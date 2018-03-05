Suche...
Dirk Nowitzki hat einen weiteren Meilenstein erreicht und ist auf Platz 8 der All-Time List mit den meisten Field Goals geklettert. Nur ein aktiver Spieler steht vor ihm.
Platz 20: Jerry West (Los Angeles Lakers, 1960-1974): 9.016 Field Goals
Platz 19: Moses Malone (Buffalo Braves, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Washington Bullets, Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks, San Antonio Spurs, 1976-1995): 9.435 Field Goals
Platz 18: Oscar Robertson (Cincinnati Royals, Milwaukee Bucks, 1960-1974): 9.508 Field Goals
Platz 17: Robert Parish (Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, 1976-1997): 9.614 Field Goals
Platz 16: Patrick Ewing (New York Knicks, Seattle SuperSonics, Orlando Magic, 1985-2002): 9.702 Field Goals
Platz 15: Dominique Wilkins (Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs, Orlando Magic, 1982-1999): 9.963 Field Goals
Platz 14: Tim Duncan (San Antonio Spurs, 1997-2016): 10.285 Field Goals
Platz 13: Kevin Garnett (Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, 1995-2016): 10.505 Field Goals
Platz 12: John Havlicek (Boston Celtics, 1962-1978): 10.513 Field Goals
Platz 11: Alex English (Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers, Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, 1976-1991): 10.659 Field Goals
Platz 9: Hakeem Olajuwon (Houston Rockets, Toronto Raptors, 1984-2002): 10.749 Field Goals
Platz 9: Elvin Hayes (San Diego/Houston Rockets, Baltimore/Capital/Washington Bullets, 1968-1984): 10.976 Field Goals
Platz 8: Dirk Nowitzki (Dallas Mavericks, 1998 bis heute): 10.980 Field Goals – Stand: 05.03..2018
Platz 7: LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, 2003 bis heute): 11.059 Field Goals – Stand: 05.03.2018
Platz 6: Shaquille O’Neal (Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, 1992-2011): 11.330 Field Goals
Platz 5: Kobe Bryant (Los Angeles Lakers, 1996-2016): 11.719 Field Goals
Platz 4: Michael Jordan (Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards, 1984-2003): 12.192 Field Goals
Platz 3: Wilt Chamberlain (Philadelphia/San Francisco Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, 1959-1973): 12.681 Field Goals
Platz 2: Karl Malone (Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers, 1985-2004): 13.528 Field Goals
Platz 1: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, 1969-1989): 15.837 Field Goals
