Die All-Time Blocks Leaders der Dallas Mavericks: Not in Dirks House!
Schon wieder ein legendärer Meilenstein! Dirk Nowitzki hat in der Nacht die Führung bei den All-Time Blocks Leaders der Dallas Mavericks übernommen. SPOX zeigt die Top 15.
Platz 15: Michael Finlay - 232 Blocks in 626 Spielen
Platz 14: Brandan Wright - 236 Blocks in 198 Spielen
Platz 13: Josh Howard - 256 Blocks in 431 Spielen
Platz 12: Rolando Blackman - 258 Blocks in 865 Spielen
Platz 11: Derek Harper - 271 Blocks in 872 Spielen
Platz 10: Lorenzo Williams - 311 Blocks in 181 Spielen
Platz 9: Roy Tarpler - 329 Blocks in 280 Spielen
Platz 8: Herb Williams - 346 Blocks in 246 Spielen
Platz 7: DeSagana Diop - 347 Blocks in 248 Spielen
Platz 6: Sam Perkins - 444 Blocks in 471 Spielen
Platz 5: Kurt Nimphius (hier im Clippers-Trikot) - 475 Blocks in 321 Spielen
Platz 4: Erick Dampier - 546 Blocks in 424 Spielen
Platz 3: James Donaldson - 615 Blocks in 484 Spielen
Platz 2: Shawn Bradley - 1.250 Blocks in 582 Spielen
Platz 1: Dirk Nowitzki - 1.251 Blocks in 1.453 Spielen
