 86-Yard-Score, der erste Touchdown des Tages. Aber die Texans brauchen im Gegenzug nur vier Plays für 75 Yards, Alfred Blue findet die Lücke zum 24-Yard-Touchdown. Der PAT wird geblockt, also nur 12:10. Kommen die Gäste noch einmal? Ja! Nach zwei Punts führt Dalton seine Offense bis an die 25 und überwindet dabei ein Third Down und sogar ein Fourth Down. Aber Bullock zielt aus 43 Yards vorbei - die Texans gewinnen! Endstand: 12:10 Houston.

Roundup, Week 16: Thriller in Seattle, Mariota und Carr schwer verletzt

Der Star des Spiels: Whitney Mercilus. Der Pass Rusher der Texans hatte zuletzt mehrere Wochen auf einen Sack warten müssen. Gegen die Bengals war er der Star einer dominanten Defensive Line und kam gegen Dalton auf zwei Sacks und insgesamt fünf Hurries. Insgesamt ließ Houston nur 2,6 Yards pro Rush zu. Ebenfalls gut aufgelegt: Jadeveon Clowney (1 Sack) und Cornerback A.J. Boye (9 Tackles, drei Pässe verteidigt).

Der Flop des Spiels: Randy Bullock. Vor der Pause hatte der Kicker, der erst vor kurzem den schwachen Mike Nugent ersetzt hatte, ja noch bewiesen, dass er aus 43 Yards Entfernung treffen kann, auch wenn der Treffer ebenfalls knapp war. Am Ende stimmte dann auch das Timing nicht: Bullock machte schon vor dem Snap einen kurzen Schritt, war denn etwas zu nah am Ball und setzte ihn so rechts vorbei. In Sachen Draft nicht einmal schlecht für Cincinnati, aber die Sorgen auf der Kicker-Position werden damit nicht kleiner.

Die Pro-Bowl-Teilnehmer 2016
Quarterbacks, AFC: Tom Brady, New England Patriots
© getty
1/86
Quarterbacks, AFC: Tom Brady, New England Patriots
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott.html
Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders
© getty
2/86
Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=2.html
Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers
© getty
3/86
Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=3.html
Quarterbacks, NFC: Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons
© getty
4/86
Quarterbacks, NFC: Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=4.html
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
© getty
5/86
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=5.html
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
© getty
6/86
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=6.html
Wide Receiver, AFC: Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers
© getty
7/86
Wide Receiver, AFC: Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=7.html
Amari Cooper, Oakland Raiders
© getty
8/86
Amari Cooper, Oakland Raiders
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=8.html
A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals
© getty
9/86
A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=9.html
T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts
© getty
10/86
T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=10.html
Wide Receiver, NFC: Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons
© getty
11/86
Wide Receiver, NFC: Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=11.html
Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants
© getty
12/86
Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=12.html
Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
© getty
13/86
Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=13.html
Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals
© getty
14/86
Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=14.html
Running Backs, AFC: Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers
© getty
15/86
Running Backs, AFC: Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=15.html
DeMarco Murray, Tennessee Titans
© getty
16/86
DeMarco Murray, Tennessee Titans
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=16.html
LeSean McCoy, Buffalo Bills
© getty
17/86
LeSean McCoy, Buffalo Bills
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=17.html
Running Backs, NFC: Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
© getty
18/86
Running Backs, NFC: Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=18.html
David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals
© getty
19/86
David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=19.html
Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons
© getty
20/86
Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=20.html
Fullback, AFC: Kyle Juszczyk, Baltimore Ravens
© getty
21/86
Fullback, AFC: Kyle Juszczyk, Baltimore Ravens
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=21.html
Fullback, NFC: Mike Tolbert, Carolina Panthers
© getty
22/86
Fullback, NFC: Mike Tolbert, Carolina Panthers
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=22.html
Tight Ends, AFC: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
© getty
23/86
Tight Ends, AFC: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=23.html
Delanie Walker, Tennessee Titans
© getty
24/86
Delanie Walker, Tennessee Titans
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=24.html
Tight Ends, NFC: Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers
© getty
25/86
Tight Ends, NFC: Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=25.html
Jordan Reed, Washington Redskins
© getty
26/86
Jordan Reed, Washington Redskins
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=26.html
Tackles, AFC: Joe Thomas, Cleveland Browns
© getty
27/86
Tackles, AFC: Joe Thomas, Cleveland Browns
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=27.html
Donald Penn, Oakland Raiders
© getty
28/86
Donald Penn, Oakland Raiders
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=28.html
Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans
© getty
29/86
Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=29.html
Tackles, NFC: Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys
© getty
30/86
Tackles, NFC: Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=30.html
Trent Williams, Washington Redskins
© getty
31/86
Trent Williams, Washington Redskins
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=31.html
Jason Peters, Philadelphia Eagles
© getty
32/86
Jason Peters, Philadelphia Eagles
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=32.html
Guards, AFC: Marshal Yanda, Baltimore Ravens
© getty
33/86
Guards, AFC: Marshal Yanda, Baltimore Ravens
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=33.html
Kelechi Osemele, Oakland Raiders
© getty
34/86
Kelechi Osemele, Oakland Raiders
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=34.html
David DeCastro, Pittsburgh Steelers
© getty
35/86
David DeCastro, Pittsburgh Steelers
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=35.html
Guards, NFC: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys
© getty
36/86
Guards, NFC: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=36.html
Brandon Scherff, Washington Redskins
© getty
37/86
Brandon Scherff, Washington Redskins
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=37.html
T.J. Lang, Green Bay Packers
© getty
38/86
T.J. Lang, Green Bay Packers
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=38.html
Center, AFC: Rodney Hudson, Oakland Raiders
© getty
39/86
Center, AFC: Rodney Hudson, Oakland Raiders
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=39.html
Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh Steelers
© getty
40/86
Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh Steelers
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=40.html
Center, NFC: Travis Frederick, Dallas Cowboys
© getty
41/86
Center, NFC: Travis Frederick, Dallas Cowboys
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=41.html
Alex Mack, Atlanta Falcons
© getty
42/86
Alex Mack, Atlanta Falcons
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=42.html
Defensive Ends, AFC: Khalil Mack, Oakland Raiders
© getty
43/86
Defensive Ends, AFC: Khalil Mack, Oakland Raiders
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=43.html
Cameron Wake, Miami Dolphins
© getty
44/86
Cameron Wake, Miami Dolphins
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=44.html
Jadeveon Clowney, Houston Texans
© getty
45/86
Jadeveon Clowney, Houston Texans
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=45.html
Defensive Ends, NFC: Everson Griffen, Minnesota Vikings
© getty
46/86
Defensive Ends, NFC: Everson Griffen, Minnesota Vikings
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=46.html
Cliff Avril, Seattle Seahawks
© getty
47/86
Cliff Avril, Seattle Seahawks
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=47.html
Michael Bennett, Seattle Seahawks
© getty
48/86
Michael Bennett, Seattle Seahawks
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=48.html
Interior Linemen, AFC: Geno Atkins, Cincinnati Bengals
© getty
49/86
Interior Linemen, AFC: Geno Atkins, Cincinnati Bengals
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=49.html
Ndamukong Suh, Miami Dolphins
© getty
50/86
Ndamukong Suh, Miami Dolphins
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=50.html
Jurrell Casey, Tennessee Titans
© getty
51/86
Jurrell Casey, Tennessee Titans
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=51.html
Interior Linemen, NFC: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
© getty
52/86
Interior Linemen, NFC: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=52.html
Gerald McCoy, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
© getty
53/86
Gerald McCoy, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=53.html
Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles
© getty
54/86
Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=54.html
Outside Linebacker, AFC: Von Miller, Denver Broncos
© getty
55/86
Outside Linebacker, AFC: Von Miller, Denver Broncos
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=55.html
Lorenzo Alexander, Buffalo Bills
© getty
56/86
Lorenzo Alexander, Buffalo Bills
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=56.html
Brian Orakpo, Tennessee Titans
© getty
57/86
Brian Orakpo, Tennessee Titans
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=57.html
Outside Linebacker, NFC: Vic Beasley, Atlanta Falcons
© getty
58/86
Outside Linebacker, NFC: Vic Beasley, Atlanta Falcons
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=58.html
Ryan Kerrigan, Washington Redskins
© getty
59/86
Ryan Kerrigan, Washington Redskins
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=59.html
Thomas Davis, Carolina Panthers
© getty
60/86
Thomas Davis, Carolina Panthers
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=60.html
Inside Linebacker, AFC: Dont'a Hightower, New England Patriots
© getty
61/86
Inside Linebacker, AFC: Dont'a Hightower, New England Patriots
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=61.html
C.J. Mosley, Baltimore Ravens
© getty
62/86
C.J. Mosley, Baltimore Ravens
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=62.html
Inside Linebacker, NFC: Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks
© getty
63/86
Inside Linebacker, NFC: Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=63.html
Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers
© getty
64/86
Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=64.html
Cornerbacks, AFC: Marcus Peters, Kansas City Chiefs
© getty
65/86
Cornerbacks, AFC: Marcus Peters, Kansas City Chiefs
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=65.html
Aqib Talib, Denver Broncos
© getty
66/86
Aqib Talib, Denver Broncos
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=66.html
Casey Hayward, San Diego Chargers
© getty
67/86
Casey Hayward, San Diego Chargers
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=67.html
Chris Harris, Denver Broncos
© getty
68/86
Chris Harris, Denver Broncos
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=68.html
Cornerbacks, NFC: Janoris Jenkins, New York Giants
© getty
69/86
Cornerbacks, NFC: Janoris Jenkins, New York Giants
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=69.html
Patrick Peterson, Arizona Cardinals
© getty
70/86
Patrick Peterson, Arizona Cardinals
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=70.html
Richard Sherman, Seattle Seahawks
© getty
71/86
Richard Sherman, Seattle Seahawks
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=71.html
Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota Vikings
© getty
72/86
Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota Vikings
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=72.html
Free Safetys, AFC: Devin McCourty, New England Patriots
© getty
73/86
Free Safetys, AFC: Devin McCourty, New England Patriots
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=73.html
Reggie Nelson, Oakland Raiders
© getty
74/86
Reggie Nelson, Oakland Raiders
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=74.html
Free Safetys, NFC: Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings
© getty
75/86
Free Safetys, NFC: Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=75.html
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Green Bay Packers
© getty
76/86
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Green Bay Packers
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=76.html
Strong Safety, AFC: Eric Berry, Kansas City Chiefs
© getty
77/86
Strong Safety, AFC: Eric Berry, Kansas City Chiefs
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=77.html
Strong Safety, NFC: Landon Collins, New York Giants
© getty
78/86
Strong Safety, NFC: Landon Collins, New York Giants
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=78.html
Punter, AFC: Pat McAfee, Indianapolis Colts
© getty
79/86
Punter, AFC: Pat McAfee, Indianapolis Colts
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=79.html
Punter, NFC: Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams
© getty
80/86
Punter, NFC: Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=80.html
Kicker, AFC: Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
© getty
81/86
Kicker, AFC: Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=81.html
Kicker, NFC: Matt Bryant, Atlanta Falcons
© getty
82/86
Kicker, NFC: Matt Bryant, Atlanta Falcons
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=82.html
Return Specialist, AFC: Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
© getty
83/86
Return Specialist, AFC: Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=83.html
Return Specialist, NFC: Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota Vikings
© getty
84/86
Return Specialist, NFC: Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota Vikings
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=84.html
Special Teamer, AFC: Matthew Slater, New England Patriots
© getty
85/86
Special Teamer, AFC: Matthew Slater, New England Patriots
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=85.html
Special Teamer, NFC: Dwayne Harris, New York Giants
© getty
86/86
Special Teamer, NFC: Dwayne Harris, New York Giants
/de/sport/diashows/1612/nfl/pro-bowl-teilnehmer-2016/all-pro-game-auswahl-spieler-brady-ryan-johnson-elliott,seite=86.html
 

Das fiel auf:

  • Die erste Halbzeit war wahrlich kein Leckerbissen für Offensiv-Freunde. 12 Punts, lediglich ein Field Goal. Beide Running Games waren größtenteils abgemeldet, und während bei Dalton zumindest die kurzen Pässe ankamen (15/24 für 111 Yards), gelang Savage eigentlich überhaupt nichts: 2/7 für 13 Yards, dazu 18 Yards Raumverlust durch drei Sacks.
  • Aber O'Brien vertraute seinem neuen Starting Quarterback auch in Halbzeit zwei, und dort zeigte der 26-Jährige dann einige gute Ansätze, vor allem gegen die harten Hits des gegnerischen Pass Rush: Gleich mehrfach kam der Rush ungehindert zu ihm durch, doch Savage stand unbeirrt in der Pocket und brachte im letzten Moment Pässe an den Mann.
  • Die gute Abstimmung von Savage und Receiver DeAndre Hopkins aus der Vorwoche war diesmal nur kurzzeitig zu sehen: In der ersten Halbzeit gelang Hopkins kein Catch bei nur einem Target. Am Ende waren es drei Catches für vergleichsweise magere 43 Yards, wobei Hopkins auch die eine oder andere Flagge zog. Von der Topform des letzten Jahres ist er aber weiterhin weit entfernt: Hopkins leistete sich im Gegenzug nämlich auch Strafen für Offensive Pass Interference.
  • Bei den Bengals war klar: Um wirklich viel geht es nicht mehr. Durch die Ausfälle im Passing Game suchte sich Dalton dementsprechend auch vergleichsweise ungewohnte Anspielstationen. Der 22 Jahre alte Cody Core kam so auf gleich 14 Targets (8 Catches, 39 YDS). Im Running Game gingen die meisten Carries an Rex Burkhead (12 CAR, 42 YDS).
  • Interessante Statistik von Andy Dalton (28/41, 268 YDS, TD, INT): Lassen die Bengals weniger als 13 Punkte zu, hat er von 21 Spielen 19 gewonnen. Beide Niederlagen kassierte er gegen Houston.

Week 16 im kompletten Überblick

Stefan Petri
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Cairo Santos' dramatisches Field Goal sicherte Kansas City im Hinspiel den Sieg über Denver

Zwischen den Steelers und den Ravens ging es bereits im ersten Duell dieser Saison zur Sache

Mit einer Schiene am rechten Bein wird Marcus Mariota in die Kabine gefahren


AutorStefan Petri
Diskutieren Drucken Startseite

Stefan Petri(Redaktion)

Stefan Petri, Jahrgang 1983, ist seit 2012 für SPOX.com tätig. Aufgewachsen in Hemsbach an der schönen Bergstraße, verschlug es ihn nach seinem Anglistik- und Geschichtsstudium in Heidelberg nach München. Festes Mitglied im NFL- und im NBA-Ressort, kümmert sich als Sports-Allrounder u.a. auch um Tennis, Baseball, Snooker, Wintersport, etc.

Hier geht's zu allen Artikeln von Stefan Petri Folge Stefan Petri bei Twitter 
schließen
Live-Stream
Trend

Der MVP in dieser Saison wird...

Tom Brady
Derek Carr
Ezekiel Elliott
David Johnson
Matt Ryan
Ein anderer Spieler

www.performgroup.com

Copyright © 2016 SPOX. Alle Rechte vorbehalten.