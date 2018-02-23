Laura Dahlmeier zu ihrer Zukunft: "Alles ist möglich"

League Cup
So 25.02.
Bohnen-Alarm! Rocket Beans kommentieren das Finale
Six Nations
Sa 24.02.
Nur was für richtig harte Kerle: Six Nations auf DAZN
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily -
23. Februar
Dubai Tennis Championships Women Single
WTA Dubai: Halbfinale
Delray Beach Open Men Single
ATP Delray Beach: Viertelfinale
Ligue 1
Straßburg -
Montpellier
Championship
Hull -
Sheffield Utd
Six Nations
Frankreich -
Italien
Primera División
La Coruna -
Espanyol
NBA
Timberwolves @ Rockets
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily -
24. Februar
Primera División
Celta Vigo -
Eibar
Premier League
Leicester -
Stoke
Premier League
Liverpool -
West Ham
Dubai Tennis Championships Women Single
WTA Dubai: Finale
Championship
Preston -
Ipswich
Primera División
Real Madrid -
Alaves
Budapest Grand Prix Women Single
WTA Budapest: Halbfinale
Six Nations
Schottland -
England
NCAA Division I
Michigan @ Maryland
Serie A
Bologna -
CFC Genua
Delray Beach Open Men Single
ATP Delray Beach: Halbfinale
Premier League
Watford -
Everton
Primera División
Leganes -
Las Palmas
Championship
Fulham -
Wolverhampton
NCAA Division I
Wichita State @ SMU
King Of Kings
King of Kings 54
Premier League
West Bromwich -
Huddersfield (DELAYED)
Primera División
FC Barcelona -
Girona
Serie A
Inter Mailand -
Benevento
Primeira Liga
Pacos Ferreira -
Benfica
Premier League
Bournemouth -
Newcastle (DELAYED)
Premier League
Brighton -
Swansea (DELAYED)
Premier League
Burnley -
Southampton (DELAYED)
World Championship Boxing
Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs Juan Francisco Estrada
A-League
FC Sydney -
Sydney Wanderers
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily -
25. Februar
Primera División
Villarreal -
Getafe
Premier League
Crystal Palace -
Tottenham
Premiership
London Irish -
Worcester
Premiership
Aberdeen -
Celtic
Super Liga
Partizan -
Zemun
Serie A
Florenz -
Chievo Verona
Serie A
Hellas Verona -
FC Turin
Serie A
Sampdoria -
Udinese
Premier League
Man United -
Chelsea
Primera División
Bilbao -
Malaga
Premiership
Saracens -
Leicester
1. HNL
Rijeka -
Dinamo Zagreb
Budapest Grand Prix Women Single
WTA Budapest: Finale
League Cup
Arsenal -
Man City
League Cup
Arsenal -
Man City (Rocket Beans)
First Division A
Lüttich -
Brügge
Serie A
Juventus -
Atalanta
Superliga
Kopenhagen -
Odense
Delray Beach Open Men Single
ATP Delray Beach: Finale
Primera División
Valencia -
Real Sociedad
Primera División
FC Sevilla -
Atletico Madrid
Serie A
AS Rom -
AC Mailand
Primeira Liga
Portimonense -
FC Porto
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily -
26. Februar
Primera División
Levante -
Real Betis
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily -
27. Februar
CEV Champions League (W)
Galatasaray -
VakifBank Istanbul
Cup
Akhisar -
Galatasaray (Türkischer Kommentar)
Primera División
Espanyol -
Real Madrid
Coupe de France
Les Herbiers -
Lens
Primera División
Girona -
Celta Vigo
Copa Libertadores
Montevideo -
Gremio
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily -
28. Februar
Super Liga
Radnicki Nis -
Partizan
Coppa Italia
Juventus -
Atalanta
Coupe de France
Chambly -
Straßburg
Primera División
Getafe -
La Coruna
Primera División
Bilbao -
Valencia
Primera División
Malaga -
FC Sevilla
CEV Champions League
Berlin Recycling Volleys -
Jastrzebski Wegiel
Coppa Italia
Lazio -
AC Mailand
Coupe de France
PSG -
Marseille
Primera División
Atletico Madrid -
Leganes
Primera División
Eibar -
Villarreal
Abierto Mexicano TELCEL Women Single
WTA Acapulco: Tag 3
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily -
01. März
Indian Super League
Bengaluru -
Kerala
Cup
Besiktas -
Fenerbahce (Türkischer Kommentar)
Primera División
Real Betis -
Real Sociedad
Premier League Darts
Premier League: Exeter
Superliga
Midtylland -
Bröndby
Premier League
Arsenal -
Man City
Primera División
Las Palmas -
FC Barcelona
Coupe de France
Caen -
Lyon
Primera División
Alaves -
Levante
Abierto Mexicano TELCEL Women Single
WTA Acapulco: Viertelfinale
A-League
Melbourne City -
Melbourne Victory
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily -
2.März
CSL
Guangzhou Evergrande -
Guangzhou R&F
UK Open
UK Open: Tag 1 -
Session 1
Brasil Open Men Single
ATP Sao Paulo: Viertelfinale
World Pool Masters
World Pool Masters: Tag 1
UK Open
UK Open: Tag 1 -
Session 2
Premiership
Harlequins -
Bath
Championship
Dundee United -
St. Mirren
Championship
Middlesbrough -
Leeds
Primeira Liga
FC Porto -
Sporting
Abierto Mexicano TELCEL Women Single
WTA Acapulco: Halbfinals
A-League
Newcastle -
FC Sydney
Primera División
Villarreal -
Girona
World Pool Masters
World Pool Masters: Tag 2 -
Session 1
Premier League
Burnley -
Everton
UK Open
UK Open: Tag 2 -
Session 1
Championship
Nottingham -
Birmingham
Primera División
FC Sevilla -
Bilbao
Brasil Open Men Single
ATP Sao Paulo: Halbfinale
Premier League
Liverpool -
Newcastle
Primera División
Leganes -
Malaga
Primera División
La Coruna -
Eibar
Championship
Wolverhampton -
Reading
World Pool Masters
World Pool Masters: Tag 2 -
Session 2
First Division A
FC Brügge -
Kortrijk
Ligue 1
St. Etienne -
Dijon
Premier League
Tottenham -
Huddersfield (DELAYED)
Primera División
Real Madrid -
Getafe
Premier League
Leicester -
Bournemouth (DELAYED)
Premier League
Southampton -
Stoke (Delayed)
Premier League
Watford -
West Bromwich (Delayed)
Premier League
Swansea -
West Ham (DELAYED)
Abierto Mexicano TELCEL Women Single
WTA Acapulco: Finale
NCAA Division I
North Carolina @ Duke
World Championship Boxing
Deontay Wilder vs Luis Ortiz
World Championship Boxing
Sergey Kovalev vs Igor Mikhalkin
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily -
4. März
Primera División
Levante -
Espanyol
Serie A
CFC Genua -
Cagliari
League One
Blackburn -
Wigan
Liga ACB
Gran Canaria -
Valencia
World Pool Masters
World Pool Masters: Viertelfinale
UK Open
UK Open: Viertelfinale
Super Liga
Partizan Belgrad -
Rad
Premier League
Lok Moskau -
Spartak Moskau
Premier League
Brighton -
Arsenal
1. HNL
Dinamo Zagreb -
Slaven Belupo
Serie A
Benevento -
Hellas Verona
Serie A
Atalanta -
Sampdoria
Serie A
Chievo Verona -
Sassuolo
Premiership
Wasps -
London Irish
Primera División
FC Barcelona -
Atletico Madrid
Brasil Open Men Single
ATP Sao Paulo: Finale
Primera División
Real Sociedad -
Alaves
World Pool Masters
World Pool Masters: Viertelfinale
UK Open
UK Open: Viertelfinale
Primera División
Valencia -
Real Betis
Serie A
AC Mailand -
Inter Mailand
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily -
5. März
Premier League
Crystal Palace -
Man United
Primera División
Celta Vigo -
Las Palmas
Tie Break Tens
Tie Break Tens -
New York (Frauen)
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily -
6. März
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily -
7. März
BNP Paribas Open Women Single
WTA Indian Wells: Tag 1
Championship
Leeds -
Wolverhampton
DAZN ONLY Golf Channel
Golf Central Daily -
8. März
Premier League Darts
Premier League: Leeds
BNP Paribas Open Women Single
WTA Indian Wells: Tag 2
Laura Dahlmeier hat nach dem Abschluss der Biathlon-Wettkämpfe bei den Winterspielen in Pyeongchang die Fortsetzung ihrer Karriere offen gelassen.
"Alles ist möglich", sagte die 24-Jährige am Freitag dem
SID auf die entsprechende Frage, "bislang war die Zeit zu kurz, um darüber genau nachzudenken."
Mit ihren Erfolgen im Sprint und in der Verfolgung setzte Dahlmeier Häkchen hinter die letzten, noch offenen sportlichen Ziele. Im Vorjahr hatte sie bereits den Gesamtweltcup gewonnen und bei der WM in Hochfilzen mit fünf Titeln und einer Silbermedaille geglänzt.
Für den weiteren Saisonverlauf will die Bayerin aber nochmal "Kraft sammeln. Die Zeit in Südkorea war sicher sehr anstrengend, aber es ist wichtig, den Fokus nochmal auf die Weltcups zu legen." Im März gehen die Biathleten noch in Kontiolahti, Oslo und Tjumen an den Start.