Rudern: Deutschland-Achter weiterhin von Uwe Bender trainiert
Bender bleibt Deutschland-Achter treu
SID
Freitag, 10.11.2017 | 11:07 Uhr
Der Deutschland-Achter wird nach dem Gewinn des WM-Titels auch in Zukunft von Bundestrainer Uwe Bender betreut. Der 58-Jährige sollte das Amt ursprünglich nur für ein Jahr von Erfolgscoach Ralf Holtmeyer übernehmen, behält nun aber seine Aufgaben. Holtmeyer wird beim DRV im Gegenzug leitender Bundestrainer.
Bender war mit dem deutschen Flaggschiff im Jahr 2017 ungeschlagen geblieben. Als Krönung folgte am 1. Oktober in Sarasota/Florida der erste WM-Titel seit 2011.
Holtmeyer hatte den Deutschland-Achter 1988 in Seoul und 2012 in London zu Olympia-Gold geführt. Der 61-Jährige soll auf seinem neuen Posten die Strukturen stärken, "um ein schlagkräftiges deutsches Ruderteam bei den Olympischen Spielen in Tokio und darüber hinaus zu schaffen", teilte der DRV mit.
"Wir freuen uns, dass wir mit Ralf Holtmeyer den Weg der Neuausrichtung unserer Nationalmannschaften nun gemeinsam gehen werden", sagte der DRV-Vorsitzende Siegfried Kaidel. Marcus Schwarzrock, bisher Cheftrainer des DRV, übernimmt die Verantwortung als Disziplintrainer für den Bereich Männer-Skull.